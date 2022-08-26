Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Alibaba & Bristol-Myers Squibb

Friday, August 26, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple’s shares have gained +15.1% over the past year, roughly in line with the Zacks Computer - Mini computers industry’s gain of +15.4%. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from strong iPhone sales and continued momentum in the Services business. The segment benefited from the robust performance of Apple TV+, partially offset by unfavorable forex, the absence of revenues from Russia and the challenging macroeconomic environment.

However, iPad sales were hurt by supply-chain constraints. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Apple expects year-over-year revenue growth to accelerate during the fiscal fourth quarter on a sequential basis, despite approximately 600 basis points of unfavorable year-over-year impact from forex.

Services revenue growth is expected to be lower than the June quarter due to challenging macroeconomic conditions and unfavorable forex.



Alibaba’s shares have declined -36.0% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s decline of -28.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the resurgence of COVID-19 in China remained a major headwind for the company during the reported quarter.

We believe disruptions led by the coronavirus pandemic are likely to persist as concerns for Alibaba’s domestic businesses. Further sluggishness in online physical goods’ GMV at Taobao and Tmall marketplaces remains an overhang.

However, Alibaba’s fiscal first quarter results were driven by solid momentum across Alibaba’s China commerce and International commerce wholesale businesses. Also, strength across the local consumer services, cloud computing business and Cainiao logistics services contributed well to the top-line growth.

Further, contributions from direct sales businesses like Alibaba Health and Freshippo continue to remain tailwinds.



Bristol-Myers Squibb shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+10.9% vs. -37.7%). The company’s performance in the second quarter of 2022 was strong as earnings and sales beat estimates on the back of solid demand for Eliquis and label expansion of Opdivo. Eliquis is the leading oral anticoagulant drug and continues to experience growth in its market share.

The label expansion of Opdivo into indications of lung cancer, renal cancer and gastric cancer boosted sales. The recent approval of drugs adds a new stream of revenues, which should boost growth in the coming quarters. The pipeline progress has been impressive and strategic collaborations will further expand the portfolio.

However, one of the top revenue generators Revlimid is facing generics, which will adversely impact sales. Moreover, competition is stiff for Opdivo.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) and Cigna Corp. (CI).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Volume Growth Lifts Union Pacific (UNP), Cost Woes Linger

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the uptick in overall volumes. High-fuel costs are escalating operating expenses, denting the bottom line in turn.

Cigna (CI) Benefits from Strategic Acquisitions, Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic buyouts are enhancing Cigna's capabilities, leading to top-line growth. However, high operating costs continue to weigh on margins.

New Product Development, Wide Market Reach Aid Eaton (ETN)

Per the Zacks analyst Eaton's operations in 175 countries across the world and development of new products through ongoing R&D investments will continue to drive demand and boost profitability.

Schlumberger (SLB) Gains From Higher OilField Service Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Schlumberger is likely to gain from higher oilfield service demand, as strong commodity prices have increased drilling activities. Yet, its massive debt level is concerning.

Robust Retail Sales Aid Walgreens (WBA) Amid Rising Costs

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the ongoing strong performance within Walgreens' retail business. However, mounting operating expenses weigh on the company's bottom line.

Loan Growth, High Rates Aid KeyCorp (KEY), High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, KeyCorp is well poised for revenue growth, driven by continued improvement in loans and higher interest rates. However, increasing costs are likely to hurt bottom-line growth.

RPM International (RPM) Rides on MAP 2025 Growth Initiative

Per the Zacks analyst, RPM International is gaining from solid operational improvement plan and buyout synergies.

New Upgrades

Tesla (TSLA) Rides on Stellar Deliveries of Models 3 & Y

High demand for Models 3 & Y is aiding Tesla's automotive sales. Positive reception of Megapack and Powerwall products is also fueling energy generation and storage revenues, per the Zacks analyst.

Marathon (MPC) Gains from Sale of Speedway Retail Unit

The Zacks analyst likes Marathon's sale of Speedway business, which provided a much-needed cash infusion and came with a supply agreement ensuring a steady revenue stream.n

Hardwire Plan, Livewire Spin-Off Aid Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Harley-Davidson's Hardwire strategic plan aiming to improve revenues and margins and the spin-off of its EV division Livewire seek to spur the firm's prospects.

New Downgrades

Higher Production Costs Weigh on Freeport (FCX)

According to the Zacks analyst, higher unit net cash costs per pound of copper resulting from an increase in energy and freight expenses will hurt the company's margins in 2022.

NVIDIA (NVDA) Hurt by Weakening Demand, Supply Chain Issues

Per the Zacks analyst, NVIDIA is hurt by weakening demand for its gaming chips and ongoing supply-chain issues which is negatively impacting its data center end market business.

Soft Industrial Segment & Rising Costs Hurt Woodward (WWD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Woodward's performance is being affected by weakness in Industrial segment due to supply chain woes. Rising material and labor costs are added concerns.



