Top 8 Earning Reports To Follow This Week

Whether investors are seeking to leverage market movements over time or those with shorter timeframes aiming to capitalize on rapid market reactions to better or worse-than-expected results, this period caters to a diverse range of strategies. The upcoming week is poised to be active, with various companies scheduled to disclose their financial results.

Let’s now have a look at the most important results to be published this week.

Tuesday 23rd of January

Will Netflix Accelerate Its Revenue And Operating Income Growth In Q4 2024 As Expected By UBS?

UBS increased its target price for Netflix share prices to $560 from $500 with a buy rating on the 17th of January. The bank UBS is expecting Netflix to report higher revenue and operating income when releasing its financial results for the last quarter of 2024 after market close, mostly thanks to higher prices, more ad-tier subscriptions, and lower expenses. The expected earnings per share (EPS) and revenue are $2.24 and $8.71B.

Netflix’s shares are already up more than 3,50% since the beginning of the year.

Will Procter & Gamble Top Earnings And Revenue Forecasts Again?

Daily Netflix Chart – Source: TradingView

For the first quarter of 2024 published in October 2023, the company topped quarterly estimates despite the fall in volume recorded for the 6th consecutive quarter when releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 before the market opens. Because of higher energy costs and high inflation, the company decided to increase its prices, pushing some consumers to go shop elsewhere cheaper, thus impacting its volume. The expected EPS and revenue are $1.79 and $21.53B.

PG’s shares are up more than 4% over one year.

Wednesday 24th of January

Will Alstom Be Able to Positively Surprise Investors?

Daily Procter & Gamble Chart – Source: TradingView

The French provider of transport systems and services has been facing many challenges over the last few years, especially since it acquired Bombardier Transportation. At the end of 2023, the company published a cash flow warning and said it is considering a capital increase. It has also cut more than 1,500 jobs. Investors will therefore closely monitor the latest figures and comments from the company when it will be releasing its orders & sales for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023/2024 before the European market opens.

Alstom’s shares are down more than 55% over one year.

How Will Price Cuts Affect Tesla Profitability?

Daily Alstom Chart – Source: TradingView

As Tesla prepares to unveil its Q4 2023 earnings after the market closes, investors will closely observe the repercussions of the company’s initiative to lower car prices throughout 2023 on demand, revenue, and margin by year-end. It is particularly significant given that production costs have not decreased at the same rate as selling prices. The automotive gross margin (excluding regulatory credits) is expected to be a crucial metric once again in this report. Anticipated figures for EPS and revenue stand at $0.74 and $25.74 billion, respectively.

After gaining more than 110% in 2023, Tesla’s shares are down more than 14% since the beginning of the year.

Thursday 25th of January

Will Starbucks’ Net Sales Climb Again in Q1 2024?

Daily Tesla Chart – Source: TradingView

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, the company surpassed expectations in both earnings and revenue, primarily attributed to robust demand in the American market despite higher prices. For the first fiscal quarter of 2024, investors will closely monitor the trajectory of product demand, optimistic for a sustained increase in customer traffic and higher average checks. The projected figures for EPS and revenue are $0.95 and $9.66 billion, respectively.

Starbucks’ shares are down more than 10% in one year.

Will Visa’s Earnings Top Analyst Earnings Predictions Again?

Daily Starbucks Chart – Source: TradingView

Due to reduced inflation and heightened consumer spending, Visa released a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report that surpassed expectations. The company saw an increase in transaction volume, leading to a 19% rise in net income to $4.7 billion, or $2.27 per share. The projected figures for EPS and revenue of the first quarter of 2024 are $2.34 and $8.55 billion respectively, after market close.

Visa’s shares are up more than 4.5% since the beginning of January.

Friday 26th of January

Will Caterpillar’s Financial Results Suffer From China’s Growth Slowdown?

Daily Visa Chart – Source: TradingView

During the previous quarter, Caterpillar disclosed a decline in its order backlog, primarily attributed to reduced demand for its distinctive yellow construction equipment. Despite surpassing analysts’ estimates, Caterpillar provided a cautious outlook due to concerns about an economic slowdown. Typically, construction spending tends to increase during economic booms or robust recoveries, and conversely, it declines during times of economic slowdown or recession. The anticipated figures for EPS and revenue for the first quarter of 2024 are $4.75 and $17.135 billion, respectively, and will be released after the market closes.

Caterpillar’s shares are up more than 9.5% in one year.

Will Rémy Cointreau’s Activity Slow Down Again?

Daily Caterpillar Chart – Source: TradingView

In the first half of the fiscal year 2023/2024, the company exhibited lower revenue and operational performance, issuing a profit warning. Rémy Cointreau is predominantly encountering challenges in the American and the Chinese market, marked by a significant normalization of consumption, increased unsold stock, and elevated interest rates.

Rémy Cointreau’s shares are down almost 20% since the beginning of the year.

Daily Rémy Cointreau Chart – Source: TradingView

