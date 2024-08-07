Top Analyst Reports for AstraZeneca, TotalEnergies & ConocoPhillips

Wednesday, August 7, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and ConocoPhillips (COP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



AstraZeneca shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+17.7% vs. +16.8%). The company beat Q2 estimates for earnings and sales. It has a diverse product portfolio and a global footprint. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Fasenra, Ultomiris and Farxiga should keep driving revenues.



AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with important late as well as mid-stage pipeline data readouts lined up. It has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets.



Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period. However, AstraZeneca’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure hurts sales in the respiratory unit.



Shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past six months (+3.1% vs. -1.4%). The company continues to benefit from startups, acquisitions, well-spread LNG assets and contributions from upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions.



Multi-energy assets of the company, spread across the globe, support its performance and allow to increase the value of shareholders. The company is investing in clean power generation and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



Yet, the company’s production might be impacted by security reasons in some regions and it remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production. A natural decline in production and its withdrawal from Russia might affect profitability.



ConocoPhillips shares have declined -6.6% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry’s decline of -9.0%. The company’s significant reliance on crude exposes it to oil price fluctuations. The company reported lower-than-expected Q2 earnings due to increased costs, as inflation led to higher production and operating expenses in 2024, thereby squeezing margins.



Nevertheless, ConocoPhillips is set to benefit from its extensive untapped drilling locations in cost-effective and diverse upstream assets like Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. The impending acquisition of Marathon Oil Corporation should boost ConocoPhillips' production capabilities and expand its regional footprint in these key regions.



It is strategically increasing its presence in the liquefied natural gas market to meet the growing energy transition demand toward a low-carbon future. ConocoPhillips’ minimal debt exposure provides resilience during periods of low commodity prices.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), Newmont Corporation (NEM) and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Key Drugs Aid AstraZeneca (AZN) Sales; Pipeline Strong



Expanding LNG & Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)



ConocoPhillips' (COP) Prime Untapped Drilling Locations Aid



Featured Reports

Diverse Production Mix to Aid Canadian Natural (CNQ)

The Zacks analyst sees Canadian Natural's diverse product mix as facilitating long-term value and reducing its risk profile but is worried about the company's debt maturities each year out till 2027.

Favorable Budget Aids L3Harris (LHX), Labor Shortages Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, increased budgetary provision for defense spending boost growth prospects for L3Harris Technologies. Yet shortage of skilled labor may hurt the stock.

Solid Retirement Unit Aids Prudential (PRU), Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks Analyst, Prudential's solid retirement business has generated substantial premiums, which in turn drove the top line. However, elevated expenses remain a major concern.

BCE Gains from Strength in Bell Media Amid High Interest Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, BCE's performance is aided by healthy revenue growth in the Bell Media segment. Higher depreciation and interest expenses are likely to weigh on its bottom line in 2024.

eBay (EBAY) Benefits From Strength in Advertising Offerings

Per the Zacks analyst, eBay is benefiting from strength in its advertising offerings, owing to strong momentum in first-party advertising products.

Solid Demand for VantageCloud Aids Teradata's (TDC) Progress

Per the Zacks analyst, Teradata is benefiting from strong demand for its VantageCloud solution and strong recurring revenue growth.

Texas Capital's (TCBI) Strategic Plan to Aid Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Texas Capital's strategic plan to expand banking capabilities and customer portfolio will likely support revenue growth. However, escalating operating costs is a headwind.

New Upgrades

Growth Projects, Newcrest Buyout Aid Newmont (NEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Newmont will gain from the progress of its key growth projects. The Newcrest acquisition has also created an industry-leading portfolio and will deliver significant synergies.

Strength in Commercial Aerospace Market Aids Howmet (HWM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Howmet's commercial aerospace market is driven by robust build rates and wide-body aircraft recovery. The company's shareholder friendly measures are encouraging.

Twilio (TWLO) Banks on Growing Active Customer Accounts

Per the Zacks analyst, Twilio's continued focus on introducing products as well as its go-to-market sales strategy is helping it grow its active customer accounts, which is driving top-line growth.

New Downgrades

Ironwood's (IRWD) Overdependence on Linzess Poses Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, Ironwood's heavy dependence on its sole marketed drug Linzess for growth is a woe. Also, competition for Linzess in the target market is intensifying, which is an overhang.

Landstar's (LSTR) Prospects Hurt by Freight Demand Weakness

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the challenging freight environment. Truckload volumes are declining due to a freight market downturn.

Higher Operating Expenses to Hurt Strategic Education (STRA)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher operating expenses and marketing spend is expected to hurt Strategic Education in second half of 2024.

