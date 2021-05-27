Top Analyst Reports for Alibaba, salesforce.com & Morgan Stanley

Thursday, May 27, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) and Morgan Stanley (MS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Alibaba have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry in the last one-year period (+6.2% vs. +2.8%). Moreover, the Zacks analyst believes that the company’s Alibaba’s fiscal fourth quarter results were driven by solid momentum across its Core Commerce segment. Growing China and International Commerce businesses remained positive. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive.



Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems.



Shares of salesforce.com have gained +5.6% in the last three months against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +6.6%, a reflectiopn of the recent sentiment shift away from 'growthy' large-cap Tech stocks. The Zacks analyst, however, believes that the company is is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver.



Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.



Shares of Morgan Stanley have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry in the last one-year period (+101.2% vs. +91.0%). Additionally, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks analyst believes that the acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are in sync with the company's efforts to focus less on capital markets driven revenue sources. These initiatives, along with increasing focus on corporate lending, are likely to continue supporting financials.



Although steadily increasing expenses, low rates and its significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes the Zacks analyst apprehensive, a strong balance sheet position is likely to continue supporting financials. Also, the company’s robust capital deployments reflect solid liquidity position and will continue enhancing shareholder value.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include BP p.l.c. (BP), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Ford Motor Company (F).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



