Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, Edwards Lifesciences & Johnson Controls

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. EW, and Johnson Controls International plc JCI. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+27.1% vs. +11.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that several new drugs in AbbVie’s portfolio have the potential to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.

Successful label expansions of Imbruvica and Venclexta have been boosting AbbVie’s revenues. ABBV also has an impressive late-stage pipeline with several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential. Allergan’s acquisition has diversified its revenue base, enhancing its long-term growth potential. FDA’s order to include a heart-risk warning in the label of JAK inhibitor drug, Rinvoq, however, may hurt the drug’s sales.

(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>> )

Edwards Lifesciences shares have gained +1.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s loss of -10.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the huge untapped potential in emerging markets will act as a positive catalyst for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences finished the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings despite the impact of the Delta variant. Edwards has also reinstated its full-year 2021 outlook, which is indicative of the continuation of the current bullish trend. Continued strong adoption of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra platform and the PASCAL system across Europe is another catalyst. Tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues, however, remain as the major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Edwards Lifesciences here >>> )

Shares of Johnson Controls have gained +1.4% in the last three months against the Zacks Security and Safety Services industry’s loss of -9.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Johnson Control is poised to benefit from a strong balance sheet, COGS reduction initiative and the OpenBlue digital platform.

Strategic buyouts of Synchrony, EasyIO BEMS product line, Qolsys and Silent-Aire along with collaborations with Microsoft, Pelion, DigiCert, UL, SafeTraces and Phylagen also augur well for Johnson's growth prospects. Supply chain issues, forex woes, as well as stiff competition are likely to weigh on JCI’s margins, though.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson Controls here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU, PG&E Corporation PCG and Etsy, Inc. ETSY.

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

AbbVie's (ABBV) Pipeline & New Drugs Key to Long-Term Growth



Edwards' (EW) Critical Care Business Solid Amid Forex Woes



Spree of Buyouts to Aid Johnson Controls (JCI) Amid Cost Woes



Featured Reports

Prudential (PRU) Set to Grow on Expanding Retirement Business

Per the Zacks analysts, Prudential is set to grow on a leading position in universal, term, and variable life insurance, expanding Retirement business and global presence.

Solid Investments Aid PG&E Corp (PCG) Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, consistent investments boost PG&E Corp's infrastructure and customer reliability.

Robust Marketplace Activities & Services Benefit Etsy (ETSY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Etsy is gaining from solid momentum across buyers and sellers, and robust ad programs, which is driving growth in its marketplace and services revenues, respectively.

Strong Demand, New Products to Aid FMC Corp (FMC)

While the company faces headwinds from higher raw material costs, it will gain from strong demand for herbicides and insecticides and new product launches, per the Zacks analyst.

Strong Portfolio & Solid Subscriber Base Aids Iridium (IRDM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Iridium is gaining from expanding subscriber base driven by the demand for consumer-oriented devices.

New Upgrades

Business Transformation Initiatives Boost Stericycle (SRCL)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Stericycle's (SRCL) comprehensive multi-year Business Transformation initiative, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performance.

Centennial (CDEV) Banks on Prolific Delaware Basin Acreage

The Zacks analyst believes that Centennial's production outlook is bright since it has a huge inventory of drilling locations in the prolific oil-rich Delaware basin.

New Downgrades

Weak Content Slate & Stiff Competition Hurts Netflix (NFLX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Netflix's weak slate of content and stiff competition from Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Peacock are expected to hurt prospects in the near term.

Seagen's (SGEN) High Reliance on Adcetris for Revenues a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagen's heavy dependence on Adcetris, from which it derives most of its revenues, is a concern. Stiff competition from other companies in the target market is another headwind.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.