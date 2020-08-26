Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Mastercard & AstraZeneca

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com (AMZN), Mastercard (MA) and AstraZeneca (AZN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Amazon was star performer even prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the work-from-home environment in the post-pandemic period has been tailor made for the company. This is reflected in the stock's outsized year-to-date performance (up +81.1% vs. +6.9% for the broader market), a trend that the Zacks analyst sees as sustainable given the company's online standing and position in the cloud computing space.

Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remained tailwind. Further, strengthening AWS services and its growing adoption rate contributed well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features remained a major positive.

Expanding smart home products offerings were tailwinds. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain major concerns. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are risks.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>> )

Shares of Mastercard have gained +21.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s rise of +10.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Mastercard’s strategic acquisitions, alliances and technology upgrades, along with product-diversification and geographic-expansion initiatives will augur well in the long term.

The company has undertaken several acquisitions to supplement organic efforts and diversify revenues over the years, which has helped expand its addressable markets and strengthen core product solutions. Investment in technology keeps it at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving payments industry.

It is also witnessing buoyant demand for its Data & Analytics and Cyber solutions. Its solid capital position enables investment in business. Also, its second-quarter earnings beat estimates on decreased rebates and incentives. However, escalating costs might put pressure on the company’s margins. It also cancelled its annual 2020 outlook for net revenues and operating expense due to coronavirus-induced business loss.

(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>> )

AstraZeneca shares have gained +8.7% over the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s rise of +5.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that AstraZeneca’s newer drugs, mainly cancer medicines Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues in 2020.

Its pipeline is strong with abundance of catalysts lined up for 2020 including data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. AstraZeneca has also engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like China. Cost-cutting efforts should drive earnings.

However, its products like Nexium, Crestor and Seroquel are facing generic competition, which is hurting sales. The diabetes franchise also faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the respiratory unit.

(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NextEra Energy (NEE), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Surge in Online Orders & AWS Momentum Benefit Amazon (AMZN)

Accretive Buyouts, Strong Balance Sheet Aid Mastercard (MA)

Cancer Drugs Push AstraZeneca's (AZN) Sales, Pipeline Solid

Featured Reports

Investment in Renewable & Infrastructure Aid NextEra (NEE)

Per the Zacks analyst, NextEra's planned investment in the range of $50 to $55B through 2022 to enhance clean electricity generation and strengthen its infrastructure will boost its profitability.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) to Gain from Growing LNG Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that Shell's position as a major supplier of liquefied natural gas should help it benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities.

AMD Rides on Robust 7 nm Product Portfolio & Partnerships

Per the Zacks analyst, Advanced Micro Devices is benefiting from the strong adoption of the latest 7 nm based EYPC and Ryzen processors.

Digitalization Aids Starbucks (SBUX), Traffic Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, enhanced customer experience and digitalization bode well for Starbucks.

Investments to Aid Duke Energy (DUK), Coronavirus Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Duke Energy invests heftily that will expand its scale of operations thereby boosting growth.

Global Expansion to Aid Itau Unibanco (ITUB), High Cost Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Itau Unibanco's aim to globalize and focus on less risky products support growth. Yet, investment in digitalization and efforts to enhance customer satisfaction keep costs high.

Domestic Loans Aid ICICI Bank (IBN), Credit Quality A Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, ICICI Bank remains well poised for growth with increase in domestic loans and a stable funding base. Yet, credit quality woes amid the pandemic and rising expenses are concerns.

New Upgrades

KB Home (KBH) to Benefit from Returns-Focused Growth Plan

With a solid Returns-Focused Growth plan and strong housing fundamental, KB Home's revenues and operating margin are expected to improve in 2020 and beyond, per the Zacks analyst.

Foot Locker's (FL) Digital Endeavors to Aid Top-Line Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Foot Locker's focus on digitization has been aiding top-line growth. Management is on track with improving mobile and web platforms as well as data analytics capabilities.

WESCO (WCC) Benefits From Utility Strength & Contract Wins

The Zacks analyst believes that strength in Utility market and healthy relationships with public power, utility and non-residential clients is helping WESCO win contracts.

New Downgrades

Low Interest Rates, Elevated Costs Hurt State Street (STT)

Per the Zacks analyst, near-zero interest rates will likely hurt State Street's top line to some extent in the near term. Also, higher restructuring and compensation-related costs might curb profits.

Tepid Passenger Revenues, Currency Woes Hit Gol Linhas (GOL)

The Zacks analyst is worried about the coronavirus-induced shrinking passenger revenues. Depreciation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar is another concern for the company.

Business Disruptions and Costs Concern Rite Aid (RAD) Investors

Per the Zacks analyst, Rite Aid's performance is likely to be hurt by adverse impacts on acute prescription volumes, SG&A expenses and Pharmacy Services Segment memberships in the quarters ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.