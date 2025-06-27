Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Netflix & Toyota Motor

Friday, June 27, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), as well as two micro-cap stocks Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (CWGL) and Cemtrex (CETX). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> PCE Mostly In-Line, Pre-Markets Rally Again



Today's Featured Research Reports



Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+19.4% vs. +19.2%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Shares of Netflix have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the year-to-date period (+46.8% vs. +34.7%). The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.



NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



The 2025 content slate with returning hit shows like Squid Game, Wednesday and Stranger Things hold promise. However, stiff competition in the streaming space from Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



Toyota Motor’s shares have declined -14.2% over the past year against the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry’s decline of -17.0%. The company’s operating profits in the current fiscal year are expected to take a big hit due to material prices and tariffs, along with investment in human resources and growth areas. High R&D expenses and capital expenditures are likely to limit the company’s near-term margins and cash flows. The stock warrants a cautious stance now.



Nevertheless, the surge in hybrid adoption is boosting Toyota’s sales. The RAV4 model, with hybrid variants that make up about half of Toyota’s sales, is America's top-selling SUV. Upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026 sales sparks optimism.



Toyota Motor aims to lower hydrogen costs by promoting its use in commercial vehicles. It plans to sell its hydrogen-powered units externally, encouraging broader adoption. Its investor-friendly moves also spark optimism.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Shares of Crimson Wine have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past year (-9.4% vs. -5.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $111.37 million is facing downside risks which includes margin pressure from inventory write-downs, declining Wholesale volume, export disruptions from Canada trade tensions, and unresolved cybersecurity litigation. Elevated inventories and softening demand could weigh on near-term profitability.



However, Crimson Wine Group offers a resilient investment case anchored by its premium, estate-driven wine portfolio across key U.S. AVAs and strong vertical integration. Its diversified revenue streams — spanning Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), and export channels — provide stability amid demand shifts.



Margin expansion is supported by a favorable sales mix and sustainable vineyard practices. The DTC segment remains structurally profitable, with growing e-commerce offsetting wine club attrition. Climate-resilient operations and prudent capital management enhance long-term continuity.



(You can read the full research report on Crimson Wine here >>>)



Cemtrex’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry over the year-to-date period (-62.9% vs. -11.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $1.9 million is witnessing liquidity constraints and reliance on episodic, project-based revenues impair visibility and limit strategic flexibility. Shareholder dilution and mixed margin dynamics remain key risks, despite recent profitability improvements.



Nevertheless, Cemtrex, through Vicon, is expanding in the $83 billion AI-driven surveillance and infrastructure markets with its NEXT camera platform, gaining traction in education and prison security. In second-quarter fiscal 2025, Security revenues surged 110% year over year with 52% gross margins and $4.3 million operating income, while AIS grew 13.2% on infrastructure demand and solid margin contribution.



Cemtrex’s AI-driven portfolio (NEXT, Anavio) supports a shift to higher-margin, recurring revenues. Cemtrex’s current valuation reflects a steep market discount, suggesting a potential upside if execution stabilizes.



(You can read the full research report on Cemtrex here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail



Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition



Surge in Hybrid Adoption Aids Toyota (TM) Amid Rising Debt



Featured Reports

Focus on Renewable Energy Aid Constellation Energy (CEG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Constellation Energy gains from expansion of renewable portfolio. Its position as an industry leader in the safe operation of nuclear plants helps it increase its nuclear output

Solid Demand for AI Servers Aids Dell Technologies (DELL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications.

High Rates, Fee Income Aid Truist Financial (TFC), Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Truist Financial's efforts to improve fee income and the current high-rate environment will aid the top line. Elevated costs due to investments in technology will hurt profits.

Investments Aid Sempra Energy (SRE), Poor Financials Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, systematic investments in infrastructure are expected to boost Sempra's rate base growth. Yet, the company's poor financial position might remain a concern for its investors

Corcept (CORT) Banks on Korlym Sales, Overdependence a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Corcept's lead drug, Korlym, approved for treating Cushing's syndrome, is driving the top line. However, sole dependence on Korlym for revenues remains a concern.

Solid Loan Demand Aid Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic expansion moves, high rates, balance sheet repositioning and robust loan demand will support Associated Banc-Corp. Yet, high expenses and weak asset quality are woes.

High-Growth Basin Presence Aids USA Compression (USAC)

The Zacks analyst believes USA Compression Partners' strong footprint in high-growth basins supports growth as production rises but is concerned about limited horsepower expansion.

New Upgrades

Strength in Commercial Aerospace Market to Aid Howmet (HWM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Howmet's commercial aerospace market is driven by robust build rates and wide-body aircraft recovery. Also, the company's shareholder friendly measures are encouraging.

Expected Unit Sales Growth & Cost Savings Aid Carvana (CVNA)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about the expected increase in year-over-year retail unit sales of Carvana in 2025. Reduced retail reconditioning costs are expected to improve the company's margin.

Strategic Acquisitions & High Liquidity Aid Maximus (MMS)

Per the Zacks analyst, buyouts enhance Maximus' business processes and strengthen client relationships. The company also maintains strong liquidity, with a current ratio above 1.

New Downgrades

Viasat (VSAT) Plagued by Soft Demand, High Debt Burden

Per the Zacks analyst, weak demand in the communication services segment and stiff competition will likely hinder Viasat's top line. A high debt burden remains a concern.

Campbell's (CPB) Faces Challenges from Rising Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, Campbell's gross margin was pressured by cost inflation. In Q3, adjusted gross profit margin fell by 110 basis points to 30.1%, due to cost inflation and supply-chain expenses.

Macroeconomic Woes, Mounting Debt Hurts Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about ongoing geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainties and reimbursement issues affecting Zimmer Biomet's performance. Also, high debt levels pose liquidity risks.

