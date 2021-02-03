Top Analyst Reports for Adobe, Toyota & QUALCOMM

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Toyota Motor (TM) and QUALCOMM (QCOM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Adobe shares have outperformed the Zacks Software industry over the past year (+32.2% vs. +29.1%). The Zacks analyst remains optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud.

Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives.

Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs. High acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.

Shares of Toyota have gained +16.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry’s gain of +43%. The Zacks analyst believes that high R&D expenses, as well as increased labor and raw material costs are likely to dent its near-term margins. Moreover, elevated leverage and declining cash flows of the firm may restrict financial flexibility.

The company possesses an array of brands including Toyota, Lexus and Scio, which position it well and are expected to boost the top and bottom lines. With electric vehicles (EV) becoming the hottest trend, Toyota aims to achieve half of the global sales from EVs by 2025.

Toyota’s partnership with Subaru and Mazda is likely to drive its electrification plans. Amid the gradual recovery of the auto market, Toyota has boosted its fiscal 2021 guidance.

QUALCOMM shares have gained +27.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s rise of +25.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Qualcomm is benefiting from investments toward building a licensing program in mobile.

The company is focused on retaining its leadership in the 5G chipset market and mobile connectivity. It resolved a dispute with Huawei and inked a new long-term patent license agreement, which augurs well for long-term revenues. Qualcomm launched low-priced 5G chips for the masses for a seamless transition to 5G while delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity.

However, lower handset shipments due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain a near-term headwind. Qualcomm is expected to face softness in demand from China. Over the past years, the company’s margins have declined due to high operating and research and development expenses. Competition from low-cost chip manufacturers like MediaTek is another concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eli Lilly (LLY), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and PetroChina (PTR).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Adobe (ADBE) Rides on Creative Strength; Expenses A Concern

Diverse Product Mix to Drive Toyota (TM) Amid Cost Woes

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on 5G Chip Innovation & Leadership

Featured Reports

Eli Lilly (LLY) Boasts a Solid Cancer & Alzheimer's Pipeline

The Zacks analyst says that Eli Lilly (LLY) has some intriguing pipeline assets in its portfolio for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's, which boost its growth potential beyond 2025.

Digital Investments Brighten AB InBev's (BUD) Growth Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, AB InBev's investments in B2B platforms and digital marketing has been aiding growth in the past few months.

Production Growth Aids PetroChina (PTR) Amid Refining Woes

The Zacks analyst believes oil production growth and lower lifting costs should aid PetroChina's upstream unit outlook.

Core MedSurg Unit Aids Stryker (SYK), Pricing Pressure Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Stryker continues to gain from solid prospects of its core MedSurg arm.

Focus on Fee Income Aid Truist Financial (TFC), Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Truist Financial's efforts to improve fee income (mortgage and investment banking) will aid the top line.

Strong Global Data Services Drives Intercontinental (ICE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Intercontinental Exchange is set to grow on its strong global data services driven by pricing and analytics business.

Cost & Productivity Actions Aid Dow (DOW) Amid Demand Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Dow should gain from cost synergy savings and productivity initiatives. However, soft demand across certain markets including personal care and energy will hurt its volumes.

New Upgrades

Skyworks (SWKS) Rides on 5G Product Suite & Wi-Fi 6 Solutions

Per Zacks analyst, Skyworks' growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets is a positive.

Flex (FLEX) Rides on Portfolio Strength & Strategic Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, Flex's diversified portfolio as well as recovery seen in most end markets bode well. The company's acquisition strategy is aiding in expanding its footprint in newer markets.

Higher Pandemic-Led Funerals Aid Service Corporation (SCI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Service Corporation is benefiting from higher funerals performed owing to coronavirus-led deaths.

New Downgrades

Expeditors (EXPD) Hurt by Coronavirus-Led Volume Softness

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the lackluster volumes pertaining to airfreight tonnage and ocean container. Coronavirus-induced disruptions are causing the volume decline.

Badger Meter (BMI) Plagued by Soft Demand Amid COVID-19 Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Badger Meter is plagued by a sluggish industrial end market demand amid its inability to obtain adequate supplies of raw materials at favorable prices due to COVID-19 woes.

Michaels' (MIK) Adverse SG&A Expense Concerns Investors

Per the Zacks analyst, Michaels is witnessing higher SG&A expense due to compensation related expenses and salary hikes related to several initiatives undertaken in the recent times to drive sales.

