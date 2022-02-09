Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, Boeing & Infosys

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV ), The Boeing Company ( BA ), and Infosys Limited ( INFY ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals over the past year (+44.4% vs. +20.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie has several new drugs in its portfolio, which have the potential to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.

AbbVie has also been successfully expanding the labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base and enhanced its long-term growth potential. Sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets remains a major concern, though.

Boeing shares have gained +6% in the year to date period against the Zacks Aerospace & Defense industry’s rise of +3.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that long-term prospects of global services unit and increasing fiscal defense budget are expected to boost Boeing's growth.

Keeping up with the trend witnessed in the past couple of quarters, in the fourth quarter, Boeing witnessed solid recovery in its commercial business, particularly in domestic air traffic, which rebounded to around 90% of pre-pandemic levels in countries such as the United States and Brazil. Risks related to supply chain shortages due to COVID-19 pandemic and lower deliveries compared to Airbus raise concerns, though.

Shares of Infosys have gained +1.3% in the last six months against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s loss of -10.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Infosys has been benefiting from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services.

Focus on Agile Digital and artificial intelligence-driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, Internet of Things, cyber security, data and analytics remains a key driver. Infosys is, however, suffering from increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain parts of the world. Higher subcontractor costs and INFY’s revised compensation that includes higher variable pay and incentives have also been weighing on margins.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Motors Company ( GM ), Ford Motor Company ( F ) and Public Storage ( PSA ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

AbbVie's (ABBV) Pipeline & New Drugs Key to Long-Term Growth



Military Business Aids Boeing (BA), Supply Chain Issue Woes



Digital Transformation, AI Proliferation Aid Infosys (INFY)



Ultium & Ultifi Platforms to Drive General Motors (GM)

While General Motors' Ultium platform is set to rev up its electrification capabilities, the Ultifi platform would enable the firm achieve leadership in software and services, per the Zacks analyst.

Ford (F) to Ride on Impressive EV Lineup Amid Cost Woes

While a robust EV lineup - with Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, and F-150 Lightning - is set to fuel Ford's sales, the Zacks analyst is worried about high commodity costs which may limit profits.

Robust Demand, Strategic Buyouts to Aid Public Storage (PSA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Public Storage is poised to benefit from its high brand value, healthy demand, robust presence in key cities, strategic acquisitions, and solid balance-sheet position.

Centene (CNC) Gains from Better Membership, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, its rising membership on the back of several contract wins and expansion across different regions has helped it grow.

Valero (VLO) Gains on Higher Gulf Coast Refinery Throughput

The Zacks analyst is impressed by Valero's Gulf Coast refineries contributing the most to its total throughput volumes.

ResMed Thrives on Strong Device Sales Amid Supply Challenges

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by increased device sales within ResMed's Sleep and Respiratory Care segment.

Focus on Buyouts to Continue Driving McCormick's (MKC) Sales

Sales from Cholula and FONA buyouts contributed 4% to McCormick's fourth-quarter sales growth. Per the Zacks analyst, gains from buyouts are likely to continue fueling top-line growth in fiscal 2022.

D.R. Horton (DHI) to Gain From Acquisition & Solid Backlog

D.R. Horton is poised to perform well in fiscal 2022 on the back of its solid backlog position, acquisition strategy, and affordable product offerings across multiple brands, per the Zacks analyst.

Cooper Tire Buy & Restructuring Efforts To Aid Goodyear (GT)

Cooper Tire buyout has bolstered Goodyear's leadership position in the global tire industry. The Zacks analyst is also upbeat about GT's restructuring programs in the United States and Germany.

ADTRAN (ADTN) Rides on Portfolio Strength, Customer Addition

Per the Zacks analyst, ADTRAN is poised to benefit from the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity, and adoption of cloud-based automation tools.

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Hurt by Increasing Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing, and wireless technology upgrades put pressure on Telephone and Data Systems' profitability.

Soft Visitation Likely to Ail BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, BJ's Restaurants traffic and sales are likely to be hurt by dismal traffic on account of the Omicron variant. Also, the rise in labor and commodity costs remains a concern.

Slowdown in Generic Business, Xiaflex Hurt Endo (ENDP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Endo's generic business faces challenges due to stiff competition and pricing pressure. A slowdown in Xiaflex's sales and high levels of debt are also concerning.

