Top Advisor Marketing Podcast: How to Become a More Influential Advisor With Dr. Daniel Crosby (Ep. 402)

[00:00:34] Matt Halloran: Hello and welcome to another Top Advisor Marketing Podcast. I'm your host, Matt Halloran. Now, I am sure you've heard about our next guest. He's been everywhere. He's at just about every conference, and speaks on main stage all the time. And his official title is Chief Behavioral Officer at Orion Advisor Services.

[00:00:51] Matt Halloran: Dr. Daniel Crosby, how are you, sir?

[00:00:53] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Hey, great to be with you. We're wearing plaid today.

[00:00:56] Matt Halloran: I know, you're actually looking a little bit more Canadian than I usually look. I have a shirt just like that, with that buffalo plaid. I absolutely love it. Alright. Well, let's get started.

[00:01:06] Matt Halloran: So I know people know who you are because, again, you are pretty much almost, like, omnipresent in financial services. What are you working on right now? Just from an academic standpoint? From a research standpoint? What are you seeing? What's going on in our industry?

[00:01:19] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Yeah, so at Orion, we're working on something we're super excited about called the BeFi20.

[00:01:25] Dr. Daniel Crosby: So it is a 20-question assessment [00:01:30] of an individual's financial values. And what's extra cool about it is it can actually be paired with that of a partner, right? So you know, a spouse. A spouse, a partner, or even a child or someone with whom you might eventually pass down legacy assets.

[00:01:49] Dr. Daniel Crosby: But basically if you use it solo, you're able to see sort of what your financial values are across five dimensions, 20 questions. Hence the BeFi20. But my favorite part, though, is that, like, my wife and I could take it and we could see where we sit relative to each other on these various continua, and we could say, “Ok, you have a value for this.

[00:02:13] Dr. Daniel Crosby: I have a value for that.” It's totally non-pejorative. It's not like, you know, she's right, he's wrong. But just helping you to gain a deeper understanding of those financial values where they may come into conflict, where you may have blind spots. So we think this is going to be an awesome tool for understanding clients, adding value to relationships, marketing, influence, all the things that you talk about. So we think it's going to be a really neat tool that we're super excited to roll out.

[00:02:44] Matt Halloran: We're going to dive into all of that more deeply. We're going to dive a little bit into how you can use stuff like this for content for all of your social media.

[00:02:52] Matt Halloran: And then we're going to switch gears a little bit later in the show and really talk about influence, specifically, and how you as an expert [00:03:00] in behavioral finance looks at how we talk about influence. But I want to dive into that a little bit more deeply because advisors, as you know, are always looking for meaningful content that's going to engage their audience.

[00:03:13] Matt Halloran: How are you guys seeing advisors using this? I mean, are they going to be able to post it on their website? Are they going to be able to write content surrounding this? Are you guys providing them with any support?

[00:03:22] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Yeah, we're going to be providing all sorts of social media support, white papers, blog posts, all of this to contextualize it because there's candidly just not much like it out there.

[00:03:32] Dr. Daniel Crosby: But you know, so much of what we do, if we're honest, is seen by the outside world as kind of boring, you know. I mean, you could say, “Hey, you know, come let us have a look at your portfolio, and we'll give you a second opinion.” And, and while that's certainly a valuable service, it isn't very spicy, shall we say.

[00:03:53] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And so we think that behavioral finance has interesting value to add in terms of adding real value to people's lives, right? And as an entrée or an introduction to an advisor. So our advisors will be able to post this with their social media, their friends can share it with their friends, and those leads will accrue back to that advisor.

[00:04:16] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And so this is kind of a cool thing where you're going to get a report about your financial values, how you communicate, how much you worry, whether you see money as sort of an individualistic or a collectivistic [00:04:30] good. All these things, and you'll be able to share that with the people you love. And, you know, our advisors will gain deeper insights into their clients and get introduced to people who are interested in having conversations about financial wellness.

[00:04:45] Dr. Daniel Crosby: So, we think it's a win for everybody.

[00:04:48] Matt Halloran: I'm going to challenge something there because, do you want advisors to take this, too, so that they understand their relationship to money? Because, Doc, what you're talking about here, I don't think advisors necessarily entirely have fleshed out their feelings surrounding these things.

