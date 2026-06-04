Top Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Eli Lilly & Walmart

Thursday, June 4, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Walmart Inc. (WMT), as well as two micro-cap stocks Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) and Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Rotate from Tech to Blue Chips



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have declined -2.8% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s decline of -4.3%. The company’s exposure to cat loss affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.



Nevertheless, Berkshire’s is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity.



The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+45.5% vs. +24%). Demand for the company’s popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers. Lilly’s other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to top-line growth.



Eli Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes with its new oral GLP-1 obesity pill, Foundayo, expected to be a commercial game-changer for Lilly.



Over the past couple of years, Lilly has announced several M&A deals aimed at diversifying beyond GLP-1 drugs and expanding its presence in cardiovascular, oncology, and neuroscience. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 market are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of Walmart have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+22.1% vs. +18.5%). The company remains well positioned due to its scale, value proposition and expanding omnichannel ecosystem. The company’s store network supports fast fulfillment, convenient pickup and delivery, and stronger digital engagement.



Marketplace, advertising and membership are becoming more important profit drivers, helping diversify earnings beyond traditional retail and improve the business mix. Investments in automation and AI should enhance customer experience, efficiency and long-term productivity. Strong traffic, broad assortment and price leadership also create opportunities to expand higher-margin services over time.



While fuel costs, currency movements, policy uncertainty and elevated investments may affect near-term profitability, Walmart’s focus on execution, digital expansion and ecosystem growth supports a favorable long-term outlook.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Universal Health Realty's shares have gained +8.7% over the past year against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s gain of +13.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $551.55 million benefits from a healthcare real estate portfolio supported by long-term leases, generating predictable rental income and cash-flow stability.

Contractual rent escalators enhance earnings visibility and inflation protection. The dividend is supported by recurring cash flows, while a measured development pipeline supports growth. Its healthcare-focused assets benefit from defensive demand.



However, key risks include tenant concentration, particularly exposure to UHS-related operators, elevated leverage, a high dividend payout and vacancy-related costs. Development execution, leasing outcomes and healthcare reimbursement changes could pressure tenant profitability and rent coverage. The valuation reflects investor caution around these risks but offers upside potential if UHT maintains stable cash flows, executes growth plans and sustains dividend coverage.



(You can read the full research report on Universal Health Realty here >>>)



Shares of Utah Medical Products have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+27.6% vs. -30.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $208.65 million offers investors a uniquely strong balance sheet, with $87.4 million in cash and investments, no debt, and ample liquidity, providing downside protection and flexibility for acquisitions, innovation, and shareholder returns.



Management continues to enhance per-share value through dividends and share repurchases, while several self-help initiatives — including new product launches and international sales recovery — could support earnings stabilization through 2026. Favorable long-term medical device industry trends and a shift toward higher-margin gynecology and urology products further strengthen the outlook.



However, revenues declined 10.2% in Q1'26 due to lost distributor and OEM relationships. Weak demand across several core product categories, ongoing Filshie Clip litigation costs, and rising inventories add execution risk. Valuation remains below historical averages and industry peers.



(You can read the full research report on Utah Medical Products here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Teradyne, Inc. (TER), Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) and Vistra Corp. (VST).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail



Lilly (LLY) New Drugs to Drive Sales Growth Amid Rising Competition



Walmart (WMT) Gains From Advertising & Membership Businesses



Featured Reports

Strong Execution Aids Diamondback (FANG) Amid Permian Risks

The Zacks analyst believes that Diamondback Energy's strong operational execution supports higher production and efficient cost control, but its heavy dependence on the Permian Basin remains a risk.

Vistra Gains Visibility Through Hedging, Nuclear PPAs and Load Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, VST strengthens earnings visibility with extensive hedging, long-term nuclear PPAs, rising power demand, gas expansion and disciplined capital returns.

AUM Growth, Restructuring to Aid Ameriprise (AMP) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Ameriprise's solid assets under management growth along with its business restructuring efforts will aid revenues. Elevated costs due to technology upgrades will hurt profits.

Leasing Demand, Development Aids Regency Centers (REG) Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks Analyst, Regency Centers gains from strong leasing demand, boosting rental growth and a healthy development pipeline, aiding future NOI. Still, high debt and elevated interest costs ail.

Acquisitions, Transformation Program Aid Pentair (PNR) as Volumes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, gains from its transformation program and contribution from acquisitions will offset the impact of low volumes and high costs on Pentair's results.

SSR Mining (SSRM) Bets on Growth Investments, Costs to Hurt Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, SSR Mining will gain from its growth investments backed by a debt-free balance sheet. However, elevated front-half costs and rising capital spend might hurt near-term margins.

Dolby (DLB) Strengthens OEM Base Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Dolby continues to see strong engagement across its ecosystem of creators, distributors and device OEMs. However, macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition remain a concern.

New Upgrades

AI-Powered Semiconductor Test Demand Aids Teradyne's (TER) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Teradyne benefits from strong semiconductor test demand as customers accelerates production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices.

Strong Data Center Market Aids ON Semiconductor (ON) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, ON Semiconductor is benefiting from solid momentum across data center and automotive end-markets

Fabrinet (FN) Rides on Strong DCI and HPC Growth, Capacity Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, Fabrinet is well-positioned to outperform as synchronized AI infrastructure ramps across DCI, datacom, and HPC, supported by debt-free capacity additions

New Downgrades

Rising Competition & Declining RPE Hurt Robert Half (RHI)

Per the Zacks analyst, heightened competition makes it difficult for Robert Half to balance growth and profitability. Declining revenues per employee (RPE) is a red flag for investors.

EP Weakness & Execution Risks Weigh on Integer Holdings (ITGR)

Per the Zacks analyst, electrophysiology forecast resets, product delays and customer volatility pressure Integer Holdings. Leverage, regulatory risks and legal overhang add to near-term concerns.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Grapples With a Slowing Housing Market

Per the Zacks analyst, weakening housing demand, affordability pressures and higher interest rates are weighing on Builders FirstSource's sales, margins and near-term growth prospects.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.