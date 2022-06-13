Top Advisor Marketing Podcast: 356. The BOVA Method for Mind Mapping: Organize Your Ideas in 4 Simple Steps

Podcasts require more preparation than you might expect.

When your mind is racing with ideas, it’s important to ensure you don’t digress, don’t leave anything out, and still leave room for some impromptu creativity!

In this episode, Matt Halloran and Kirk Lowe help you do just that. Using mind maps and ProudMouth’s workflow method (brainstorm, organize, validate, assign), they teach you how to organize your ideas into episodes that give your listeners a ton of value.

Matt and Kirk discuss:

The importance of judgment-free brainstorming

How the BOVA method turns messy ideas into clear actions

Four areas where mind maps are a game-changer

Why MindMeister is our go-to mind mapping tool

And more

Transcript:

[00:00:24] Listen as I interview guests to help you learn from them how to be your own loud. Let's get to the show. Hello, and welcome to another Top Advisor Marketing Podcast. I'm here, of course, with Kirk Lowe. What we are going to talk about is an article that was just written by a company that we have a very good relationship with called MindMeister.

[00:00:45] Many of you who've been listening to the show for a long time know that we use MindMeister. We believe in it. We absolutely love it. And they featured Kirk in this really great article. We're going to make sure that we have links to that article in the show notes here.

[00:00:58] But we're going to talk about how to [00:01:00] utilize an organizational tool like a mind map so that you can create not just better marketing, but also better systems within your business. And also, we're going to give you a little preview of an added extra bonus, which is: this can be a great deliverable to your clients to help them understand their big-picture financial plan.

[00:01:23] All right, Kirk, take it away, brother.

[00:01:25] Kirk Lowe: Dude, we were just…Matt and I were just shooting the breeze here talking about this topic. And then, all of a sudden, he starts recording a podcast. It was lovely. I'll just throw…it's like when you want to teach somebody to swim. Or if you say, “Let's go for a swim” and you just grab them by the arm and throw them in the water and say, “There we go, we're swimming.”

[00:01:45] Matt: I actually don't think we're supposed to do that anymore, dude. That's abusive or whatnot.

[00:01:51] Kirk: My dad was awful. My dad was awful. And my dad's a really sweet man. But when I was learning to swim, [00:02:00] I used to hate swimming with him because he was always pulling me under. Like, what are you doing?

[00:02:04] That's not fun.

[00:02:05] Matt: Wow. That's brutal.

[00:02:06] Kirk: But he's actually really kind. So, it seemed a little off, but I guess this is old. So, he was testing the waters, if you will.

[00:02:16] Matt: Were you a competitive kayaker or canoer too? Didn't you have to know how to swim, dude?

[00:02:22] Wasn't that important?

[00:02:23] Kirk: Well, I was also what we called a summer swimmer. So, I used to race. In the summer, I belonged to an aquatic club and on the lake. And so, we would swim two times a day and we would have boating, like competitive kayaking or canoeing practice, three times a day. And then between, we would have chin up contests, play volleyball, basketball.

[00:02:48] It was, man, I had an incredible childhood. Anyway, man, we got off topic really quick.

[00:02:55] Matt: No, you got off topic really quick. I just nudged you in the right direction. [00:03:00]

[00:03:01] Kirk: So, mind maps. It was really neat when we were contacted by MeisterLabs, who own MindMeister. And MeisterLabs said, you know… actually they, first of all, what they did was they saw some social content. And I don't know if we tagged them or not. We may have. We did. Yeah, that kind of makes sense. Got their attention a couple months later.

[00:03:26] So, they were kind of following us a little bit on social media and engaging in our posts. And then, we got an email that they wanted to do a story on how we, like a case study/story, on how we use mind maps, which is cool. And the article that they pushed out was…I think it's a really good article.

[00:03:47] It is. Yeah. And what great exposure for us. And it was a lot of fun kind of, you know, experiencing what this was like being called to do something like this. So, [00:04:00] as it turns out, the notes that we have for our episode today are actually just the notes that I made when I was prepping for the interview.

[00:04:10] So, we're using this for two purposes. And you know, there's some neat things that happened along the way as I was preparing for this interview that hopefully we can use as lessons to you so that you can try to replicate this, some of these experiences, for yourself and your business.

[00:04:30] Matt: So, before we dive into it more deeply, why is this such an important tool for you and the way you think?

