Top Advisor Marketing Podcast: 331. 3 Ways to Monetize Your Podcast With Any Number of Downloads

The podcast industry is obsessed with monetization. And we get it! Most podcasters want their shows to generate revenue. But are high downloads the only way to do it?

Join Matt Halloran and Kirk Lowe as they flip podcast monetization on its head. Stop chasing pie-in-the-sky download numbers and start using your podcast to monetize your products and services! Drawing on the latest industry stats and success stories from our team and clients, they share three ways to monetize your business with your podcast.

Matt and Kirk discuss:

Why it’s “basically useless,” in Kirk’s words, to pursue how the podcast industry talks about monetization

How to use a podcast to accelerate your business growth

What it means to achieve success with a podcast (and how long it usually takes)

The overlooked role that podcasting plays in client retention

And more

Transcript:

Matt Halloran:

Hello and welcome to another Top Advisor Marketing Podcast. Kirk and I are going to talk about something, I'm going to set this up just very quickly. So, I got back recently from the national podcast movement, which is the largest North American podcasting convention. It was in Nashville, Tennessee. And I was sitting there, and I took in as much as I possibly could, and I got back and I told Kirk and I told the team that they're doing stuff all wrong.

They're looking at things so [00:01:00] incorrectly. And I felt like I was in bizarro world. And there's a couple of different things –– and we're going to talk about two specific things today: monetization and podcast quality. So, Kirk, I'm going to ask you some questions about monetization because you got some good stats and numbers.

And then I want you to ask me a couple of questions about the quality components that were missing there. So, you ready? So, I want you to talk about monetization. Where do we begin? Give us some numbers to put things into perspective, because as I set this up, hear this everybody, at the convention, if you don't have 10,000 downloads to your podcast a month, nobody will give you money.

Kirk Lowe:

10,000. So, I'm going to talk about some numbers and then we're going to talk about listening to anybody who's talking about podcasting monetization, because they're talking about the wrong end of monetization. Like we're going to –– it should be completely flipped on its head. So, let's give you some numbers to show you how basically useless it is to pursue how [00:02:00] most podcast people talk about monetizing your podcasts.

Then we're going to dump that on its head, but we're going to have some fun with this in the first place. So, this is based on June 2021 data. And it's the number of downloads that you need per episode within the first seven days of its release. Okay, so you launch a new episode, in the first seven days.

If you want to be in the top 1% of all podcasts, you only have to hit 3,647 downloads to get in the top 1%. The top 1%. So, what Matt just told you is you need 10,000 a month. So, if you're doing two episodes, you might hit 10,000, but probably not. Right. So, you'd have to hit four episodes at at least 2,500. So, the top one, one and a half percent of all podcasts to even to hit the ground level for advertising.

If you got 10,000 podcasters, it's more likely that [00:03:00] 9,999 of them are never going to get advertising. So, why is everybody talking about –– why do you go to a conference like this and listen to everybody talk about podcast monetization? It's like this dream. It's almost like Hollywood.

Matt:

It is.

Kirk:

It's like Californication, quoting Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Matt:

Oh, that was wrong on a couple of different levels. I mean, contextually correct. It's like Disneyland, right? And nobody has the rapid pass. Break this down even more.

Kirk:

Well, that sounds about right. You're talking Disney World, and I'm talking Red Hot Chili Peppers.

To hit the top 5% of all podcasts in the first seven days is 629. Honestly, a measly 629 to be in those top 5%. And a lot of our clients –– we started sending out these benchmarks, and they're so excited about the realities that their podcasts are doing a lot better than they thought from a download perspective.

They feel good [00:04:00] about other things, but sometimes are like, argh, it's not easy to get downloads, but the most important thing is who is actually listening to your podcast. And that's one of the things that a good podcast company or a good podcast will do is it'll have the right people listening. And you got enough of the right people listening, the world's your oyster.

And that's the way it is. We're going to talk about that –– what the oyster is –– a little bit later. So, to get in the top 10%, you only have to have 264 downloads. Top 10%. We consistently hit well over 264. So, we're definitely in the five to 10. That's ourTop Advisor Marketing Podcast.