[00:05:04] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Yeah, no, it's a great point. So, you know, Jason Zweig, many, many years ago – great financial writer, and a great thinker in behavioral finance – he had this speech he gave and turned into a talk that was all about using behavioral finance as a mirror and not a window. And I think that a lot of time, we use behavioral finance as a window onto other people's quirks and their irrationalities.

[00:05:32] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And you know, when people read books like mine or lots of other folks who've written great books in the field, they go, you know, “Aha! I saw my spouse, or I saw my dad, or, you know, I saw my neighbor in these descriptions of these quirky, irrational behaviors.” But, you know, I'm a clinical psychologist by education and, and when I was going through my training to be a shrink, the two most valuable things I did [00:06:00] was first get my own therapy, right?

[00:06:02] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Because you're not a blank slate. And God knows, if you went to graduate full school for psychology, you're very messed up. Like no one does that because they're well adjusted. So, you know, you go figure yourself out first. And then the second most valuable thing I did was, we would watch tape the way that an athlete does.

[00:06:25] Dr. Daniel Crosby: We would watch tape of our therapy sessions and have our peers break it down and say, “Stop the tape. Why did you say this and not that?” And so, to your point, I really believe that people have a sixth sense for authenticity. And if you are preaching, you know, if you are preaching this financial gospel high from the mountaintop, where you're viewed as perfect and impervious to all these things,

[00:06:54] Dr. Daniel Crosby: people are going to smell how fake that is and they're not going to respond, you won't be able to influence them. But if you've done your own work, if you've been humble and candid with yourself about your own shortcomings, you can take clients only as far as you've taken yourself in some respects.

[00:07:12] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And so we hope that first and foremost, this will be something for advisors to learn about their own behavior.

[00:07:18] Matt Halloran: I'm going to unpack some of that stuff there. Something that we have been talking about on this show for quite a long time is when you're unapologetically yourself – and the only way that you get there is through self-reflection and work on [00:07:30] yourself –

[00:07:30] Matt Halloran: you actually don't have any competition because there is no other Dr. Daniel Crosby. There's no other Matt Halloran. I mean, well, there is on the internet. He plays baseball and I guess he sucks, but whatever. But the other thing is, I want to talk just a little bit about that because I didn't go on to get a PhD, but my master's degree was as a therapist, and we had to do the same thing, right?

[00:07:48] Matt Halloran: I mean, I was sitting around class, looking around thinking to myself, “Man, these people need more work than they're probably ever going to give.” And I don't know if advisors look around the room and think the same sorts of things because they probably should. So we've done 7,000 podcasts for advisors. In the beginning of all of our launches for our shows with our clients,

[00:08:08] Matt Halloran: they have to tell their story. And, Doc, it's unbelievable the baggage that these advisors have surrounding their relationship to money. And sometimes our podcasts are the first time they've actually talked about it. So I'm so glad – that's awesome. What an amazing self-reflective tool. And then that also gives them that ability to say, “Well, let me ask you this.

[00:08:30] Matt Halloran: No, I'm not going to, I'm not going to infer that.” Do you then recommend advisors say, “I think like that, too?” How do you, in your expertise, see advisors being able to share the results of theirs to deepen the relationship with the client who also took it?

[00:08:50] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Yeah, it's a little bit tricky, just the same way that it's tricky in therapy. And, you know, I'm going to give you kind of an unsatisfactory middle ground answer, sort of [00:09:00] an “it depends” answer because, you know, the old school therapeutic thought, like the Freudian thought was: Your client lays on a chaise lounge,

[00:09:07] Dr. Daniel Crosby: you have their back to them, and they can never see you. You're a blank slate there to know nothing about you. If they ask you anything about your life, you were only to say, “Gee, that's interesting.” And you know, that's sort of a weird way to move through both clinical work and advisory work.

[00:09:30] Dr. Daniel Crosby: But then, on the other hand, we do run the risk of making it too much about ourselves or sort of imbuing our personal preferences. Because, again, there's no, right here, right? For instance, one of the categories we found – the way that we studied these values was by finding what people fight about because as Richard Thaler said, when he was doing all his great work on the behavioral biases, “If you want to study memory, you don't study memory. You study forgetting.”

[00:10:05] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And so, if you want to study financial values, you don't ask people like, “Hey buddy, what are your financial values?” You find the points of conflict in relationships and that there's friction there because these things are important to these folks. And so that's what we did is we effectively arrived at these financial values by asking couples what they fight about when they fight about money.