[00:04:45] Kirk: If you've listened to enough of the podcast with me, you know that my mind is racing all the time. A podcast— sorry, MindMeister, a mind mapping tool, allows me to keep up with the speed of [00:05:00] ideas that come and to quickly organize them. Actually, what I do first…I'll actually go through the process.

[00:05:08] Matt: Yeah, do that. Do that.

[00:05:11] Kirk: Here's the fun part about this, what we're going to get into right now, that I didn't create before being in an actual interview. Well, it might've been in the prep for an interview with MeisterLabs, created this concept. The acronym is BOVA, and I'll get into it here.

[00:05:32] But the first thing that I do when I think about a mind map is brainstorm. And the concept of brainstorming, which they actually got into, and we talked about inside the article, I'm actually scrolling through it right now because it's got a really good description of it. Start a brainstorm that includes all ideas and no judging and no editing.

[00:05:59] So what you do is [00:06:00] just start firing ideas. Whatever the topic is, just start writing stuff. And you can do that quite fast in MindMeister. In fact, there were a couple of reasons that I chose MindMeister, but speed is one, which isn't always the easiest thing in the Cloud because some of them, I guess they pause or hesitate too much. Bandwidth issues on their servers I suspect.

[00:06:26] But I find MindMeister is quick enough that you can do what you need to do. So, brainstorm, do not judge, just let it all rip. There'll be a certain point. At least for me, it's kinda like when you're popping popcorn. And there's a point where there's the law of diminishing return where, you know, you're getting less and less kernels pop because most of them have popped already.

[00:06:51] And that's when you pull it off the burner, right? When you're brainstorming, it's kind of the same thing. When the ideas start to slow down a little bit, what I [00:07:00] do is I go to the next step, which is to organize. So, I take all my recorded thoughts and I look for connections between those ideas.

[00:07:09] So mostly, just categorize them. Then, all of a sudden, you've got a list that is not just a list, but it's a branch. Right? You got more like a tree. The neat thing about MindMeister is you can choose the structure that you want it to look like. It can look like an org chart, hierarchical, or you can make it look like a…you can just have all the branches go all the way around like a real tree, and stuff like that.

[00:07:38] Anyway. So, once you get it organized, then what I usually do is I usually go back into brainstorming a little bit and then I go back into organizing again.

Kirk: Does that make sense?

[00:07:50] Matt: Yes. So, it's a cyclical process and that's what I was kind of –– I'm glad that you brought that up.

[00:07:55] It's iterative, right? So, brainstorm, organize, brainstorm, [00:08:00] organize. All of a sudden, you have, how your brain works, Kirk Lowe, and how I think a lot of our listeners’ brain works, which a lot of times seems linear, but when you put it into this linear loop, which actually is not geometrically possible.

[00:08:15] Kirk: I don't think this is a me-thing at all.

[00:08:18] I think this is how it should go. Like anybody who's doing a mind map to map out ideas needs to put in as many ideas as they can. I just finally started slowing down. When you start organizing, what that does is it kind of reignites the fire. It's like throwing gas on the fire.

[00:08:37] So then the idea is you can kind of finish off the ideas, if that makes sense. You probably have a few iterations. You may come back to that three or four times. Organize, you know — sorry, brainstorm, organize, you know, but as many loops as you need to get a complete product. The next thing you do, step three, is validate.

[00:08:56] So, question whether the ideas are solid and whether they're organized [00:09:00] in impactful ways. So, it's not just — a lot of times, it depends on your mind map, if it's for you or for somebody else. But if it's for somebody else, or even for you, it needs to be so easy to understand when you come back to it or when you share it with somebody else, that they know exactly what it means.

[00:09:17] Does that make sense? So, it can't just be an obscure list. Like it's gotta make sense. And that's why the organization is so important. But validating is really going back and saying, “Did I organize this the right way? Could somebody else grab this and understand exactly what it is? Did I accomplish what I was trying to accomplish when I started to do this mind map?”

[00:09:38] So, judge it. That's when you start judging it, really judging it, when you're validating it. Another part of validating is if you're going to use this to prove a point or to push some recommendations or ideas to somebody else, another form of validation [00:10:00] is: Is there more information that I should go get to make this more impactful?

[00:10:03] So what I mean by that is…for instance, let's say we're using it to do a — it's like a podcast topic map. And people look at it and say, “You know what? It'd be great to have some stats or some facts on these couple of points right here.” So, go and validate it that way as well. Does that make sense? So, validate has a couple of different possibilities.

