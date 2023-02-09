Top Analyst Reports for Abbott Laboratories, Boeing & Diageo

Thursday, February 9, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), The Boeing Company (BA) and Diageo plc (DEO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Abbott Laboratories have declined -13.7% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s decline of -37.7%. The company’s numbers declined on a year-over-year basis in the latest quarterly release, with sales were negatively impacted by a decline in COVID testing-related sales. Moreover, the decline in U.S. infant formula sales due to manufacturing disruptions dented the quarter’s sales further.



However, Abbott exited the fourth quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Excluding COVID testing sales, worldwide Diagnostics sales grew over 11% led by rapid diagnostics. Within EPD, sales increased 8% organically in the fourth quarter led by double-digit growth across several countries.



Meanwhile, the Diabetes Care business continued to benefit from the growing sales of its flagship, sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott Laboratories here >>>)



Shares of Boeing have declined -2.4% over the past year against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry’s decline of -7.4%. The company’s 737 MAX program remains a cause of concern in China, thus impacting its expectation of delivery timing and future gradual production rate increases.



Its arch-rival, Airbus, remained quite a step ahead in terms of commercial deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022. The Russia-Ukraine crisis poses risk for Boeing. However, Boeing remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States, in terms of revenue, orders and deliveries.



Lately, the company has been witnessing solid recovery in its commercial business. The outlook for its defense business also remains optimistic. It holds a strong solvency position in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)



Diageo shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past year (-15.6% vs. -9.5%). The company is facing continued inflationary pressures from increased glass, ocean freight and other transportation costs, and currency headwinds are concerning.



Nevertheless, Diageo’s organic operating margin expansion, productivity savings and favorable currency impact aided Diageo’s first-half fiscal 2023 results. Effective marketing and exceptional commercial execution further aided the results. Price/mix gained from a positive mix due to the robust growth in super-premium-plus brands, particularly scotch, tequila and Chinese white spirits.



DEO’s margin trends were favorable in the first half, thanks to the its premiumization efforts, recovery in markets, pricing actions and supply productivity savings, which mostly offset the cost inflation. The company retained its optimistic view for the medium to long term.



(You can read the full research report on Diageo here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

EPD Sales Gain Aids Abbott (ABT) amid Inflationary Issues



Military Business Aids Boeing (BA), Supply Chain Issue Woes



Premiumization & Pricing Plans Aid Diageo (DEO) Amid Inflation



Featured Reports

Lam Research (LRCX) Benefits From Foundry & Logic Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, strong adoption of etch and deposition technologies is driving growth in Lam Research's foundry and logic segment.

America Movil (AMX) Benefits from Increasing Subscriber Base

Per the Zacks analyst, America Movil's performance is gaining from increased broadband client base. However, stiff competition and the firm's high leverage remain concerns.

Exploration Progress, Debt Reduction to Aid Freeport (FCX)

According to the Zacks analyst, Freeport will benefit from its progress in exploration activities to expand production capacity and efforts to deleverage its balance sheet.n

Diversification, Solid AUM Aid Carlyle (CG), High Cost a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, business diversification efforts, robust AUM balance and decent liquidity position will support Carlyle. Yet, elevated costs and competitive financial environment are headwinds.

CACI International (CACI) Rides on Contract Wins, Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, CACI International is benefiting from new contracts supporting IT modernization. Moreover, strategic acquisitions like ID Technologies and SA Photonics bode well for growth.

Perrigo's (PRGO) Cost-Saving Initiatives Encouraging

Though Perrigo (PRGO) has initiated several initiatives to lower its costs and improve margins, the Zacks Analyst is concerned about the macroeconomic pressures like currency headwinds and inflation.

Kirby (KEX) Rides on Segmental Growth Amid Rising Costs

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with the fact that solid segmental performances are boosting Kirby's top line performance. However, rising operating expenses continue to weigh on the bottom line.

New Upgrades

Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Grow on Solid Asia Business

Per the Zacks analyst, focus on Asia operation, asset management businesses and scale-up of U.S. operations bodes well for Sun Life as it aims underlying bottomline growth of 8-10 over medium-term.

Snap-On's (SNA) RCI Program Aids Sales & Margins Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Snap-On's focus on the rapid continuous improvement (RCI) program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, has boosted sales, margins and savings.

Murphy USA (MUSA) Gains from Proximity to Walmart Stores

The Zacks analyst likes the proximity of Murphy USA's fuel stations to Walmart supercenters and the consistent traffic that these stores attract, thereby driving above-average fuel sales volume.

New Downgrades

High Promotion Expenses, Discounts Dent Verizon (VZ) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Verizon is likely to be plagued by challenging macroeconomic conditions as stiff competition, high promotional expense and discounts to entice customers continue to hurt margin.

Macroeconomic Woes, Rate Hikes Hurt Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

Per the Zacks analyst, amid macroeconomic uncertainty and rising interest rates, JLL's transaction-based businesses are likely to bear the burnt. Also, limited cross border capital flows is a woe.

Dismal Margin & North America Sales Likely to Hurt Mattel (MAT)

Per the Zacks analyst, dismal North America sales, higher input cost inflation, unfavorable fixed cost absorption, and higher royalty costs continues to hurt Mattel.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diageo plc (DEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.