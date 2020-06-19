Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, Oracle & GlaxoSmithKline
Today's Must Read
AbbVie (ABBV) Pipeline Solid, Skyrizi, Rinvoq Show Potential
Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships
Glaxo's (GSK) Pipeline Growing Amid Rising Competition
Featured Reports
Order Flows Aid General Dynamics (GD), Delayed Deliveries Hit
Per the Zacks analyst, steady order flows bolsters General Dynamics' revenue generation prospects. Yet delayed jet deliveries owing to coronavirus outbreak may hurt its results in the near term.
Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth
The Zacks analyst believes that increase in Southern Company's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth but is concerned over timing and cost overrun related to Vogtle project.
Low Fuel Costs Keep Alaska Air (ALK) Afloat Amid Weak Demand
Per the Zacks analyst, although demand is improving lately, it is way below the year-ago levels.
TELUS (TU) Gains From Subscriber Additions Amid Pricing Woes
Per the Zacks analyst, TELUS continues to benefit from subscriber addition under its key growth segments, including wireless, high-speed Internet and TELUS TV, despite an intensely competitive market.
Increased Market Volatility Aids Virtu Financial (VIRT)
Per the Zacks analyst, it continues to gain from the current market volatility induced by COVID-19 pandemic.
Luminex (LMNX) Gains Ground on ARIES Platform, Costs a Woe
Per the Zacks analyst, Luminex's flagship ARIES system has been making significant progress and continues to boost the company's top line.
Contact Lens Sales Aid National Vision (EYE) Amid the Pandemic
The Zacks analyst is impressed with National Vision's robust contact lens revenue growth due to lesser impact of store closures on customer transactions despite the pandemic-led business disruptions.
New Upgrades
William-Sonoma (WSM) Banks on E-Commerce Expansion For Growth
Per the Zacks analyst, continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and focus on product innovation are expected to drive growth.
Kroger's (KR) Customer 1st, Restock Program to Aid Top Line
Per the Zacks analyst, Kroger's customer 1st strategy, restock program and digital endeavors will help drive growth. The company remains well poised to enhance identical supermarket sales and margins.
Momenta (MNTA) Pipeline, Biosimilars Promises Potential
Per the Zacks analyst, Momenta's decision to focus on the discovery and development of novel drugs is positive. The company also narrowed its focus on the biosimilars' portfolio which is encouraging.
New Downgrades
Softness in Michael Kors May Hit Capri Holdings (CPRI) Sales
Per the Zacks analyst, Michael Kors, which accounts for a major portion of Capri Holdings' revenues, has been struggling. During third-quarter fiscal 2020, revenue contribution from the brand fell 5.1
Rising Costs, Concentration Risk Hurt Texas Capital (TCBI)
Per Zacks analyst, Texas Capital's bottom-line remains under pressure due to rising costs through efforts to hire experienced bankers. Also, lack of geographical diversification keeps us apprehensive.
Weak European Market & High SG&A Expense Ail LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Declining sales in Europe amid softer economic environment to hurt LKQ's sales and earnings going forward. The Zacks analyst is also worried about rising SG&A expenses which may further clip margins.