[00:10:25] One is to add more validation and the other one is: Is it organized in a way that somebody else could easily understand the context and get value from it? So, those are the first three things. And the fourth one is A, which is to assign roles. So, for you and I, the main way we use a mind map right now is for topics, for conversations like this.

[00:10:53] And oftentimes, you and I will indicate on the mind [00:11:00] map who is going to talk about what point. Depends on how the episode is going to flow, but we'll do that. Either that or you or I may remind the other person to get to the next point by just highlighting that on the map, as we're looking at it.

[00:11:16] Matt: Or type in there and be like, “Move on!”

[00:11:18] Kirk: Yeah, yeah.

[00:11:19] Or sending a message through, which is kind of funny when it happens — usually Matt telling me to move on. So, BOVA is kind of a quick little acronym that may be helpful for you as you're using mind maps, but we should talk about the different ways I suspect.

[00:11:39] Matt: Well, I just wanted to — one of the neat things and what I love about working with mind maps with you, especially in a professional setting, is the outcome.

[00:11:46] So I want to just talk about the outcome very quickly. So, let's say you're sitting down with a client or you're coming up with podcast topics or whatever. If you are the person in kind of [00:12:00] the driver's seat of the mind map, you can drive it so that it feels like you're achieving the —

[00:12:07] I just did this recently with one of our existing clients. They were struggling with coming up with topics. And so, I went ahead, and I pulled up a mind map. We shared our screen and I said, “Okay, here's what we're going to do. I'm going to put down four or five ideas. Just bam, bam, brainstorm. Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam.”

[00:12:21] It was like tax laws, harvesting, 401(k)s, Roth conversions, life insurance, whatever, just real big, broad topics. And I said, “Okay, so let's start with the top one.” And through discussion, and I would ask him questions, he would start giving me answers. And I would fill the mind map out in real time with him. So, it just really gelled the fact that we were moving in the same direction.

[00:12:44] Now, full disclosure. I knew where I wanted him to end up. But because we were using the mind map to flesh out this mutual discovery, it was really a powerful experience, not just for him, but also for me. And I [00:13:00] believe that you can use this in a lot of business ventures, not just being able to create your own content.

[00:13:05] Does that make sense?

[00:13:07] Kirk: Absolutely. Years ago, I'd done some work for a company in Texas, and there were a number of times where I think we were — I was taken through a branding process. And I would use a mind map to do discovery. Mind maps for discovery are really wonderful with somebody because they feel like you're listening.

[00:13:29] Well, you have to be. If you're doing a mind map while they're talking, it's a great way to keep notes. Anyway, I've got several other meetings booked from that client just as a courtesy, where they asked me to come into a meeting with somebody else, like that required, like it was the discovery of a business idea.

[00:13:52] And they wanted me to record what the actual business proposition or ideas were. And then, [00:14:00] also to validate it as a colleague. Right? And those meetings where I did that, people were in awe of how quickly the mind map could be built and how meaningful it was. And I know for certain that I could probably have created a business around mind mapping for people.

[00:14:26] I do believe that. And there's so much. The mind maps have advanced so much with what you can do with them. Assigning actions, accountabilities, linking with project management tools, linking anywhere, notes. Like there's exporting them. There are so many cool things you can do. That could have actually been a business.

[00:14:48] I don't know if anybody actually does a business like that. I should ask MeisterLabs just for fun. But there's a lot of power in being able to use this to map out any ideas. I [00:15:00] mean, you and I have used it for years for business plans, strategy. Actually, now that I'm talking about this, I did use it for doing business plans for people.

[00:15:45] Matt: How do we use this for marketing? So, Top Advisor Marketing Podcast. How would you use this to help somebody create a content calendar or [00:16:00] something like that?

[00:16:01] Kirk: For marketing? Yeah. I mean, just put the things that you want to — in the case of you're talking about, what I would probably do is I would probably write all the marketing strategy, like the concepts or the categories, first.

[00:16:23] And then I would brainstorm inside of each of those, which is a little different than I normally talk about doing it, if that makes sense. But I think that would be a good idea. And then, you could assign stuff. You can point to documents in Google Drive from there

[00:16:43] Matt: And you can back link everything too.

[00:16:47] So, something that we do for podcasting when I'm working with clients directly is we'll come up with…we'll just create a list of one to twelve because we know that if we can get [00:17:00] twelve episode formats before they ever hit record, we know that their confidence goes up exponentially.

[00:17:08] So, that's something that we try to do. So, we will go ahead and list one to twelve. And then the neat thing about it is, then we'll put headers, right? So, let's go back to some of the things that I had said earlier, which is like — let's say Roth conversions because everybody does podcasts on Roth conversions because it's something that's misunderstood.

