Top Analyst Reports for Eli Lilly, GE Aerospace & Amgen

Thursday, May 22, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), GE Aerospace (GE) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action.



Pre-Markets Even Out as Investors Digest Tax Bill



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Eli Lilly have declined -10.9% over the past year versus the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s decline of -14.7%. The company’s Q1 earnings missed estimates while sales beat. Demand for popular GLP-1 drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers.



Though sales were below expectations in the second half of 2024, they picked up in the first quarter, driven by launches of the drugs in new international markets, and improved supply from ramped-up production. In the past two years, Lilly received approvals for some new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca, which are also contributing to its top-line growth.



Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+41.3% vs. +12.9%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



Portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2025, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago level.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect margins and profitability. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be a concern for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of Amgen have declined -8.7% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry’s decline of -16.1%. The company beat first-quarter estimates for both earnings and sales. Key medicines like Evenity, Repatha and Blincyto -- as well as newer medicines like Tavneos and Tezspire -- are driving sales, more than offsetting declining revenues from oncology biosimilars and legacy established products like Enbrel.



New biosimilar launches are expected to contribute to top-line growth. Amgen also has some key pipeline assets in obesity and inflammation. However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many products.



Weakness in some key brands like Otezla and Lumakras create potential revenue headwinds. Sales of best-selling drugs Prolia and Xgeva are expected to decline from the second half of 2025 due to biosimilar competition.



(You can read the full research report on Amgen here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Waste Management, Inc. (WM), Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Lilly (LLY) New Products Hold Key to Sales Growth in 2025



Commercial Engines & Services Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE)



Amgen (AMGN) Key & New Drugs to Drive Sales in 2025



Featured Reports

WM Benefits From Focused Differentiation, Low Liquidity Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, differentiation through capitalization of extensive assets ensures long-term profitable growth for WM. Low liquidity remains a concern.

Atlassian (TEAM) Gains On Rising Hybrid Working Tool Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid the hybrid work trend and accelerated digital transformation.

Robust SaaS Portfolio, Mask Sales Aid ResMed (RMD)

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with ResMed's Software-as-a-Service arm gaining from the MEDIFOX DAN brand. Its market-leading mask portfolio including AirFit and AirTouch drives the Mask arm.

Telefonica (TEF) Banks on Robust 5G Coverage Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Telefonica's extensive 5G footprint across Spain, Germany and Brazil is solidifying its position. However, global macroeconomic uncertainty and forex volatility are concerning.

Solid Online Business to Drive Estee Lauder's (EL) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Estee Lauder is benefiting from its online business. In third quarter of fiscal 2025, online organic sales rose mid-single digits, led by pure play and third-party platforms.

Strategic Plans Aid Restaurant Brands (QSR), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Restaurant Brands benefits from strategic organic growth initiatives, menu innovations and expansion focus. However, high costs and macro risks are hurting prospects.

Rates, Loan Diversification Aid Bank OZK, Asset Quality Weak

Per the Zacks analyst, high rates, loan diversification efforts, branch openings and organic growth will aid Bank OZK, while deteriorating asset quality and elevated expenses are near-term concerns.

New Upgrades

Solid Portfolio, Higher Output Aid Wheaton Precious (WPM)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Wheaton Precious will gain from its solid portfolio of assets. Higher production from certain mines will boost margins.

MGIC Investment (MTG) is Set to Grow on New Insurance Written

Per the Zacks analyst, MGIC Investment is set to grow on new insurance written aided by the increase in the mortgage origination market and higher refinance activity.

Investments & Customer Additions Aid Southwest Gas (SWX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Southwest Gas' strategic investment plans will support system improvements and pipe replacement programs. Consistent customer additions will further boost its results.

New Downgrades

Geopolitical Risk, Competition Ail TotalEnergies (TTE)

Per the analyst TotalEnergies (TTE) presence across the globe exposes it to geopolitical risk and rising competition among the international energy majors is also a headwind.

Oil Price Volatility & High Costs Ail Hess Corporation (HES)

Per the Zacks analyst, volatility in crude oil prices can significantly affect Hess' profitability, given its heavy reliance on oil sales for revenues. Rising costs may also strain its profit margins.

Rising Operational Costs, High Tariffs to Ail Gentex (GNTX)

Per the Zacks analyst, soaring SG&A and R&D costs amid new product launches and VAVE initiatives are likely to dent Gentex's operating margins. High tariffs are likely to slow demand for its products.

