Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, McDonald's & American Express

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and American Express Company (AXP), as well as a micro-cap stock Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (+21.8% vs. +19.9%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers (PTC) has strengthened its energy business. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. With the demise of Charles Munger, uncertainty looms over the company's performance.



McDonald's shares have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (-14.8% vs. -12.4%). The company is witnessing macroeconomic challenges and commodity and wage inflation are primary headwinds. Earnings estimates for 2024 have declined in the past 60 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.



Nevertheless, McDonald’s is likely to benefit from marketing campaigns, unit expansion and a loyalty program. McDonald’s is increasing its focus on menu innovation, as it believes that the strengthening of the core menu and solid marketing are likely to pave the way for additional growth in the upcoming periods.



Also, emphasis on Accelerating the Arches strategy bodes well. McDonald’s expects its velocity accelerators of Experience of the Future, digital and delivery to drive growth over the long term.



Shares of American Express have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the past year (+39.3% vs. +13.0%). The company’s growth initiatives, like launching new products, reaching new agreements and forging alliances, are boosting its revenues.



Consumer spending on T&E, which carries higher margins for AmEx, is advancing well. Its balance sheet looks strong with ample cash. Solid cash-generation abilities enable the pursuit of business investments and prudent deployment of capital via buybacks and dividends.



However, with higher utilization of the firm’s cards, costs in the form of card member services and card member rewards are likely to go up. Rising marketing costs are straining its margins. Its current debt level amid a high-interest rate environment induces a rise in interest expenses. The stock is overvalued at the moment. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Steel Partners' shares have underperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (-3.8% vs. +9.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $734.16 million have seen EBITDA margin declined from 14.2% to 12.3% in the first quarter of 2024 due to an underperformance in the Energy and Diversified Industrial segments. Energy revenues fell 33.7% and Diversified Industrial sales decreased 3.9%, impacting profitability. Also, fluctuations due to geopolitical tensions impact operational costs and investor confidence.



Nevertheless, Steel Partners' revenues rose 7% year over year to $476.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, driven by a consolidation in its supply chain and an 18.5% rise in Financial Services revenues.



With a diversified portfolio across various sectors and the inclusion of Steel Connect, SPLP mitigates risks and boosts growth. As of Mar 31, 2024, SPLP had $273.9 million in cash, with debt reduced to $92.8 million. SPLP also reduced interest expenses by 76.7% in the first quarter.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC).



Today's Must Read

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail



Solid Expansion Efforts Aid McDonald's (MCD) Amid High Costs



Improving Volumes Aid American Express (AXP), High Costs Ail



Featured Reports

Battery Management System Solutions Aid Analog Devices (ADI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Analog Devices is benefiting from a strong momentum in the electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions.

Solid Demand for AI Servers Aids Dell Technologies (DELL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications.

GE HealthCare (GEHC) To Gain from Rising Product Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, GE HealthCare's (GEHC) topline is likely to driven by rising demand for its products as it cater to growing markets. However, choppy macro environment to weigh on the stock.

Demand for Rental Units Aid AvalonBay (AVB) Amid High Supply

Per the Zacks Analyst, AvalonBay is likely to gain from the healthy demand for residential units amid high home ownership costs, though new deliveries and high interest rates are woes.

Solid Order Growth Aids Textron (TXT), Labor Shortage Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, solid order flow backed by rising commercial air traffic has been boosting Textron's revenues. Yet, shortage of skilled labor remains a concern for this stock.

Molson Coors' (TAP) Premiumization & Innovation Bodes Well

Per Zacks analyst, Molson Coors is committed to growing market share via innovation and premiumization. The company is making efforts to redefine its product portfolio and expand in growth areas.

Agios' (AGIO) Progress With Pyrukynd Encouraging

Though Agios is entirely dependent on sole marketed drug Pyrukynd for growth, the Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the drug's label expansion studies in thalassemia and sickle cell disease indications.

New Upgrades

Generac (GNRC) Rides on Healthy Residential Product Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Generac's performance is likely to be driven by solid demand for its Residential products, notably a boost in Ecobee sales. C&I product shipments are gaining traction.

Strategic Investments, Customer Addition Aid UGI (UGI)

Per the Zacks analyst UGI's ongoing capital expenditure has strengthened infrastructure and allows it to serve its expanding customer base. Rising demand for its services will boost performance.

Increasing Guest Traffic Aids Shake Shack's (SHAK) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Shake Shack is benefiting from improving guest traffic on the back of strategic marketing initiatives, new store openings, and its focus on menu innovation.

New Downgrades

Elevated Crude Prices to Hurt Eni's (E) Refining Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated crude prices may hurt Eni's profitability by raising its refining business' input expenses. The company's significant exposure to debt capital also adds to the concern.

American Airlines (AAL) Reels Under High Fuel & Labor Costs

The Zacks analyst is worried about the high fuel and labor costs which are hurting the company's bottom line. American Airlines' liquidity position is also concerning.

Weak Lithium Prices, Specialties Unit Ail Albemarle (ALB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Albemarle faces margin headwinds from weaker lithium market pricing. The softness in consumer electronics markets will also hurt its Specialties segment.