[00:17:23] If you start typing out the sub-points under Roth conversions, what the mind map helps you realize is, “Oh, that's a whole another episode.” And then in MindMeister specifically, all you have to do is grab it and move it. And all of a sudden, it can become its own category. So, that's one of the things that we did. In fact, Kirk, when I interviewed Claire Akin, who we love dearly here.

[00:17:47] She's an unbelievable marketer, helping you create unbelievable marketing plans. When I showed her this for MeisterLabs, this was one of the things that she says that she uses something similar, but really liked this format [00:18:00] because when she helps people come up with a 12-month content calendar, what a great way to do it to flesh out these ideas, right?

[00:18:07] Kirk: Oh, a hundred percent. A lot of people can understand a mind map better than they can a doc and better than they can a spreadsheet. And so, if that's how you were running stuff before, this can be a very powerful alternative.

[00:18:25] Matt: I actually know somebody who likes mind maps a lot better than documents and a spreadsheet.

[00:18:30] Yeah. It's you. Oh my gosh, guys. We've tried to do podcasts without mind maps and they just don't go as well. This is just Kirk being able to visualize this, really seeing where he's going, and it keeps him on track and keeps him focused and allows him to communicate the ideas more effectively.

[00:18:51] Kirk: Linear stuff, your brain. A conversation that's going to have any value doesn't really work when it's linear.

[00:18:59] It's [00:19:00] like too much scripting, if you will. And it doesn't always flow that way. We can move around if we need to. For instance, one of the things that — I want to go back to four different ways to use the mind map. So, we've already talked about content creation for your company.

[00:19:21] For us, it's also for our clients. Planning. So, strategy, marketing calendars, things like that, can be really powerful. The third way is processes. Having said that, we just started using something called ProcedureFlow, which is probably…they're actually kind of similar. Basically, mind maps. ProcedureFlow is made for creating procedures.

[00:19:48] This one may be better for brainstorming and then take it over there. That's, a lot of times, how I use this. And the third one is as a service. So, I talked a little bit about how [00:20:00] a couple of times I've been paid to run it as a service, just for fun. But financial advisors, it’s a wonderful opportunity in front of you guys to use it as a service, to do an actual mind map for a client on their financial plan. And another profession that could use this, which would apply to financial advisors as well, is life coaches, like vision boards.

[00:20:26] MindMeister would be really incredible for doing a vision board because you can add images and you can keep the images open. So, you can be inspired by those images while you can see all the branches in the mind map. So, I do want to mention that one of my favorite FinTech companies is owned by a company named Asset-Map.

[00:20:51] And essentially, what they did is turned financial planning software into a mind mapping tool. Now, they've added so much [00:21:00] incredible value that, you know, specifically for financial planning, you definitely want to go to assetmap.com. And that's run by Adam Holt, who is a friend of ours, actually a client of ours too.

[00:21:10] He started podcasting, I guess, about six months ago. I think they're in about episode 12 to 15 as we're filming this. Recording this, I mean. Actually, we're filming it too. Hopefully, we're not using the video version cause my head's all over the place.

[00:21:26] Matt: Well, you also walked off the camera. I'm so using this. Are you kidding me?

[00:21:30] I'm totally sending this to our friend over at Financial Advisor TV.

[00:21:35] Kirk: Do you know why I went off camera?

[00:21:37] Matt: I don't. Do I want to know why?

[00:21:39] Kirk: Because I was running. I was rushing for lunch. Rushing. I wasn't rushing. I was rushing for lunch. And I just realized that a piece of my lunch was stuck in my teeth.

[00:21:53] Matt Oh, nice. Very nice.

[00:21:55] Kirk: It was pretty hideous. Yeah. So, hopefully, you're not using this video. [00:22:00]

[00:22:02] Matt: So, I want to go back to Adam Holt here.

[00:22:06] Kirk: Did our listeners need to know that?

[00:22:06] Matt: They really didn't. But I want to go back to Adam Holt here because he really — one of the things that he loves about Asset-Map and what we love about this is the idea to continue to expand until you don't need to expand those ideas anymore.

[00:22:28] There is a termination of the thought. And when you arrive at that thought termination together with somebody, I believe that it deepens relationships. And I think that's really neat because we're all about deepening relationships here at ProudMouth. I mean, that's how you rise above the noise to be your own loud and to really free yourself from the torment of sales.

