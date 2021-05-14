Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Tesla & NextEra

Friday, May 14, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Amazon.com (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and NextEra Energy (NEE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Amazon have moved sideways to down since September last year, as the market became increasingly skeptical about the company's standing in the post-Covid world. As a result, the stock has lagged the broader market over the past year - up +32.4% vs. +46.5% for the S&P 500 index.

In addition to the company's ecommerce dominance, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio is a key catalyst for growth. However, rising cloud competition from Microsoft and Google poses risk. Further, growing transportation costs are a matter of concern.

Tesla shares have lost ground lately, as sentiment has turned against 'growth' companies in a backdrop of inflation worries, but the stock has otherwise been a stellar performer (up +42.7% over the last six months against the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry’s gain of +29.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space, with high range vehicles, superior technology and software edge.

Robust Model 3/Y demand, Shanghai Gigafactory prospects, amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. However, the firm’s high operating costs and massive capex owing to heavy investments related to the construction of gigafactories might strain near-term financials. Waning margins for Model S/X, chip crunch and lofty valuation of the firm are other concerns.

Shares of NextEra have lost -12.2% in the past three months against the Zacks Electric Power industry’s gain of +3.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that NextEra Energy is likely to benefit from its well-chalked out $50-$55 billion capital investment plan to strengthen infrastructure and add more clean assets to the generation portfolio.

Meanwhile, the company has ample liquidity to meet the current debt obligations. However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state, as well as other regulations. If the planned nuclear plant outages last longer, the company’s operations and profitability might be hampered.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), CME Group (CME) and Boston Scientific (BSX).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)

Tesla (TSLA) Rides High on Model 3/Y SUVs Amid High Costs

Steady Investment & Renewable Focus Aid NextEra Energy (NEE)

Featured Reports

da Vinci Aids Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Amid Margin Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Intuitive Surgical's robot-based da Vinci surgical system, backed by procedural growth, boosts the company's growth prospects.

CME Group (CME) Banks on Futures Products, Expenses A Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, the company is well poised for growth with the expansion of futures products in emerging markets and OTC offerings.

Procedure Gain Aids Boston Scientific (BSX) amid COVID Chaos

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by Boston Scientific's strong procedural recovery and market share gains across most of its businesses and regions.

Strategic Acquisitions Aid Humana (HUM), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, buyouts have helped the company to expand the business and achieve long-term growth.

Ross Stores' (ROST) Store Expansion Plans Drive Optimism

Per the Zacks analyst, Ross Stores' store expansion efforts are focused on increasing penetration in the existing and new markets.

New Upgrades

Higher Production, Lower Costs to Aid PetroChina (PTR)

The Zacks analyst believes that the rise in oil and gas production and a tight leash on lifting costs will aid the company's exploration and production segment results.

Lam Research (LRCX) Benefits From Strengthening NAND Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of Lam Research.

New Downgrades

Lower Production Levels & High Costs to Hurt BHP Group (BHP)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Chilean assets as well as higher costs and lower production levels will weigh on BHP Group's results.

Dull Advertising Demand and Higher Spending Hurts Fox (FOXA)

Per the Zacks analyst, heavy spending on sports programming rights weighs on Fox's profits. Moreover, the decline in local advertising market as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is an overhang.