Our new podcastBe Your Own Loud is not there yet. Probably more than the top 20, top 15%, but it'll hit it and there's –– we have great guests there and great topics, so that'll be wonderful. To hit the top 25% of all podcasts, you need 78 and to hit the top 50%, you need 28, which is exciting. Or not at all. [00:05:00]

Matt:

28 is not a very exciting number to a lot of people.

Kirk:

Yeah. So, if you've got 27 listeners per episode, you're about average in the first week. That seems like a really low bar.

Matt:

It does.

Kirk:

But oddly enough, somewhere between 70% and 90%, depending on which company you grabbed their stats from, so 70% to 90% of all podcasts never make it past 10 episodes.

So, the numbers were even more staggering to figure out who's getting here. Anyway, those are some pretty neat stats. Nobody's going to monetize a podcast when that seems to be pie in the sky, what all the podcast industry is talking about. And it's not what we talk about ever.

It just seems –– it's maddening to even think that we're going there and these people, in our opinion, they all have it wrong. If you [00:06:00] want to monetize a podcast, stop thinking about monetizing the podcast, start talking about monetizing your business. If you sell a product or a service, that is the golden bucket.

Come on. Help me out here.

Matt:

I'm just thinking, dude, yeah, your analogy, you're off with the analogies today. I think that would be the golden goose, that would be where you'd want to be.

Kirk:

I need a tweak. I don’t know what that means.

Matt:

I'm going to get you a list of approved analogies.

Kirk:

I couldn’t even think of a goose today?

Matt:

I know, dude. That's brutal. Now. Hold on here. Let's switch gears though. So golden goose. Good, good, good.

Kirk:

I think you just spend two days in a hotel, two and a half days in a hotel room with my 8-year-old and my grumpy 16-year-old, who was away trying out for hockey teams in other cities. And yeah...

Matt:

That could have messed your brain up right there, dude. So, how do you monetize? Let's switch gears here, and then you need to ask me some questions about [00:07:00] the other thing that was missing, which is quality. But talk about that. Talk about how you monetize your products and services by using a podcast?

Kirk:

Well, we got three different ways. The first one is to keep your clients happy –– your existing customers. Anybody who is in your network. You had a great example of other ways to do this. You were talking, you've talked about this before, trying with the newsletter.

Matt:

People used to pay my old company $295 for a weekly market commentary.

And that was for client communication. Could you imagine that being the only piece of communication that you have? It's a one-way street. You're talking at people and on top of that, how many people, we know how many people opened it, which was 1 to 3%, right? That was a cornerstone of the client communication system at the old company that I worked at. It was the weekly market commentary.

Kirk:

So, just imagine you're actually talking about more interesting things that aren't mass produced, because those commentaries are almost always [00:08:00] mass produced by a couple of companies. One of them is a friend. One of those companies is a friend of ours. And I believe they are going to start a podcast with us, which is amazing.

Those things still need to happen, but there are a lot of other things that you can share with your existing audience and customers that are going to keep them interested in you, right? That's monetizing a podcast. Keeping business around sometimes is easier than getting new business. So, pay attention to that. That's your first way to monetize a podcast or to use a podcast to monetize your business.

We're just going to pretend every time we say monetize a podcast, that's what that means.

Matt:

Sure.

Kirk:

The second way is to get introductions to centers of influence. A client of ours and a colleague of ours, Derek, sent me a LinkedIn message last week and said, “You gotta listen toGary V's podcast, go to this time and listen to what he's talking about.

Because it perfectly complements what you guys are [00:09:00] doing there,” why you have a podcast and why Derek started a podcast recently and why he's absolutely loving it. What he talked about was, when you have a podcast, it makes networking, building relationships, and getting people's attention just so, it changes the game completely.

So, if you want to reach out and say hi to somebody or ask for a referral or get somebody to come be a guest lecturer or a guest columnist, or in this case, a guest podcaster to come and talk about what they know. So, you can add value to your audience. Then you can leverage their profile potentially or be able to connect with their audience. When you have a podcast, it's way easier.