[00:22:47] You do that by building real relationships. This is just another one of those tools that we have. Now, to kind of wrap this up today, I definitely want to talk a little [00:23:00] bit more about something you said early on, which I think is a gift that not a lot of people give themselves, which is the nonjudgmental brainstorming.

[00:23:13] I want you to expand on that a little bit more because we do that all the time here, where it's not “No, don't put that on the map.” It's “Okay, put it on the map. Let's go ahead.” And then, once you're second or third tier out from the idea, then you can see if there's validity or not.

[00:23:34] But how would you stoke people? So as people are listening to this, I really hope that they go to MeisterLabs and download MindMeister. We'll have links for that. But more importantly, I want them to start brainstorming to see their own level of creativity. And Kirk, you have been fostering creativity for a long time.

[00:23:49] How would you pump up our listeners right now to realize that when they get on a mind map and they start unapologetically brainstorming, what are some techniques and tips and tricks that [00:24:00] you've taught people in the past to make it so that they get those juices flowing?

[00:24:04] Kirk: I think there are so many cool applications for mind mapping, and not judging them is the only way to get to a place where you can then begin to organize.

[00:24:17] Because if you start organizing and judging as you're doing it, you lose all the opportunity. What you also do is you put your brain in a different mode, which is judging. And you can't do that early in it. You just gotta let it rip. Like even if they're silly or stupid, or it doesn't even matter if they're off topic a little bit, like just let it go because sometimes it can take a really interesting direction when you do that.

[00:24:47] You don't — a mind map is almost like: Here's why. Here's the purpose I'm doing it. Here's what I think it's going to be about. And just let it rip. You know what's really fun too? It’s doing a mind [00:25:00] map at the same time with somebody else. We've done that a number of times. And a lot of times, what happens is I'll start it and we'll be in prep for a podcast and say, “Come on, what do you think?” I start organizing it. You add your thoughts.

[00:25:15] Sometimes, you color outside of my lines and vice versa, and that may add some more value to what we're doing, which is really interesting. But before we end, I wanted to actually talk about one of the greater lessons of this podcast. It isn't even something we've mentioned. And that is: When you find a way to share your expertise and your wisdom, and you can put it out into the world, all kinds of cool things happen.

[00:25:51] It doesn't mean every time you do something, a company like MeisterLabs comes along and says, “Hey, we want to profile you.” By the way, MeisterLabs, [00:26:00] I don't know how many clients they have, but I'm guessing it's in the tens of thousands at least. And their audiences are probably in the hundreds of thousands.

[00:26:11] They're a big company. They're a European company. I don't remember which country, but I know that their LinkedIn profile has several different languages, which is cool. Anyway, I did the article in German, Dutch, French. I'm just kidding. But I do have those European countries running through my blood.

[00:26:37] I think if you've never done a mind map, what a really cool experiment it would be anytime you're listening to this podcast, if you've never done it. If you've done them before but haven't given them time to work or you haven't found the right tool, go visit mindmeister.com. Meister is M E I S T [00:27:00] E R.

[00:27:00] Just in case anybody's struggling with that. Yeah, have some fun, but use it for all kinds of different purposes. And if you're thinking about using it for your financial planning process, to give advice and run discoveries and things like that, there's a lot of different uses in your business, even for your clients.

[00:27:18] Go check out assetmap.com. Yeah. They're amazing. I love that piece of software. It has won awards. They have a lot of users worldwide. They're growing all the time. I love what they have. And then, blow your clients away with that. I mean, a lot of people are more visual. You'd be shocked how many people would probably love looking at a mind map for stuff like that.

[00:27:45] Matt: Great way to stay organized. Great way that we stay organized. And it's just a wonderful, wonderful way for you to communicate ideas to make sure that they're clear. And my favorite part of it is, again, [00:28:00] that thought termination. So many of us don't ever allow our brains to think to the end of a thought because we jump past.

[00:28:09] If you use something like this, you can get to the actual resolution of a thought, which I actually think is cathartic and really, really powerful. All right, everybody, we're going to wrap up today's show. Once again, if you don't mind, check out the Podrocket Academy. Make sure that you're checking out our academy.

[00:28:28] Cause that's what's sponsoring our show today and will be sponsoring from here on out. It is free to join. So, jump on in. Find out how you too can accelerate your influence. For Kirk Lowe, for MindMeister, for Asset Map, so for all of those people, I'm Matt Halloran and we'll see you on the other side of the mic very soon.

