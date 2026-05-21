Top Analyst Reports for Applied Materials, Shell & KLA

Thursday, May 21, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), Shell plc (SHEL) and KLA Corp. (KLAC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Claims, Starts & Walmart: Busy Pre-Market



Today's Featured Research Reports



Applied Materials’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+84.4% vs. +34.1%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven demand that is shifting wafer fabrication equipment spending toward leading-edge foundry-logic, DRAM and advanced packaging, where it holds leading process positions.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company delivered record revenue and the highest gross margin in more than two decades, and management sees better multi-quarter visibility as customers share longer-range forecasts. New gate-all-around and packaging products, expanding EPIC collaborations, and a growing services attach rate support value-based pricing and operating leverage.



Offsetting these positives are high China exposure amid changing export rules, the inherently cyclical nature of capital spending, and intense competition across process steps.



(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)



Shares of Shell have gained +21.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +33.5%. The company benefits from its integrated energy model, where strength in LNG, trading, refining and downstream operations helped offset commodity volatility and geopolitical disruptions.



Shell continues to expand its LNG leadership, positioning it to benefit from long-term global gas demand growth. Shell also strengthened its production outlook with Montney assets while maintaining balance sheet flexibility. Operational execution remained solid, supported by high refining utilization, record Brazil output and ongoing cost reductions.



Rising dividends and aggressive share buybacks also reflect management’s confidence in future cash flows. Considering its resilient earnings base, LNG growth visibility, disciplined capital allocation and improving long-term free cash flow profile, the outperform recommendation is well justified.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



KLA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past six months (+62.2% vs. +38.8%). The company continues to benefit from AI-driven spending in leading-edge foundry/logic, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging, supporting market share gains in process control and steady services growth that helps anchor cash generation.



Management expects its advanced packaging portfolio revenue to rise to about $1 billion in 2026 and sees wafer equipment demand strengthening into 2027, with June quarter guidance calling for another step up in revenue. A high free cash flow profile supports ongoing dividends and repurchases, including a higher quarterly dividend and a new $7 billion authorization.



However, KLAC’s prospects remains balanced for now given export control and tariff uncertainty, customer concentration, and gross margin sensitivity to elevated DRAM-related system costs expected to persist through at least 2026.



(You can read the full research report on KLA here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Strength in AGS Segment



Shell (SHEL) Buoyed by ARC Resources acquisition



Strong Demand for HBM and Advanced Packaging Aids KLA (KLAC)



Featured Reports

HIV Drugs, Trodelvy Fuel Gilead (GILD) Amid Cell Therapy Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's strong momentum in HIV franchise and breast cancer drug Trodelvy drive growth for the company. However, the Cell therapy franchise is facing challenges.

ADESA U.S. Acquisition to Aid Carvana (CVNA) Amid High Debt Levels

Per the Zacks analyst, the ADESA U.S. acquisition continues to support volume growth of Carvana. However, elevated leverage remains a concern.

Investments and Clean Energy Initiatives Aid PG and E Corporation (PCG)

Per the Zacks analyst, PG and E Corporation is investing to strengthen and improve the reliability of its grid. It is also investing in battery energy storage to support clean energy growth.

Solid Tower Demand to Aid SBA Communications' (SBAC) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, the high demand for SBA Communications' wireless communication assets amid rising mobile data usage bodes well. However, customer concentration and churn remain key woes.

Robust Healthcare Revenue Aids STERIS (STE) Amid Macro Woes

The Zacks Analyst is upbeat about STERIS's robust growth in the Healthcare business segment. Yet, macroeconomic woes in the form of escalating operating expenses dent profit.

Strength in Industrial Segment Benefits RBC Bearings (RBC)

Per the Zacks analyst, RBC Bearings' Industrial unit is driven by strength in the food and beverage and warehousing end markets. The company's shareholder friendly measures are encouraging.

Universal Insurance Set to Grow on Prudent Underwriting

Per the Zacks analyst, Universal Insurance is set to grow on strong retention, selective market positioning, and policy growth. Disciplined underwriting and early reinsurance placement add to upside.

New Upgrades

Planned Investments, Permian Basin Focus Aid Occidental (OXY)

Per the Zacks analyst Occidental's investments to strengthen infrastructure and strong contribution from Permian Basin operation will drive its performance over the long run.

Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Benefits From Growing Customer Base

Per the Zacks Analyst, Paylocity Holding is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, comprehensive product offerings and on-demand pay facility, that are helping it win new customers.

Upbound Group (UPBD) Rides on Brigit Subscriber Growth Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Upbound Group is benefiting from strong momentum in its Brigit business, driven by rising subscriber engagement, higher ARPU and expanding paying user growth.

New Downgrades

Weak Global Vehicle Production to Hurt Aptiv (APTV)

Per the Zacks analyst, weak global vehicle production due to geopolitical tensions, and worldwide semiconductor shortage are expected to impact Aptiv's business.

Plexus Plagued by Customer Concentration and Intense Industry Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Plexus depends on a few large customers for a major part of its revenues. Losing a major customer or project could significantly hurt results amid intense competition.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) Faces Fuel and Travel Disruption Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated fuel costs, geopolitical itinerary disruptions and macro uncertainty are weighing on Royal Caribbean's outlook and pressuring its near-term growth prospects.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.