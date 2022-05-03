Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, ConocoPhillips & Stryker

Tuesday, May 3, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Stryker Corporation (SYK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Amazon shares hadn't much even before the disappointing Q1 report, but the stock has really been hit hard following that report. The stock is now down -25.9% this year vs. -12.9% decline for the S&P 500 index. Weighing on the stock are worries about the company's outlook in the current environment of elevated expenses and continued supply-chain issues.

While these are reasonable worries, the Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Also, growing momentum across Amazon Music is contributing well. Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance.



Also, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Further, robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Additionally, the company’s strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of ConocoPhillips have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States over the past year (+84.1% vs +79.9%). The company holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. Its balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to.



However, the company has been generating lower dividend yield than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past few years. Moreover, the upstream player has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income.



(You can read the full research report on ConocoPhillips here >>>)



Stryker shares have declined -8.3% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s decline of -25.3%. The company’s pricing pressure continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a woe. Contraction in both gross and operating margins is disappointing.



However, The company witnessed strong performance across both of its segments. Internationally, the company reported mid-single-digit organic growth, highlighted by double-digit organic growth in Europe and emerging markets.



As per the management, the company managed to deliver robust growth in both of its businesses and demonstrated promising integration of Wright Medical despite the COVID-19 led disruptions. Strength in flagship Mako platform continues to favor the company.



(You can read the full research report on Styker here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Southern Company (SO), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), and ONEOK, Inc. (OKE).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Banks on Growing AWS Adoption & Prime Momentum



ConocoPhillips (COP) Banks on Oil-Rich Permian & Bakken



Core MedSurg Unit Aids Stryker (SYK), Pricing Pressure Ails



Featured Reports

Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that an increase in Southern's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth but is concerned over timing and cost overrun of the Vogtle project.

Chipotle (CMG) Banks on Digital Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Chipotle's consistent strength in digital sales and positive customer reception to new menu items bode well. However, inflationary wage pressures are a concern.

Fee-Based Contracts, Wide-spread Assets Aid ONEOK (OKE)

Per the Zacks analyst ONEOK benefits from long-term fee-based commitments in its all three segments and midstream assets located in very productive region drives operation.

Upbeat Air-Travel Demand Ups Southwest (LUV), Costs Upset

The Zacks analyst is impressed with high passenger revenues owing to the uptick in air-travel demand. Escalated fuel costs are, however, flaring up operating expenses.

Increasing Commissions and Fees Aid Willis Towers (WLTW)

Per the Zacks analyst, Willis Towers is set to grow on rising commissions and fees driven by solid customer retention levels and growing new business. However, rising expenses weighing on margin ail.

New Upgrades

Higher Demand, Cost Reductions to Aid Mosaic (MOS)

The Zacks analyst believes that Mosaic is well placed to gain from rising demand for phosphate and potash. Efforts to drive down costs through transformation actions will also support its margins.n

C.H. Robinson's (CHRW) Dividends & Buybacks Aid, Costs Ail

The Zacks analyst welcomes the company's efforts to add shareholder value. However, high operating expenses are worrisome.

New Downgrades

Magna (MGA) to Suffer from Chip Related Headwinds

Low LVP production amid chip crunch is likely to hurt demand for Magna's products. A tough labor market, logistical challenges and high commodity costs will add to the woes, per the Zacks analyst.

Higher Freight Costs Hurt Burlington Stores' (BURL) Margins

Per Zacks analyst, Burlington Stores is witnessing freight and supply-chain cost pressures for a while. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, gross margin fell 230 basis points due to higher freight costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.