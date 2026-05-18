Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Berkshire Hathaway & Exxon Mobil

Monday, May 18, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), as well as a micro-cap stock Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> NVDA, WMT Report This Week, but News on the Strait Is Key

Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Broadcom have gained +85.8% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +98.6%. The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects second-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to surge 140% year over year to $10.7 billion.



AVGO’s networking portfolio is gaining from the strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal second quarter is expected to be flat sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have declined -5.8% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s decline of -6.1%. The company’s exposure to cat loss affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.



Nonetheless, it is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Shares of Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+53% vs. +51.5%). The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results on higher upstream production and improved crude price realizations. XOM is strengthening its long-term growth outlook through higher production, LNG expansion, low-carbon projects, and strong shareholder returns.



In the Permian Basin, lightweight proppant technology is improving drilling efficiency and recovery, supporting production growth from 1.7 MMboe/d in Q1 2026 to more than 2.5 MMboe/d beyond 2030. In Guyana, production exceeded 900,000 Bbl/d. Golden Pass LNG Train 1 boosted LNG export capacity by roughly 5%, with full expansion expected to increase U.S. LNG exports by about 15%.



XOM is also advancing hydrogen, ammonia, and plastic recycling projects. Backed by a strong balance sheet, XOM generated $8.7B in operating cash flow and returned $9.2B to shareholders in Q1 2026.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Weyco’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past year (+13.9% vs. -29.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $331.91 million offers financial resilience supported by a debt-free balance sheet, $93.9 million in cash and securities, improving operating cash flow and low capex needs, providing flexibility for dividends, buybacks and growth investments.



Florsheim continues to outperform within a structurally pressured dress-footwear category, gaining market share through strong demand, and category expansion into hybrid and casual footwear. Inventory cleanup and reduced promotional activity are also supporting healthier wholesale and retail margins. It delivered 12% EPS growth through disciplined expense control.



However, risks remain elevated from tariff uncertainty, cautious retailer ordering trends, weakness in Stacy Adams and BOGS and heavy dependence on overseas sourcing. International demand also remains soft, absent currency benefits. Valuation also remains attractive versus industry averages.



(You can read the full research report on Weyco here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Coherent Corp. (COHR), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)



Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail



ExxonMobil (XOM) to Benefit from Upstream Assets and LNG Expansion



Featured Reports

Coherent (COHR) Gains From AI Boom Amid Concentration Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Coherent capitalizes on AI datacenter build-out, bolstering strength in the Datacenter and Communications unit. But high revenue concentration in this segment heightens risks.

Strong End Markets to Drive Emerson (EMR), High Debt Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Emerson will benefit from strength across its life sciences, aerospace and defense, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power end markets. The high debt level remains concerning.

Acquisitions to Aid Raymond James' (RJF) Top Line Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, while Raymond James' efforts to expand through acquisitions and its global diversification efforts are expected to result in higher costs, these will likely drive the top line.

Smart Investments and Renewable Expansion Aid CMS Energy (CMS)

Per the Zacks analyst, CMS Energy will benefit from its capital investments aimed at improving infrastructure. Focus on renewable generation portfolio will boost its performance.

Alkermes' (ALKS) Proprietary Drugs Aid Growth, High Reliance a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, strong sales of Alkermes' proprietary drugs are driving growth. The restructuring initiatives are also a positive. Heavy dependence on partners for revenues remains a concern.

Calix (CALX) Rides on Portfolio Strength, Strong Focus on Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, Calix's initiatives to scale its platform for 50G PON fiber services and expand its Wi-Fi7 portfolio will likely boost its commercial prospects.

Omnicell (OMCL) Advances Autonomous Pharmacy Vision, Cost Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Omnicell advancing the autonomous medication management vision with the rollout of the Titan XT dispensing system. Rising operational costs may hurt margins.

New Upgrades

Diamondback's (FANG) Operational Efficiency Drives Strong Returns

The Zacks analyst believes that Diamondback's faster drilling and longer laterals enhance efficiency, lower costs, and drive consistent high returns even amid commodity swings.

Starbucks Benefits From International Momentum and Digital Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Starbucks is benefiting from international growth and progress under its "Back to Starbucks" strategy. Digital innovation and menu expansion continue to support momentum.

Kohl's (KSS) Partnership with Sephora to Boost Beauty Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Kohl's benefits from its Sephora partnership, driving traffic, boosting cross-shopping and expanding with new brands, supporting continued growth in the beauty segment.

New Downgrades

Lower Volumes are a Concern for Flowers Foods' (FLO) Core Business

Per the Zacks analyst, soft volumes remain a concern for Flowers Foods. In fourth quarter, total company volume declined 2.2%, reflecting weakness in traditional loaf and other core bread categories.

Growing Top Line, Solid Capital Position Aid Palomar (PLMR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Palomar's growing revenues driven by higher premiums and net investment income have led to significant growth. Moreover, robust capital position supports capital deployment.

Yield Pressure and Macro Woes Hurt Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Norwegian Cruise faces yield pressure as deployment and execution stay misaligned and bookings lag. Also, soft Europe demand, Middle East disruptions and high fuel costs ail.

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.