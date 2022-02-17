Top Analyst Reports for Adobe, Altria Group & Marriott International

Thursday, February 17, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Altria Group, Inc. (MO), and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Adobe have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-2.2% vs. +13.8%), however the company is still benefiting from strong demand for its cloud products. Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are helping it drive top-line growth.

Additionally, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps remain major positives. Growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand, strong Acrobat adoption and improving average revenue per user are steady tailwinds.



The Zacks analyst remains optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, persistent innovation and solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. Further, the company’s strong balance sheet is another positive. However, lower end-market demand and high acquisition expenses are perceived as major overhangs.



(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>>)



Shares of Altria Group have underperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past six month period (+5.0% vs. +12.3%), however the company continues to gain from strong pricing, per the Zacks analyst. During the fourth quarter of 2021, higher pricing across the Smokeable and Oral Tobacco segments aided performance. Higher pricing contributed to adjusted operating income across the Smokeable unit.



For 2022, the company envisions 4-7% growth in the bottom line, which is likely to be more weighted toward the second half. Altria continues to assess the macroeconomic impacts of the pandemic on adult tobacco consumers, such as stay-at-home practices and disposable income. The company also continues to assess the impacts of any supply-chain or distribution-related disruption.



(You can read the full research report on Altria Group here >>>)



Shares of Marriott International have outperformed the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry over the past year (+38.9% vs. +18.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. The company is gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Marriott is consistently trying to expand its worldwide presence and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets.



However, a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several parts of the world might hurt the company’s performance. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still below the pre-pandemic level.



(You can read the full research report on Marriott International here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV).



