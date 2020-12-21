Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Comcast & Accenture

Monday, December 21, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet (GOOGL), Comcast (CMCSA) and Accenture (ACN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Alphabet shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet Services industry in the year to date period (+28.9% vs. +33.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space.

Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term.

Moreover, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> )

Shares of Comcast have gained +13.2% over the past year against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s gain of +17.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins.

Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast’s Internet business.

Moreover, its streaming service Peacock has gained significant tract within a short span of time and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Theme park revenues are expected to suffer from indefinite closure of Hollywood park. Further, weakness in film business is also a headwind. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>> )

Accenture’s shares have gained +27.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Consulting industry’s rise of +31.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses. It has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through acquisitions and partnerships.

The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividends as well as pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential.

However, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continue to remain a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Accenture here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Novo Nordisk (NVO), Boeing (BA) and TOTAL SE (TOT).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Alphabet (GOOGL) Rides on Diversification; Risks Remain

High Speed Internet Subscriber Gain Benefits Comcast (CMCSA)

Operational Growth Aids Accenture (ACN) Amid Pricing Pressure

Featured Reports

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Boasts a Strong Pipeline Amidst Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Novo Nordisk has a strong presence in the Diabetes Care market and boasts of a strong pipeline. However, stiff competition remains a concern.

Strategic Mergers Aid Boeing (BA), Low 737 Deliveries Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic mergers made by Boeing boosts growth. However, low 737 deliveries as a result of the worldwide grounding of 737 Max jets raises concerns.

LNG Focus, Strong Production Portfolio Aid TOTAL (TOT)

Per the Zacks analyst TOTAL's focus to develop LNG assets globally and its strong production growth through new startups is going to boost its performance.

Strategic Initiatives Aid Aon (AON), Rising Debt Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of acquisitions and collaborations have helped Aon enhance its capabilities, which has, in turn, improved its bottom-line.

Chipotle (CMG) Banks on Digital Initiatives, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Chipotle is likely to benefit from its redesigned online ordering site featuring online payment and meal customizations.

Cost Savings Strategy Aids Deutsche Bank (DB) Amid Low Rates

Per Zacks analyst, Deutsche Bank's cost-savings efforts to drive efficiency are encouraging and might neutralize the impact of high legal costs, going forward.

Target's (TGT) Omnichannel Efforts, Digitization to Aid Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's focus on enhancing omnichannel capacities, coming up with new brands, remodeling stores, and expanding same-day delivery options have been fueling sales.

New Upgrades

Top Balance Sheet, Wise Buyouts Aid Regions Financial (RF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Regions Financial's strategic acquisitions bode well for long term growth. Moreover, the company's solid balance sheet gives it a strong footing.

Digital Ramp Up & Solid Balance Sheet to Aid AutoNation (AN)

AutoNation's rising e-commerce efforts to give an omnichannel platform and a strong balance sheet with low leverage of 38% are likely to aid the firm's bottom line in future, per the Zacks analyst.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Gains from Strong Chicken Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Sanderson Farms has been gaining from improved demand for chicken products at retail grocery stores. Going ahead, management expects retail grocery demand to remain favorable.

New Downgrades

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Hurt by Softness in Travel Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, coronavirus pandemic led sluggish global travel trends are impacting Booking Holdings' gross bookings negatively by hurting its merchant and agency businesses.

Cost & Productivity Actions Aid Dow (DOW) Amid Demand Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Dow should gain from cost synergy savings and productivity initiatives. However, soft demand across certain markets including automotive and construction will hurt its volumes.

Dismal Comps at Chili's & Maggiano's Hurts Brinker (EAT)

Per the Zacks analyst, dismal comps at Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants owing to resurgence coronavirus cases likely to hurt Brinker (EAT).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TOTAL SE (TOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Novo Nordisk AS (NVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.