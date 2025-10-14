Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Exxon Mobil & ServiceNow

Tuesday, October 14, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), as well as two micro-cap stocks Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) and Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+48.6% vs. +42.5%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 66% year over year to $6.2 billion.



The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. As of the fiscal third quarter, roughly more than 90% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VCF. However, gross margin in the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt levels are a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +6.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +7.5%. The company is advancing key oil projects in the Permian Basin and offshore Guyana, boosting production and efficiency. Its recent merger with Pioneer enhances its U.S. operations, while Guyana remains a major growth driver.



Exxon Mobil is also expanding into cleaner energy, with a major low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia plant in Texas and progress in advanced plastic recycling plants that turn old plastic into new raw materials. The company’s low debt exposure positions it to navigate different commodity cycles with ease.



However, the Chemicals Division remains a weak spot, with global oversupply leading to margin compression. Moreover, its upstream business is highly vulnerable to commodity price volatility. Ongoing tariff uncertainty is further weighing on the energy giant’s chemicals business. As such the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



ServiceNow’s shares have declined -2.9% over the past year against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of -13.9%. The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. In the second quarter of 2025, it had 11 deals greater than $5 million in net new annual contract value (ACV) and closed 89 deals greater than $1 million in net new ACV.



Gen AI deals continue to gain traction. NOW is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions.



For 2025, ServiceNow raised subscription revenues guidance by $125 million at the mid-point to $12.775-$12.795 billion, suggesting 19.5-20% on a non-GAAP constant currency (cc) basis. ServiceNow remains on track to surpass $15 billion in subscription revenues in 2026.



(You can read the full research report on ServiceNow here >>>)



Shares of Stratus Properties have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past year (-10.4% vs. +15.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $160.85 million faces several headwinds, a $2.4 million net loss and $5.1 million operating cash outflow in H1 2025, rising interest costs on $112.7 million in largely floating-rate debt, and a challenging Austin real estate market that has delayed key asset sales. The stock trades at a discount to peers on price/book metrics.



Nevertheless, Stratus Properties is well-positioned to capitalize on Texas’ strong demographic and economic tailwinds, with around 1,500 acres of development-ready land across Austin and other growth markets. Recent monetizations — $13.3 million from West Killeen Market and $47.8 million from the Holden Hills JV — have enhanced liquidity.



Stratus Properties’ focus on stabilized retail and mixed-use leasing generates recurring cash flow, while avoiding exposure to the challenged office sector. The expanded $25 million share repurchase program reflects disciplined capital allocation.



(You can read the full research report on Stratus Properties here >>>)



Rave Restaurant’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+7.8% vs. -10.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $39.37 million offers a value-driven opportunity anchored by Pizza Inn’s steady growth in underserved markets. Comparable store sales rose 1.9% in fiscal 2025 with four years of net buffet unit growth, supported by the successful “I$8” promotion and 31 new stores under contract.



Rave Restaurant posted its 21st consecutive profitable quarter, with fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA up 13.5% to $3.6 million and total expenses down 7.1%. Backed by $9.9 million in liquidity and no debt, RAVE maintains flexibility for growth and buybacks.



Yet, Pie Five remains a drag, with sales down 8.4% and ongoing unit closures. Flat revenue in fiscal 2025 underscores scale challenges, though cost discipline sustains profitability. RAVE’s asset-light model drives profitability and flexibility. The valuation reflects both Pizza Inn’s momentum and Pie Five’s structural headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Rave Restaurant here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) and Western Digital Corp. (WDC).



Today's Must Read

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)



ExxonMobil's (XOM) Permian Basin & Guyana Assets Aid Growth



Growing Customer Base Drives ServiceNow's (NOW) Prospects



Featured Reports

Infrastructure Spending Benefits Vulcan (VMC), Housing Weakness Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Vulcan is gaining from increased public infrastructure funding, alongside pricing discipline and business efforts. However, housing market weakness is hurting growth.

Ralph Lauren (RL) Gains From Digital Strength & Global Expansion

Per Zacks analyst, Ralph Lauren is focused on digital transformation through enhanced personalization, data-driven insights and seamless omnichannel experience, and expanding in high-growth markets.

Summit (SMMT) Rides on Upbeat Lung Cancer Study Data

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by Summit's late-stage data which show that treatment with its experimental cancer drug bested Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda in certain lung cancer patients.

Turbocharger Business to Aid BorgWarner (BWA) Amid Rising Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, BorgWarner's turbocharger business remains a key growth driver, supported by several new contract wins. However, rising debt remains a concern.

Expanding Solar Market & Strong Solvency Aid Enphase Energy (ENPH)

According to the Zacks analyst, Enphase Energy being a leading U.S. microinverter maker benefits from the solar boom. It holds a solid solvency position backed up by $1.53B cash and cash equivalents.

Improved Supply Chain Aids Kennametal (KMT) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Kennametal will benefit from improved supply chain and increasing original equipment manufacturer build rates in the aerospace market. Forex woes are an added concern.

Hartford (HIG) Rides On Growing Premium, High Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in earned premiums will lead to higher profits for Hartford Financial. However, rising operating expenses remain a concern.

New Upgrades

Strong Orders & Marketplace GOV Benefits DoorDash (DASH)

Per the Zacks analyst, DoorDash is benefiting from strong total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.

Western Digital (WDC) Gains From Uptick in HDD Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Western Digital is gaining from strong HDD demand, adoption of 26TB CMR & 32TB UltraSMR, and advances in ePMR & HAMR tech, which are expected to drive top-line growth ahead.

Acquisitions, Robust AUM Balance Aid SEI Investments (SEIC)

Per the Zacks analyst, SEI Investments' diversified products and revenue mix, a strong global presence, strategic acquisitions and solid assets under management balance reflect improving prospects.

New Downgrades

Antero Resources (AR) Faces Earnings Risk from Price Swings

Per the Zacks analyst, Antero Resources' earnings are highly vulnerable to sharp swings in oil and gas prices, with limited geographic diversity intensifying the company's exposure.

Schneider (SNDR) Grapples With Challenging Macro-Economic Scenario

Per the Zacks Analyst, Schneider is weighed down by the current macroeconomic environment, which is leading to declining consumer sentiment and increasing shipper uncertainty.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Faces Solvency Issues, Competition & Policy Risk

Per the Zacks Analyst, QuidelOrtho (QDEL) faces competition and financial risks, though strong product sales and lab segment's potential are some positive signs.