[00:10:28] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And so the number one fight was, “Is money best used to enjoy today or secure tomorrow?” So do you sort of seize the day with this money and enjoy the moment because YOLO, and tomorrow's not promised? Or do you sort of buy yourself some safety and some freedom down the line?

[00:10:52] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And the answer is, of course, both are important, right? Like most, people lean one way or the other. But both are important. And if you're too far towards either pole, it's sort of unsatisfactory and you're going to live a one dimensional life. And so I think the advisor needs to be candid and forthcoming and transparent enough that they're authentic and that they're engaging.

[00:11:19] Dr. Daniel Crosby: But I also think that you don't want to make it about you. The research is really unequivocal that when you ask people, you know, in a first meeting, “How was that meeting with your advisor?” One of the best predictors of being liked in that first meeting is time of possession. And if that client gets to talk a lot, they tend to like you better.

[00:11:41] Dr. Daniel Crosby: So, you know, making sure that you're balancing the need to be authentic and transparent with the baggage that maybe brought you to the industry in the first place and not making this about you.

[00:11:53] Matt Halloran: One of the biggest struggles that we have with some of our clients is the fact that they want their whole podcast to be about them.

[00:12:01] Matt Halloran: So again, it's them talking at people instead of seeing, like, it's a conversation. Now, you and I also have a common hero, and so we're going to switch gears here because when you and I had met, and I think it was at the Riskalyze conference – were you at Riskalyze?

[00:12:15] Dr. Daniel Crosby: I've been at a few Riskalyzes. I wasn't this year.

[00:12:18] Matt Halloran: Alright, well, I can't remember where in the heck we just ran into each other. I know you do a lot of conferences, and I do, too. But one of the things that I had brought up was Dr. Robert Cialdini, right, with his Seven Principles of Influence. And you have been using the word “influence,” which I greatly appreciate because that's such a vital mindset shift.

[00:12:34] Matt Halloran: Marketing has fundamentally changed. You have to market to your ideal client and prospect in the media they prefer while they're there with organic, authentic content. So I've said that a million times, and I'm going to say it a million times more because it is so important and so powerful. Let's talk about Cialdini's principles very quickly.

[00:12:52] Matt Halloran: And also talk about what have you witnessed in the world of financial services? You've been here for a bit, right? A lot of people ask you a lot of questions. You get pulled into a lot of meaningful discussions because of your background. Are you seeing a shift in the mindset that advisors realize that influence is more important than the pomp and circumstance, the egocentric way that it was when I even got into the industry in the early 2000s?

[00:13:20] Dr. Daniel Crosby: So, let me be unequivocal here. There is no competency that is as important as influence for a financial advisor. It is the meta skill. It is the meta competency, and the reason I say this is that every facet of an advisor's job has influence at the heart of it. Business development is influencing people to partner with you, to part with their hard-earned cash in exchange for your goods and services.

[00:13:53] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Leadership within your organization is persuading people to rally behind you and work in service of a common goal. Behavioral coaching, clearly near and dear to my heart, is influencing and persuading people to set aside their more natural short-term, action-oriented impulses around money and be patient in the long term and all these other things, none of which come natural to humankind.

[00:14:23] Dr. Daniel Crosby: So if you look at every tool, every competency that an advisor is called upon to excel at, influence is at the very heart of that. So, look, if folks like me and you have anything to do with it – I talk about Cialdini, I've sold a lot of books for Cialdini. Like, I talk about his stuff all the time, and as we discussed, he doesn't need anymore money or – we know what he is charging for a keynote.

[00:14:49] Dr. Daniel Crosby: He doesn't need to sell anymore books. But I've sold a lot of books for him. And, it's because I think that influence – if you could just be good at one thing – it's the Swiss Army knife of being a good advisor.

[00:15:03] Matt Halloran: So, out of the seven principles, let's talk about a couple of them, right?

[00:15:07] Matt Halloran: So, which one is one that really jumps out to you that you think if an advisor implemented just one of these seven, or maybe two of these seven, that they would be a fundamentally better, more influential advisor?

[00:15:21] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Yeah, so, I'm going to…it's hard to choose one. Look, I'll go with my favorite one, which is reciprocity, right?

[00:15:30] Dr. Daniel Crosby: We all have these mental bank accounts. These sort of relational bank accounts, debits and credits, and we go, “Ok, this person did something kind for me. You know, I owe them one. Or, you know, “Look, I've had Matt over for dinner three times in a row. Like, that jerk isn't coming over again until he has me over to his house.”