“Hey, Matt, I know that you have a wonderful business. You got a lot of expertise, and you're a thought leader. I would love to have you come on my podcast. I'd love to pick your brain about some of your successes, stories, and things that you've learned and the people you've helped.

Do you have 30 minutes in the next month or so to [00:10:00] come and hang out with me and just shoot the breeze?” How easy is that for Matt to say yes to?

Matt:

Well, we find it's very easy. Right.

Kirk:

Absolutely. What do you have in order to do that now? That's one of the things. What are you doing? What's your platform?

“Hey, let's go for a coffee.” “Okay.” It's one-on-one. No leverage there. Nope. “Do you want to write a column article for my blog?” That’s a lot of work. Well, what is it? Podcast is amazing. That's another amazing way to think about doing this. And the third one is to attract a whole bunch of new ideal people who listen to your podcast.

There's some really neat things that we are talking about. We're on the cusp of doing, in some ways we're already doing it, is we're using social media for our customers and for ourselves not to get people to do business with us, but to get people to listen to our thought leadership, to listen to our podcast. [00:11:00] Most of our energy goes to get you to listen and pay attention right here.

I don't know how you got here today or tonight, or this morning, whenever you are listening. No matter what you're doing, whether you're walking the dog, cooking dinner, taking the train, driving in your car, I don't know what you're doing, but thank you so much for being here. And the truth is that we work to get you here because when you're here, you can listen to how much we know, how much we care, who we know.

Man, we bring on our competition, who you would think are competition all the time. We're trying to make your world better. And if you listen to somebody named Bob we brought on the show who might do something similar to us, but Bob really connected with you, beautiful. We want you to be better and have more success in your business and life.

And we're going to bring on everybody we can. We’ve had 250 guests?

Matt:

Oh yeah.

Kirk:

They're not all as prepared, and they do not all add as much value, [00:12:00] and not all are relevant to your world, but we do our best to make them as relevant as possible. We get rewarded by that because we've got a lot of people that want to come back and work with us, be partners, a center of influence.

We have people say, “Hey, I want to start a podcast. You guys are the one I would work with. Tell me how do we get started? What does the process look like?” We had a podcast 294, where we talked about,Is selling even necessary anymore? Yeah. And that's what we're talking about. Using this to attract your ideal audience, have people engaged, have fun while you're talking about your business and your expertise. That's the third way to monetize your podcast.

And it's off the charts. And the reason that we're, you know, so passionate about telling you this and might even sound a little bit irked when we started this episode, is because we don't want to ever be in a [00:13:00] position to have to sell what we do. And we don't think you should need to have to do that either. And it's not what the industry says.

And here's probably the greatest reason why. We're going to do an episode on this down the road. And that is that when we started figuring out what we can measure in marketing, it ruined marketing to a degree because people started focusing on the stuff that they could measure, but nobody was talking enough about the stuff that they couldn't measure, which might've been 90% of the most important part.

And then we're talking about the 10%, which we could actually measure like it's actually the thing. In a lot of cases, it's not the thing. It's one of many things. It just happens to be the only thing that people can measure. And podcasting is really interesting from that perspective, Matt, because there's not a lot you can measure in podcasts, not like everybody wants to.

And the anonymity of it is one of the most powerful things. I'm on like a seven-minute rant here?

Matt:

It's way less than seven. I would have cut you [00:14:00] off if you were at seven minutes, dude. But you're absolutely right. I think that people are quite misguided. I think people have unrealistic expectations on what success really means.

I don't think that they understand that by utilizing a system to help grow your podcast, that things change. Now, Kirk, I do want to switch gears here because there are two major things that really pissed me off at this conference. And the first one was the monetization track. Do you remember the second thing that I came back with that I was just so floor pissed off about that I couldn't believe didn't exist there?

Kirk:

Oh, yeah. Coaching. Who is helping people be good podcasters?

Matt:

Nobody, dude. Honestly, all of these people are in these breakouts learning how to be better interviewers by the way. And they were, most of those interviewers, those things were terrible. Monetization, equipment, syndication, all of this stuff, but nobody was trying to help people get better behind the microphone.

