Top Analyst Reports for Caterpillar, Palo Alto & Toyota

Friday, June 26, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), as well as a micro-cap stock Precipio, Inc. (PRPO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Global Cold Feet on AI Trade Affect Pre-Markets



Today's Featured Research Reports



Caterpillar’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past six months (+77% vs. +69.4%). The company posted strong revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher volumes across all segments. Backlog reached a record $63 billion, and management lifted its 2026 outlook to low double-digit sales growth.



Construction demand remains solid, supported by infrastructure activity, rental fleet expansion and nonresidential projects. The Power & Energy segment is gaining from rising data-center-related power demand. Resource Industries stands to benefit from mining investments and the need to replace an aging equipment fleet.



Recent tariff reductions may help ease cost pressures and boost demand as customers have been delaying equipment purchases amid higher costs and trade uncertainty. A continued focus on high-margin aftermarket parts and services should further support growth.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



Shares of Palo Alto Networks have outperformed the Zacks Security industry over the past six months (+57.2 vs. +43.3%). The company continues to benefit from higher cybersecurity priority as enterprises deploy AI and look to consolidate vendors onto fewer platforms. Platformization is translating into larger commitments, supported by expanding next-generation security ARR and RPO, and management guidance implies continued growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



Momentum in Network Security, SASE and Prisma AIRS, along with early execution on the CyberArk and Chronosphere integrations, supports the long-term revenue mix shift toward recurring software and free cash flow.



However, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds may hurt its near-term prospects. Intense competition and deal scrutiny could still slow bookings at times. Acquisition-related expenses due to larger acquired footprint adds integration risks and could dent margins.



(You can read the full research report on Palo Alto here >>>)



Toyota Motor’s shares have declined -21.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry’s decline of -31.1%. The company’s hybrid adoption remains its central competitive strategy. Its value chain businesses have been growing significantly annually and are expected to continue expanding through 2030.



Strong demand, mainly in Japan and North America, is supporting sales growth. The automaker is pursuing cost reductions that start at the source to lift contribution margin at model changes. However, U.S. tariffs and the ongoing war in the Middle East are hurting the operating performance of Toyota.



Toyota continues to invest heavily in advanced technologies and multiple powertrain paths, which supports competitiveness but weighs on near-term margins. Rising capex and high debt levels also remain key concerns. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota here >>>)



Shares of Precipio have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the past year (+112.4% vs. -30.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $40.05 million remains PRPO’s core growth and cash-generation engine, benefiting from scalable lab capacity and rising testing volumes despite CMS reimbursement pressure.



The Products segment is transitioning toward a stronger commercial model, though near-term revenue and margin volatility remain driven by shipment timing. While first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA softened due to reimbursement cuts, delayed product revenue and commercial investments, operating cash flow remained positive. The planned AML molecular testing launch could strengthen differentiation and support growth.



However, key risks include reimbursement pressure, customer concentration, earnings volatility and commercial execution. Current valuation reflects cautious market expectations, leaving room for multiple expansion if execution, earnings stability and growth initiatives materialize.



(You can read the full research report on Precipio here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Teradyne, Inc. (TER), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and CMS Energy Corp. (CMS).



Mark Vickery

Senor Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Backlog & Improving Demand in End Markets Aid Caterpillar (CAT)



Palo Alto (PANW) Rides on Platform Consolidation



Value Chain Businesses Aid Toyota (TM) Amid Rising R&D Expenses



Featured Reports

Synchrony's (SYF) Strategic Buyouts and Collaborations Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, Synchrony's acquisitions will boost its digital capabilities while partnerships grow addressable market size. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Renewable Energy Focus & Investments Aid CMS Energy (CMS)

According to the Zacks analyst, CMS Energy plans capital expenditure of $24 billion during 2026-2030 period, which should further strengthen its operations and expand its renewable portfolio.

Grocery Assets Aids Leasing for Kimco Realty (KIM), Debt Burden Ails

Per the Zacks Analyst, Kimco is set to gain from a grocery-anchored premium portfolio in high-growth areas, aiding demand and high rentals. Yet, a sizable debt load and rising interest expenses ail.

HF Sinclair's (DINO) Complex Refinery Network Drive Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, HF Sinclair's refinery network and advantaged regional exposure support margin capture. However, geopolitical volatility and policy-related uncertainty pose risks.

Henry Schein (HSIC) Banks on Global Technology Arm Amid Macro Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the strong contribution from Henry Schein's Global Technology arm, driven by demand for its cloud-based software solutions. Macroeconomic issues may hurt growth.

Agios (AGIO) Grows on Mitapivat Products Despite Pipeline Risks

Agios' top-line growth is being driven by its two mitapivat products, Pyrukynd and Aqvesme. However, pipeline setbacks and regulatory hurdles concern the Zacks analyst.

KB Home (KBH) Gains on Built-To-Order Model Amid High Mortgage Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, KB Home's built-to-order approach, backlog growth and faster build times are boding well. However, the risks of high mortgage rates and pricing pressures loom over it.

New Upgrades

AI-Powered Semiconductor Test Demand Aids Teradyne's (TER) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Teradyne benefits from strong semiconductor test demand as customers accelerates production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices.

Focus on CMBS Aid Starwood Property (STWD), Rising Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Starwood Property's focus on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate debt investments aids stable income. Yet, rising expenses remain a concern.

Green Dot (GDOT) Benefits from Long-standing Walmart Partnership

Per the Zacks analyst, Green Dot's long-standing partnership with Walmart continues to drive operating revenues through the Walmart MoneyCard program.

New Downgrades

Application Software Unit Aids Roper (ROP), High Debt Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Roper's Application Software segment is driven by strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, PowerPlan and Aderant businesses. However, high debt obligation remains a concern.

Chewy (CHWY) Hit by Consumer Spending Headwinds in FY26

Per the Zacks analyst, Chewy's premiumization and attachment rates are under pressure as weak consumer spending prompts a lower FY26 revenue outlook.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Troubled by Margin Weakness in Mexico

Per the Zacks analyst, Pilgrim's Pride remains hurt by Mexico margin woes. Q1 profits were hit by excess live commodity production and higher imports, with the adjusted EBITDA margin down 530 bps.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synchrony Financial (SYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.