[00:15:52] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And so, we all have these, and telling advisors that look, one of the most powerful things you can do is to just put some good out into the world, to just be spreading sunshine, right? To just be adding value every day, doing acts of kindness, adding value, creating content that makes people smarter, better, faster, stronger, all these things.

[00:16:22] Dr. Daniel Crosby: That comes back to you in spades when you need a favor called in, and not in any kind of, like, weird mafia way. It's just this natural thing that if you move through the world in a generous way, in a curious way, and you share the findings of that curiosity with other people, when it's time for you to, to ask for something, the world's going to be good to you. And I think that's just like an awesome way to live a life.

[00:16:52] Matt Halloran: One of my favorite quotes from recent television is "Be curious, not judgmental" from Ted Lasso, and that some of us try to live our lives that way.

[00:17:00] Matt Halloran: Luckily, being curious behind a microphone is kind of my job, which makes me super happy I get to live that. But let's talk about the principle of reciprocity because if you partner the principle of reciprocity with the principle of consistency, this is where content marketing is the key. If you are constantly helping your general audience, whatever your niche is, get better, stronger, faster, smarter, at some point they're going to say – the cup will runneth over – and they'll be like, “I'm ready.

[00:17:28] Matt Halloran: Hey, I know this guy, his name is Dr. Daniel. He's been telling me how to manage my money. I’ve been taking all this advice from him for so many years. I'm going to give him a call.” And, just so you know, that happens to our clients. The funny thing is it doesn't happen as quickly as anybody wants because as you know, nothing ever happens on anybody's freaking timeline.

[00:17:48] Matt Halloran: But I absolutely love that. So let's talk a little bit about consistency because as you know, being a clinical therapist, consistency was very important to be able to shape the overall behavior of your clients. It's very important for advisors to do that. When you're coaching advisors on behavioral finance, is there a frequency level where you're talking about the frequency of communication, the frequency of meetings, things like that? Would you mind expanding on that a smidge?

[00:18:18] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Yeah. Well, so I think you made a great point earlier about nothing happens as quickly as people would like. I know when I started creating content, you're frustrated at first, and now I'm to the point – I shouldn't say this. I will, we're going to be authentic today.

[00:18:38] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Now I'm to the point where it used to be I'd post some banger on social media and it would just, like, crickets, right? And now I'm to the point where it's like, look, if I put something on LinkedIn, I'm like, this is kind of so-so but it's still going to do numbers because you've built up that consistency. So I think that's important. From a behavioral perspective, though, consistency has this sort of partner in Cialdini's work, which is commitment, right? And so, people want to make commitments and then act in a manner that is consistent with the commitments they've made.

[00:19:15] Dr. Daniel Crosby: They want to be true to their word. So, one of the things that I encourage people to do that not as many people have taken me up on as I would've liked, hopefully some of your listeners will, is we all know what an IPS is, right? We all know what an investment policy statement is in the industry, and advisors are forever promising to their clients.

[00:19:37] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Like, “Look, these are the rules and the strictures I'll adhere to in the care and safeguarding of your money,” and that's an appropriate commitment to make, but there should be a reciprocal commitment. Reciprocity, right? There should be a reciprocal commitment coming the other way from the client, because we know that one of the biggest pitfalls in our world is non-compliance, right? We know that about 40% of Americans receive advice. Less than half of them take that advice as it's delivered, which is consistent with everything we know about diet and exercise, and medical non-compliance is one of the leading causes of death in the US. People who have access to doctors, people who have access to medicine

[00:20:31] Dr. Daniel Crosby: and then just don't do what they say. And so I encourage people to have their clients sign a behavioral policy statement to make that commitment. And actually, my book, The Laws of Wealth, the first half of the Laws of Wealth is just my behavioral policy statement. Those 12 rules, that's just my behavioral policy statement to say, “Look, I, as your advisor, am going to follow – these are the rules I'm going to follow in the proper care and feeding of your money.”

[00:21:02] Dr. Daniel Crosby: But you have a reciprocal responsibility, which is, I can't do this without your help. And if we're going to do this together, I need you to be long term. I need you to not watch catastrophic news headlines, whatever, you know, whatever your behavioral policy statement. And people want to act in a way that's consistent with their commitments and you have them make that commitment in a cold, sort of emotionless state.

