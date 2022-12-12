US Markets
Top advisor for French data privacy watchdog advises 6 mln-euro fine against Apple

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 12, 2022 — 09:13 am EST

Written by Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The top advisor for French data protection authority's sanction body advised on Monday to fine iPhone maker Apple AAPL.O 6 million euros ($6.34 million) for breach of privacy rules tied to the use of trackers for ad campaigns online.

The recommendation made by the rapporteur, François Pellegrini, follows an investigation by the authority, CNIL, after the complaint from France Digitale, the biggest lobby for French startups and venture capitalists in the country.

CNIL's sanction body is free to follow the rapporteur's recommendations. It still has to make a decision on the case.

