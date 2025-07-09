Top Ag Tech & Food Innovation Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio

An updated edition of the May 22, 2025 article.

The agriculture industry is experiencing a major transformation, driven by advanced technologies and groundbreaking innovations. As the global population continues to grow and climate change puts increasing strain on food systems, the need for sustainable, efficient and resilient farming practices has become more urgent than ever. In this evolving landscape, agricultural technology (AgTech) and food innovation are playing a pivotal role. These emerging solutions are revolutionizing how food is produced, helping to boost productivity, reduce environmental impact, and build a more secure and sustainable future for global agriculture.



AgTech is revolutionizing the way food is produced, processed and distributed, thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, and automation. These innovations are making agriculture smarter, more sustainable and increasingly efficient. Technologies such as precision farming, lab-grown meat, and plant-based alternatives are at the forefront of reshaping the food industry. Farmers and producers are turning to AI-driven analytics, robotics and automation tools to boost crop yields, reduce resource waste and streamline operations. Smart farming techniques enable precise planting, optimized irrigation and efficient harvesting, resulting in higher productivity with lower environmental impact. Companies like Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM are embracing AgTech to deliver advanced growing solutions, helping cultivators maximize output while reducing their ecological footprint.



Beyond farming, the global protein market is undergoing a profound transformation. Plant-based proteins, cultivated (lab-grown) meat and fermentation-derived protein products are emerging as healthier, more sustainable alternatives to conventional animal protein. These innovative protein sources are gaining momentum among health-conscious consumers and those concerned about environmental impact. Leading this evolution are companies like Ingredion Incorporated INGR, which is actively investing in plant-based ingredients and sustainable protein solutions to meet rising global demand.



AgTech is playing a vital role in transforming the entire food supply chain. Emerging technologies like blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT) are enhancing food traceability, boosting safety standards, and minimizing waste by optimizing logistics and distribution processes. At the same time, automation in food processing and packaging is enabling companies to deliver fresher, higher-quality products more efficiently, while significantly reducing operational costs.



As the food industry continues to evolve, businesses that adopt these advanced technologies are gaining a competitive edge and positioning themselves for sustainable, long-term growth. For investors aiming to tap into the accelerating shift toward sustainable food systems, several top-performing stocks from our Ag Tech & Food Innovation Screen offer compelling opportunities. Industry leaders such as Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND, Hormel Foods Corporation HRL and Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN are driving this transformation by harnessing the power of agricultural technology and food innovation to fuel growth and enhance long-term competitiveness.



Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

3 Must-Have Ag Tech & Food Innovation Stocks

Beyond Meat is doubling down on agricultural technology and food innovation to redefine the future of protein. By combining cutting-edge food science with culinary expertise, the company continues to develop plant-based meats that closely replicate the taste, texture and nutritional value of traditional animal products. This innovation-driven strategy aligns with evolving consumer preferences while addressing critical global challenges such as climate change, resource conservation and public health.



Beyond Meat remains focused on clean-label product development and process efficiency. Its newest launch, Beyond Chicken Pieces, is a prime example. Crafted with avocado oil and offering 21 grams of protein per serving, the product reflects the company’s commitment to simple, wholesome ingredients without compromising taste or performance. In the AgTech space, Beyond Meat is deepening its partnerships with farmers to promote sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices. These efforts are key to building a transparent, carbon-conscious supply chain that supports long-term environmental and economic resilience. The company’s Devault, PA, manufacturing facility is another major step forward, representing its move toward production insourcing.



Beyond Meat is expanding its global footprint to meet rising demand for plant-based protein across international markets. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company remains at the forefront of agricultural technology and food innovation. Its ongoing investments in sustainable product development, supply chain transformation and consumer health initiatives underscore its mission to drive the future of food through science, sustainability and bold innovation. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here



Hormel Foods is leveraging advanced digital technologies and AgTech solutions to streamline operations, boost efficiency and elevate food production standards across its value chain. By integrating real-time data analytics and automation, the company is optimizing everything from raw material sourcing to quality assurance and food safety. This digital-first strategy enhances transparency and traceability, empowering consumers with deeper insights into how and where their food is made. A key example is Hormel Foods’ $1.7 million investment in regenerative agriculture across 50,000 acres in Minnesota. This initiative supports eco-friendly practices such as minimal tillage, crop rotation and cover cropping — efforts that promote soil health, conserve water, and sequester carbon, aligning closely with its environmental sustainability goals.



In response to the rising demand for sustainable and plant-based proteins, Hormel Foods is expanding its innovation pipeline with a strong focus on alternative protein development. A significant milestone is its strategic partnership with The Better Meat Co., which is pioneering mycoprotein-based meat alternatives. This collaboration is centered on creating meat substitutes that replicate the taste and texture of traditional protein while reducing the environmental impact. By diversifying its protein portfolio with clean-label, plant-forward solutions, Hormel Foods is reinforcing its position as a progressive, health-conscious food innovator.



Hormel Foods is also accelerating AgTech-driven efficiencies as part of its broader Transform and Modernize (T&M) initiative. The recently launched, strategically located Memphis distribution center is designed to improve inventory flow and reduce logistics costs. Simultaneously, the company is deploying smart automation and real-time analytics across its production network to boost operational performance, manage input costs and minimize disruptions. These combined efforts underscore Hormel’s strategic focus on innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation — critical growth pillars that keep this Zacks Rank #3 stock well-positioned in today’s rapidly evolving food industry.



Tyson Foods is actively transforming the food industry through strategic investments in agricultural technology and food innovation. With a strong commitment to sustainability and evolving consumer needs, the company is focused on initiatives that support sustainable protein production, digital transformation, and next-generation food solutions. These efforts position Tyson to remain competitive in a dynamic market while tackling global challenges such as climate change, food security and responsible resource use.



A cornerstone of Tyson’s innovation strategy is its investment in alternative protein development. The company has partnered with industry pioneers like Future Meat Technologies and Memphis Meats to expand into the cultured and lab-grown meat segment, supporting its goal to reduce the environmental footprint of conventional meat production. In addition, its Raised & Rooted plant-based line offers popular products such as meatless nuggets and burgers, designed to meet growing consumer demand for sustainable, high-protein, plant-forward foods. This dual-track approach—covering both plant-based and cellular agriculture — strengthens Tyson’s ability to serve a broader, more health-conscious audience.



Beyond protein diversification, Tyson Foods is enhancing operational efficiency through digital innovation and automation. The company is overhauling its logistics infrastructure by shifting to fully automated cold storage facilities, expected to yield $200 million in annual savings by 2030 while lowering emissions and streamlining supply chain operations. At the plant level, Tyson has deployed advanced performance-tracking tools, resulting in significant improvements in line and labor efficiency. These integrated tech-driven strategies reflect this Zacks Rank #3 company's commitment to future-ready food production and reinforce its position as a leader in sustainable, innovation-led protein solutions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.