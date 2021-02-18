Top Analyst Reports for Abbott, SAP & Freeport-McMoRan

Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), SAP SE (SAP) and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Abbott shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Products industry in the year to date period (+16.2% vs. +8.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been seeing improvements in testing and procedure volumes across its hospital-based businesses.

At the same time, its consumer-facing businesses like diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals (EPD), are catching up pace. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported strong double-digit growth on robust sales of Ensure and Glucerna.

In 2020, the company received U.S. approval of Freestyle Libre 2 and CE Mark for Libre 3 and Libre Sense Glucose Sport. Yet, Abbott’s performance was disappointing especially in Pediatric Nutrition, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation.

Shares of SAP have lost -21.7% in the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +14.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that SAP is well-positioned to benefit from robust uptake of S/4HANA, and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions.

Momentum witnessed by Ariba and Fieldglass solutions is also noteworthy. SAP's alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. The company is also well-poised to gain from healthy contribution from Sapphire Ventures.

Further, high demand for e-commerce, digital supply chain, Qualtrics and cloud platform solutions, augurs well over the longer haul. Nevertheless, soft uptake of software licenses and support offerings remains a headwind. Rise in investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are likely to weigh on margins in near term.

Freeport-McMoRan’s shares have gained +61.8% over the past three months against the Zacks Mining – Non Ferrous industry’s rise of +44.1%. The Zacks analyst expects the company to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost its production capacity.

It is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification. Furthermore, higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. Freeport's efforts to reduce debt are also encouraging.

However, it faces operational challenges in certain mines. Declining sales volumes is another concern. Moreover, lower volumes across North and South America have led to higher unit costs across these operations.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Kraft Heinz (KHC) and American International Group (AIG).

Today's Must Read

Abbott (ABT) Thrives on Rapid Antigen Test Sales and CGM Scope

Growth in S/4HANA Platform & Cloud Initiatives Benefit SAP

Exploration Progress, Debt Reduction to Aid Freeport (FCX)

Featured Reports

AMD Banks on Robust 7 nm Product Portfolio & Partnerships

Per the Zacks analyst, Advanced Micro Devices is benefiting from strong adoption of latest 7 nm based EYPC and Ryzen processors.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gains From Increased At-Home Consumption

Per the Zacks analyst, Kraft Heinz is gaining from high demand due to pandemic-led higher at-home consumption.

AIG Rides on Business Restructuring, Cost Control Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, numerous divestitures and acquisitions have streamlined the company's business operations, by focusing on core growth areas.

Improving Commissions and Fees Aid Willis Towers (WLTW)

Per the Zacks analyst, Willis Towers is set to grow on higher commissions & fees, new business growth, operational efficiencies, investment in growth avenues.

Addition of New Ship Aid Carnival (CCL), Booking Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, the addition of its new ship Enchanted Princess, to its global fleet of Princess Cruises will drive growth.

Robust Investments Aids PG&E Corp, High Costs Hurts (PCG)

Per the Zacks Analyst, PG&E Corp. makes robust investments in gas-related projects and electric system safety. However, it incurs high costs for the clean-up and repair of the utility's facilities.

Cost-Control Focus Aids Expedia (EXPE) Amid Coronavirus Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Expedia's cost-saving measures that include variable marketing and discretionary expenses cut to counter coronavirus-induced disruptions are positives.

New Upgrades

Strong Demand & Product Innovation to Benefit iRobot (IRBT)

Per the Zacks analyst, iRobot Corporation's strong product innovation capabilities along with robust demand for its Roomba and Braava products will continue to lend momentum to the company.

Corcept's (CORT) Sole Drug Korlym Aid Growth Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Corcept's Cushing's syndrome drug Korlym is witnessing higher sales and a strong uptake since approval.

bluebird (BLUE) Boasts an Impressive Pipeline Amidst Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, bluebird has an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases and cancers.

New Downgrades

Seagen's (SGEN) Cancer Drugs Aids Growth Amid Stiff Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagen's lead cancer drug Adcetris along with newly approved Padcev and Tukysa are driving revenue growth. Stiff competition in the target market remains major a concern.

Impairment Charges, Stiff Regulations Hurt OGE Energy (OGE)

Per the Zacks analyst, OGE Energy incurred an impairment charge of $780 million on its investment in Enable. Also, environmental regulation increases planning and operation costs of its facilities.

NuStar Energy (NS) Hurt by High Debt, Lower Volumes

The Zacks analyst believes that NuStar Energy's high debt which is currently around $3.6 billion is a concern. Further, the coronavirus-induced decline in volumes is likely to result in lower profits.