Isn't [00:15:00] that one of the biggest drivers of engaging content and getting more clicks and listens and engagement? If you suck and nobody's telling you you suck, it's like American Idol. Do you remember American Idol? Is that a show even on anymore? You remember when the people used to go on and they couldn't sing and they're like Simon Cowell, you don't know what you're talking about.

I’m the greatest singer in the world. Right? Well, the problem is that was the first person who ever told that person they sucked. I'm not telling you that we tell everybody that you suck, but you all know that you can get better with practice, being prepared, and being organized with your show. And when I was at the conference, dude, there was nobody talking about this at all.

Kirk:

We should be recording video of this sometimes because I can't describe your face when you were channeling your inner Simon Cowell there. It didn't look like him. He really didn't know.

Matt:

He's quite handsome.

Kirk:

His voice gets lower. He doesn't get, yeah, but, but it was really, it was really entertaining. So, thank you.

Matt:

You're welcome. I'm glad that just between you and I. I don't know if I want everybody to see that.

Kirk:

Yeah, no. [00:16:00] Well actually, we do have a Zoom video feed.

Matt:

Well, I'm going to burn it. I'm burning it.

Kirk:

We’re recording.

Matt:

I’m burning the video. No, you gotta be kidding me. This ain't seeing the light of day. That was the other big thing.

Kirk:

Who’s going to help you be good at your craft? I can't imagine if I just out of the blue started trying to do my own podcast. Oh boy.

Matt:

Kirk, we did that. What are you talking about? How many episodes did we dump?

Kirk:

You've been coaching me for years at this.

Matt:

We first started, we both weren't very good, right? And look how much more comfortable you are behind the microphone and how much more organized you are, how much more prepared you are.

All of those things.

Kirk:

We’re not prepared at all today.

Matt:

Well, today is a different story. Well, we are doing that, but everybody else knows that normally we have a mind map, right? We can do this extemporaneously. ‘Cause the last time we tried to do something extemporaneously early on, our team was like, we're not releasing that podcast because it wasn't very good.

Kirk:

No, that only happened a couple of times.

Matt:

It was enough for me, dude. That's all I have to say, [00:17:00] it was enough for me.

Kirk:

Out of the 325, whatever. I don't even know where we're at. Yeah. There haven't been many like that. ‘Cause we were going to scare everybody off, but I'm telling you, having somebody who knows what they're doing.

And then eventually, you become that person. You become that, you pass it along, right? And you'd be the person who says, “Hey, you know, Sue, why don't you have your own podcast? You're so amazing, you know so many people, and you're delightful to listen to. And you care so much about your clients and what you do. You should have a podcast.”

So, if you know anybody like that, ask them why they don’t have a podcast. We're more than happy to help them out. We need more listeners of our podcast. We're always wanting to have more people listening to us, hopefully make a difference in the world. What else we got here?

Matt:

We got nothing.

Kirk:

Different ways to monetize. Well, it's different ways to monetize. Stop thinking about, if you're talking to anybody else in the podcast industry and they start talking about monetization, [00:18:00] just run because they do not get your business. They do not get the greatest opportunity with podcasting, which is the three things that we talked about. Client communication.

So, retain your existing clients, build deeper, better relationships with those people. Attract new centers of influence and guests that otherwise might not ever pay attention to you, or it might take way longer to get them to pay attention to you. Some of our most successful podcasters that we know have exclusively used the podcast to bring on people that they want to have relationships with, who they end up building partnerships with.

And they end up sharing clients and absolutely doing amazing work together. And the podcast is fantastic. And the next one is to use it to build and grow an audience of raving fans who are ideal, people who get you, people you would love working with.

Start building that. And by the way, if you think you can build this in six months or a year or two [00:19:00] years, you're mistaken. This has got to –– one of the things thatGary Vaynerchuk mentioned in his podcast was that you do not even think about this unless you're a minimum doing this for two years, a minimum two years.

And I would say he's pretty close to bang on with that. Minimum two years, and that just gets you a foundation. There are ways to expedite and accelerate that. That's something that we're always working on, having success with and going to have more success with down the road. But you definitely need to be thinking about these three different ways to use a podcast to build your business.

