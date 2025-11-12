Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Procter & Gamble and UnitedHealth

Wednesday, November 12, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+22% vs. +21.9%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. The company now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. The new iPhone 17 series is expected to drive top-line growth.



Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the December quarter’s (first-quarter fiscal 2026) net sales to grow between 10% and 12% on a year-over-year basis. The company expects iPhone sales to grow by double digits year over year. The Mac segment is expected to face a tough year-over-year comparison, and Services are expected to grow at the 2025 rate.



However, gross margins are expected to reach 47-48% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, including a tariff impact of $1.4 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.



Shares of Procter & Gamble have declined -8.8% over the past year, against the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry’s decline of -9.7%. The company’s strong portfolio, innovations and productivity efforts reinforce its ability to deliver sustainable growth. Earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year in Q1 fiscal 2026.



PG expects 1–5% all-in sales growth and flat to up 4% organic sales gains in fiscal 2026, supported by cost savings. The Zacks analyst expects organic sales to rise 2% in fiscal 2026. Robust cash flow funds dividends and share buybacks, with $15 billion planned shareholder returns in fiscal 2026. PG’s consistent execution positions it well to balance growth, resilience and shareholder value creation.



However, elevated commodity costs, tariff pressures, higher interest expenses and macroeconomic woes continue to weigh on margins and earnings visibility.



UnitedHealth’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (-42.8% vs. -39.8%). The company is facing rising medical costs which pushed MCR to 89.1%, while elevated debt and interest expenses strain financial flexibility. EPS guidance was sharply cut to at least $16.00, and leadership changes have added further uncertainty.



Nevertheless, UnitedHealth’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates. It has shown steady revenue growth with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2015–2023 and continued momentum in 2024 and so far this year, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Its strong market position and expansion initiatives, amid rising healthcare demand, support long-term growth.



Optum, despite a cyberattack in 2024, remains a key driver via pharmacy services, tech integration and government solutions. Commercial membership also grew, aiding margins despite headwinds in government programs. Cash flow remains strong, with significant shareholder returns.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eaton Corp. plc (ETN), American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) and Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Services Growth to Aid Apple (AAPL) Amid Tariff Headwinds



PG Productivity and Strategic Efforts Bode Well



Solid Top Line and Strong Cash Flows Drive UnitedHealth (UNH)



Featured Reports

New Product Development, Wide Market Reach Aid Eaton (ETN)

Per the Zacks analyst Eaton's operations in 160 countries across the world and development of new products through ongoing RandD investments will continue to drive demand and boost profitability.

Renewable Energy Focus and Investments Aid American Electric (AEP)

According to the Zacks analyst, American Electric plans to invest $72 billion through 2030 to enhance operations. It gained regulatory approval to acquire 1,826 MW of renewable generation assets.

Pure Storage (PSTG) Gains from Demand for Flash Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, Pure Storage gains from rising demand for FlashBlade solutions, including FlashBlade//E. The competitive storage market and volatile macro backdrop are concerns.

Affordable R2 Model to Aid Rivian (RIVN) Amid Rising Capex

Per the Zacks analyst, the upcoming R2 model that targets more budget-conscious consumers enhances the prospects of Rivian. However, rising capital requirement remains a concern.

New Product Launches, Strong Solvency Aid Globus Medical (GMED)

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Globus Medical's strong RandD efforts, with product launches surging post-NuVasive integration. Also, the company's debt-free balance sheet is encouraging.

Mercury General (MCY) Boasts Revenue Growth, Solid Balance Sheet

Per the Zacks analyst, Mercury General is set to grow on strong revenues driven by improved net investment income and rate increases. Moreover, its solid balance sheet provides financial flexibility.

International Growth and Digital Focus Aid Wendy's (WEN) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Wendy's is poised to benefit from strong international expansion, Breakfast daypart offerings, and digital initiatives. Also, focus on Project Fresh bodes well.

New Upgrades

Robust AECO and Field Systems Growth Aids Trimble (TRMB) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, Trimble is benefiting from strong growth in its recurring revenue streams, particularly in its AECO and Field Systems segments.

Expeditors (EXPD) Continues to Gain From E-commerce Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, e-commerce demand strength acts as a tailwind for growth of companies like Expeditors. Expeditors' strong financial position supports its growth-by-acquisition strategy.

Loan Growth and Solid Liquidity Bolster Popular (BPOP) Financials

Per the Zacks analyst, Popular's steady rise in loan balances underscores its solid organic growth momentum. Further, its robust liquidity profile aids consistent capital distribution activities.

New Downgrades

Enbridge (ENB) Grapples with Ongoing Line 5 Legal Uncertainty

The Zacks analyst believes Enbridge's Line 5 legal uncertainty could weigh on its operations, potentially delaying key projects, increasing costs and adding regulatory risks through 2026.

Cost Pressures Weigh on Carter's (CRI) Profitability and Margins

Per the Zacks analysts, Carter's faces profitability pressures and margin squeeze due to elevated tariffs and rising SGA costs, despite ongoing efforts to control expenses and protect brand strength.

Weak Housing Starts and Elevated Expenses Hurt Boise Cascade (BCC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Boise Cascade's performance is hurt by weak single-family house starts, resulting in lower sales volume. Also, fluctuating commodity pricing and high expenses are added risks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.