[00:21:29] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And then when they come to you in March of 2020 and say, “sell everything,” you know, go, “Look, there was a time when we decided that we were going to do different, and we knew that there would be days like this.” And I think that power of commitment and consistency is so powerful from a behavioral perspective for clients.

[00:21:51] Matt Halloran: When I was a marriage counselor, which by the way is the worst job I think I've ever had in my entire life,

[00:21:56] Matt Halloran: one of the major things that I had learned when I was going through my supervision period, which by the way, as a young therapist or a new therapist, you have to have somebody who's overseeing you, much like what you were just talking about with reviewing the tapes. Well, we had to do that in our own therapeutic sessions.

[00:22:14] Matt Halloran: And the number one reason why everybody got a divorce is expectations. “Well, she should know this.” “He should know this.” You, as a financial services professional – and this goes with consistency with reciprocity – when you are reinforcing the behaviors that you're expecting in your clients with clear expectations, much like the 12 that you just talked about, right?

[00:22:37] Matt Halloran: Having that behavioral statement. – so, we've seen what's happening right now in the market coming, right? It's time. We know the market cycles and stuff just happens. You know, 9, 10, 12, 14, 18 months ago, if you firmly believe what you have been writing about for many, many years now, you should have been reinforcing that source of, “look, hey, you know what we're about due, right?

[00:23:03] Matt Halloran: If you remember that behavioral policy statement that we had you sign, I'm going to review a couple of these things to consistently reinforce that.” I think a lot of advisors, it's like when, Doc, it's like when they give them a financial plan and they think that the client is just going to take that home and do everything that's in the damn financial plan.

[00:23:24] Matt Halloran: But it's just like that 50% thing that you were just talking about with medical and all of that stuff.

[00:23:29] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Yeah, no, absolutely. Meb Faber is always talking about this, and it's brilliant. I love it. He's always citing this statistic that's been around for a couple of months, and it's that coming into 2022, client expectations – forward return expectations for the next decade were 17% a year. Okay, so we were going to get 17% a year on the S&P for the next decade after a decade of effectively 17, you know, whatever, 15% a year for a decade. And now we're going to get a further 17% a year. And you know, we know that human beings do this. You know, we know we take the recent past and sort of project it into the future indefinitely, but an advisor's job is to sort of inoculate their clients against the future, doing the very thing you've talked about.

[00:24:24] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Because if your client thinks that going into 2022, they're going to have 17%, like they're due 17% a year annualized, you have no chance, right? If that's their expectation, whatever you do is going to be a let down. And so expectation management is just huge.

[00:24:45] Matt Halloran: Yeah, I love the idea of you know setting those clear expectations.

[00:24:51] Matt Halloran:I love the idea that the recency bias is such a humongous thing that we have to just combat regularly because it also happens on the backend, right? The market is consistently not doing well, kind of like it has now where we got a double whammy with the bond market and, you know, the stock market. That recency bias is going to swing the other way.

[00:25:12] Matt Halloran: alright, so if you had parting words for this year and in years to come for advisors, if you could give them one piece of advice in order to encapsulate your wisdom that you've imparted on financial services over the many years that you've been doing this – I know this is a super loaded question, dude – what would it be?

[00:25:39] Dr. Daniel Crosby: We got two shrinks on the call. We're going to say – we're going to keep it shrinky and say, it's the relationship that heals. Right? If you look at the outcomes literature from psychotherapy, one of the most outstanding findings in my field of education was that the thing that is curative in a therapeutic relationship is not the school of thought.

[00:26:07] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Like, it's not the approach of the psychotherapist, it's not the years of education, it's none of these things. It's the level of rapport. Like self-reported rapport between the client and the therapist. And I see a direct analog to the world of financial services. And you know, Accenture came out with this study last year that I talk about every time I get a chance, they ask people, “What are you looking for in a financial advisor?” The number one answer was “someone who gets me.” The number two answer was “someone with whom I share values.” And the number three answer was “someone I can hang with socially, like, you know, someone whose company I enjoy sort of like organically.”

[00:26:51] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And it's fascinating because the technical competence is assumed. Like, you know we work – we live in a day and age where it's pretty easy to see if someone, like – I can Google a couple of advisors, look at their reviews, look at the letters behind their name, years of experience, whatever my criteria are. I can kind of figure out with relative ease, whether or not they are competent to create a diversified portfolio for me in a financial plan, which is a very low bar and very easy to do. Whether or not I click with them, right? Whether or not they get me, whether or not they take the time to understand me and my family and our needs, and whether or not I respect them enough to listen to them when stuff hits the fan and I really need, their advice is a wholly different conversation. It's impossible to ascertain on a website.