And stop listening to all the marketing people who can only measure one out of 10 things and thinking that that's the thing that's going to drive your marketing success, because you know what ends up happening.

You're jumping on one roller coaster to the next.

Matt:

That’s Frankenmarketing. We talked about that in a podcast a long time ago –– jumping from one to another. [00:20:00] Yeah. Not having to be integrated.

Kirk:

Well, we get two different analogies at play there, but our audience is so smart that they can probably track those.

So, I started by talking to roller coasters up and down, and you're talking about Frankenstein –– what we call Franken marketing, which was, you grab a whole bunch of different pieces of marketing and throw them all together. And you hope that they turn into the synergistic thing, but typically they don't. It ends up looking horrible, being a waste of time.

You thought it was going to be a masterpiece, but ended up being a beast. And most people have beast marketing. That's kind of what's going on.

Matt:

Well, and then finally, to close out today's show, look at monetization differently. Look at how things are tracked differently, but also remember that when you are behind the microphone, it's a show.

And you have to have a good performance, and very few people out there are going to tell you how to be great behind the microphone. Kirk hates it when I come across as being any salesy. So, this is going to try to be as non-salesy as I can be, but we've done over [00:21:00] 3,500 podcasts for our clients. Can I say that? Because we have the experience. We know how to help you get better behind the microphone.

And if you want living proof of that, Kirk Lowe is living proof of that. Go back and listen to episode number one all the way through probably episode number 30. And then listen to where he's at now because of the same sort of coaching that we, our team, has provided him. It’s the same sort of coaching that we've provided for all of you.

Now I want you to think about the same thing. My episode one versus episode 300 and something, they're totally different because I am trying my best every single solitary time to have the best show I can have by using the techniques that we teach and train you so that you can be killer.

Kirk:

You know, I just had an epiphany.

This is probably my 70th episode I've ever done? You're way beyond me. And this is going to be a really painful epiphany. I am not one ounce funnier than the first episode. Having [00:22:00] said that, my growth has been that, just being more comfortable, understanding how to prepare better, understanding how to play off of speaking with you.

I've actually done a couple of interviews which have been really fun. We've got so many responsibilities at ProudMouth here that I kind of let you run with that stuff. And it is your strength and you're amazing at it. So, it's just getting better. And don't worry about being funny. You don't have to be somebody you're not. You can just be fine being who you are and really caring about bringing value and talking about important things.

And also, not judging, like we started –– we were talking about this thing. So why don't we just turn this into podcasts? Because we're so worked up about the idea of how everybody –– the entire podcast industry appears to be getting it wrong when they talk about monetizing a podcast. I think what it ends up doing is it paints podcasts in general with the wrong brush, and we don't want to see that happen.

And so [00:23:00] we're going to speak up and we're going to throw it back at that group. We've been invited to go back there and be more of a contributor. And this is maybe one of the ways that we can do that is change the whole dynamic in two different ways. One is, change the story about how to leverage a podcast to monetize your business instead of how to monetize a podcast.

Number one. And the second one is, find somebody who actually can coach you and teach you how to be a more competent podcaster and have a game plan to promote it, and a strategy to actually turn it into something that is meaningful for your business and builds long-term momentum.

I think that's our gift, and that’s our place in the podcast movement is to figure out how to do that. So, you know, hang out with us, tell people about our podcast, please. Epiphany-wise, probably one of the most interesting things about our podcast journey is not editing out mistakes because they're just, they're just part of your [00:24:00] personality, right?

Matt:

We want you to be you, right? And that's because as Oscar Wilde said, and I say this a lot on the show, everybody else is taken. Here's the deal,subscribe to the podcast. If you want more of this, if you have not already, and if you know somebody who really is in the world of podcasting and you need to interrupt their patterns of thought, because they're wrong, please make sure that you share this with them.

Also, if you can give us a quick review on iTunes or wherever you're listening to the podcast, we'd greatly appreciate it. So, for Kirk Lowe and all of us here at ProudMouth, this is Matt Halloran and we'll see you on the other side of the mic very soon.

