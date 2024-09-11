Top Aerospace & Defense Stocks to Consider as We Commemorate 9/11

It’s been over 20 years since the September 11th attacks but many of us vividly remember where we were and what we were doing on this tragic day.

One of the gifts of the stock market is that investors have the option to invest in companies that may help to prevent these heinous acts in the future.

Outside of reaping potential monetary gains, these types of investments may fulfill a call to support and strengthen our patriotism and the ability to keep our world safe from future terror.

The Top-Rated Aerospace-Defense Industry

Notably, the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Industry is currently in the top 9% of over 250 Zacks industries. One of the well-known companies to consider in the space is Lockheed Martin LMT , a crucial contributor to homeland security.

Headquartered near Washington D.C., Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor in the world with its operations extending to aeronautics including the production of fighter jets along with information and intelligence security.

Rising over 20% YTD, Lockheed Martin’s stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). While there could be better buying opportuniteis ahead, longer-term investors may still be rewarded considering the defense giant’s robust top and bottom lines. Plus, LMT offers a generous 2.2% annual dividend yield.

Furthermore, Lockheed Martin’s defense technology solutions remain in high demand with the company having a backlog of $160 billion which is 2X greater than its annual revenue.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hidden Gem

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Air Industries Group AIRI has been a prime beneficiary among the top-rated aerospace-defense industry. Based in New York, Air Industries’ stock has skyrocketed over +80% YTD as a manufacturer of landing gear components and other critical safety parts to the defense and commercial markets.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With its stock trading around $6, the continued rally in AIRI comes as earnings estimate revisions have soared in the last 30 days. Even better, Air Industries is on the cusp of turning a profit next year with fiscal 2025 EPS projected at $0.26.

Air Industries' top line growth also alludes to its future earnings potential with total sales expected to be up 7% this year and projected to rise another 9% in FY25 to $60 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Technologies PLTR

Among the business services sector, Palantir Technologies has remained one of the most intriguing companies to invest in regarding homeland security. Located in Denver Colorado, Palantir provides artificial intelligence-driven software platforms to the intelligence community including counter-terrorism agencies.

Palantir’s stock has soared +100% year to date and sports a Zack Rank #2 (Buy) with high double-digit top and bottom line growth in the forecast for FY24 and FY25. Reassuringly, earnings estimate revisions have remained higher in the last 30 days with it noteworthy that Palantir’s Zacks Technology Services Industry is in the top 28% of all Zacks industries.

PLTR has soared over +200% since its IPO in 2020 with investors becoming more engaged by Palantir’s AI offerings and the fact that the company is already profitable.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thoughts

As we commemorate 9/11 these top aerospace and defense stocks may certainly be attractive not only for financial gains but to support and invest in homeland security.