[00:27:51] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And it's what matters. So it's not that technical competence doesn't matter. It absolutely does. But, like, we're almost to a person technically competent. Like, you know, to do the blocking and tackling of financial advice provision, most people have the meat and potatoes of it down, and it comes to the relationship stuff.

[00:28:12] Dr. Daniel Crosby: So just one piece of advice, focus on that reciprocity, focus on the relationships, and a lot of other good stuff will fall in place.

[00:28:20] Matt Halloran: And we believe that either creating really wonderful video or creating great audio content through a podcast or very engaging, personalized, intimate, authentic social media posts can help round some of that stuff out instead of you – and what we call it is scaled credibility, right?

[00:28:39] Matt Halloran: Scaled authenticity. It's a wonderful way for people to hear your voice, feel who you are. And we, of course, side on the side of podcasting because it's very intimate and people listen to their podcast in their quiet time. Alright, my favorite question to ask, which is something I implemented, I don’t know, quite a while ago,

[00:28:57] Matt Halloran: which is what should I have asked you that I didn't?

[00:29:01] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Nobody ever asked me about my hot sauce, Matt. I'm a really skilled hot sauce chef. No one asked me, no one asked me about my hot sauce.

[00:29:08] Matt Halloran: Oh my God. Okay. You gotta expand on that. I've never heard anybody refer to themselves as a hot sauce chef.

[00:29:15] Dr. Daniel Crosby: That's, no, that's way too dramatic. I'm a guy who blends up peppers with his son. So, my children have a freakish taste for hot sauce. Like, I mean, like my two of my three kids are just like fiends for hot sauce to the point where it's expensive. Like, we got hooked on this black truffle hot sauce.

[00:29:41] Dr. Daniel Crosby: It's called Truff. It's so good. This is the best tip you're getting from me on this whole show. So, Truff is incredible. Like black truffle hot sauce, but this is expensive and like we just pour it over everything. And so I was like, “You guys are killing my financial plan here, with your fancy hot sauce needs.”

[00:30:00] Dr. Daniel Crosby: And so we, my son and I, he's nine, we started making hot sauce together. We make serrano and jalapeño and habaneros – habaneros is as hot as we get. We're not trying to like, you know, blow your hair back here. We just like some nice flavor, and it's a great tradition.

[00:30:17] Dr. Daniel Crosby: I've given it to some folks at, at industry conferences. So, next time you see me speaking at a conference, hit me up. I'll bring you some Southern Ghost, is the name that my son chose for it. He's big into the supernatural and he is a proud Atlantan. So, Southern Ghost is the name of our hot sauce company that, I mean, we don't sell it, but you know.

[00:30:41] Matt Halloran: I don't know, after this show, brother, you might have to. I know. I love good hot sauce. You know, I don't like, I like it when you can taste the heat, but you still have the great flavor. Yeah. So, I'm assuming you guys watch the Hot Ones, right? Yeah. Oh yeah. And so, you know, you're getting to wing three and they're rewarding.

[00:31:04] Matt Halloran: They're one of my favorite ones. I can't remember her name. She said, “How has nobody killed you yet?” And I just thought that was one of the greatest responses is she's like, you know, drinking beer after beer. Anyway, so, yeah.

[00:31:18] Dr. Daniel Crosby: No, I don't love the really, really hot stuff, you know? And it's like anytime I go to a hot sauce store and they have stuff sort of marketed by, you know, it's, like, going to make your [00:31:30] head explode or something.

[00:31:31] Dr. Daniel Crosby: I'm like, eh, I'm not interested. Just some good flavor.

[00:31:34] Matt Halloran: Dr. Crosby, dude, thank you so much for being on the show. I appreciate all of the wisdom that you imparted. If somebody wants to reach out and find out a little bit more about this, the new thing that you guys have coming out with Orion, or what's the best way for them to reach out to you?

[00:31:47] Dr. Daniel Crosby: Yeah, for sure. So check out my podcast, right? Standard Deviations, have you check out my podcast and then, if you're interested in the Orion bit, go to orion.com/practice-management, and you can get all the stuff there.

[00:32:03] Matt Halloran: Yay. Alright, man. Well, thank you. Thank you. Thank you for all of your thought leadership.

