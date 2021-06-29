Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Visa & Eli Lilly

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Visa (V), and Eli Lilly (LLY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+39.8% vs. +15.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that expanding data centers will continue to bolster the company’s presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results.

Moreover, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Also, the company’s growing efforts to gain a foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. However, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses remain concerns.

Visa’s shares have gained +7.7% over the last six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s gain of +2.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that numerous acquisitions and alliances have paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove Visa’s revenues. It continues to invest in technology to further boost its already leading position in the payments market.

Further, the coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will drive spending, expanding business volumes in turn. However, high operating expenses stress the operating margins. Also, ramped-up client initiatives are likely to dent the top line.

Shares of Eli Lilly have gained +23.6% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +9.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, among others.

The company’s pipeline assets for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's are likely to keep supporting its growth well beyond 2025. It also received rapid emergency approvals for COVID-19 antibody cocktail drugs. However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amgen (AMGN), Intuit (INTU) and Sony Group (SONY).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

Alphabet (GOOGL) Benefits From Cloud & Search Initiatives

Visa (V) Rides on Acquisitions, Technological Enhancement

Eli Lilly (LLY) Boasts a Solid Cancer & Alzheimer's Pipeline

Featured Reports

Amgen's (AMGN) Pipeline Progresses Rapidly

Amgen is rapidly advancing its innovative pipeline. Important data readouts are expected in 2021, which the Zacks analyst says could be important catalysts.

Intuit (INTU) Rides on Product Refresh, Higher Subscriptions

Per the Zacks analyst, Intuit is benefiting from frequent product refreshes, which help it to gain customers.

Game & Network Services Arm Drives Sony (SONY) Amid Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, Sony is likely to continue benefiting from an increase in sales in the Game & Network Services and Financial Services segments despite headwinds in the Pictures unit.

General Electric (GE) Rides on Acquisitions, Healthy Cash Flow

Per the Zacks analyst, General Electric (GE) is poised to benefit from synergistic gains from acquired assets, including Zionexa.

Revenue Mix, Acquisitions Aid Moody's (MCO) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Moody's diverse revenue mix, low-risk product portfolio, and acquisition initiatives will aid growth. Yet, inorganic growth efforts are likely to keep expenses elevated.

Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that an increase in Southern's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth but is concerned over timing and cost overrun related to the Vogtle project.

Yum China (YUMC) Banks on Digital Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Yum China's focus on digital marketing and high-grade delivery strategy adoption bodes well.

New Upgrades

Best Buy (BBY) to Keep Benefiting from Strong Digital Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Best Buy's efficient omnichannel strategies have been supporting growth in Domestic revenues. Domestic comparable online sales increased 7.6% in the first quarter fiscal 2022.

Returns-Focused Growth Plan Bodes Well for KB Home (KBH)

With the Returns-Focused Growth plan and strong housing fundamentals, KB Home's revenues and operating margin are expected to significantly improve in 2021 and beyond, per the Zacks analyst.

A Robust Product Portfolio Continues to Aid Inogen (INGN)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Inogen's solid product portfolio, which includes oxygen concentrator solutions for portable and stationary use.

New Downgrades

Rising Labor & Material Costs to Hurt PulteGroup (PHM)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising land, labor, and material costs are threatening the margins of PulteGroup. This along with a shortage of buildable lots, skilled labor, and capital remain headwinds.

Stiff Competition & Higher Debt Hurts MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Per the Zacks analyst, MKS Instruments (MKSI) is suffering from increased competition and increased debt levels following the ESI acquisition.

Selective Insurance (SIGI) Premiums Aid, Cat Loss Woes Persist

Per the Zacks analyst, Selective Insurance gains from improved pricing and new business growth that in turn has been driving premiums. However, exposure to cat loss inducing earnings volatility ails.

