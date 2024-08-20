Top 7 Southern States Where Retirees Are Flocking — and How Much It Costs To Live in Each

There are a number of reasons baby boomers choose to move to different states in retirement. Often, retirees are after lower cost of living than they’d find in, say, California, but with similarly mild weather.

Boomers looking for more bang for their buck and/or a relatively warm climate are increasingly embracing Southern states. Which of these states are seeing the biggest influx of retirees in 2024?

Trending Now: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Try This: 7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Retire Before Speaking To a Financial Advisor

GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find where retirees are moving in 2024 and collected various data points, including how many residents age 65 and up are moving, how much the average single-family home costs in each state, annual cost of living and more. These are the top seven Southern states where retirees are flocking.

Virginia

Population total: 8,683,619

8,683,619 Population aged 65 and up: 1,462,042

1,462,042 Median household income: $87,249

$87,249 Average single-family home value: $402,453

$402,453 Total cost of living annually: $50,466

$50,466 Residents aged 65 and up moving in from other states: 40,937

Check Out: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots

Be Aware: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

Tennessee

Population total: 7,051,339

7,051,339 Population aged 65 and up: 1,217,964

1,217,964 Median household income: $64,035

$64,035 Average single-family home value: $325,045

$325,045 Total cost of living annually: $43,233

$43,233 Residents aged 65 and up moving in from other states: 41,411

Learn More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

South Carolina

Population total: 5,282,634

5,282,634 Population aged 65 and up: 1,008,618

1,008,618 Median household income: $63,623

$63,623 Average single-family home value: $302,768

$302,768 Total cost of living annually: $43,288

$43,288 Residents aged 65 and up moving in from other states: 47,405

North Carolina

Population total: 10,698,973

10,698,973 Population aged 65 and up: 1,866,614

1,866,614 Median household income: $66,186

$66,186 Average single-family home value: $337,441

$337,441 Total cost of living annually: $46,123

$46,123 Residents aged 65 and up moving in from other states: 52,265

Georgia

Population total: 10,912,876

10,912,876 Population aged 65 and up: 1,644,275

1,644,275 Median household income: $71,355

$71,355 Average single-family home value: $336,833

$336,833 Total cost of living annually: $45,456

$45,456 Residents aged 65 and up moving in from other states: 52,617

Texas

Population total: 30,029,572

30,029,572 Population aged 65 and up: 4,037,085

4,037,085 Median household income: $73,035

$73,035 Average single-family home value: $309,871

$309,871 Total cost of living annually: $43,384

$43,384 Residents aged 65 and up moving in from other states: 88,816

Florida

Population total: 22,244,823

22,244,823 Population aged 65 and up: 4,794,414

4,794,414 Median household income: $67,917

$67,917 Average single-family home value: $417,817

$417,817 Total cost of living annually: $52,245

$52,245 Residents aged 65 and up moving in from other states: 234,926

Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find where retirees prefer to live and how much it costs to live there. First GOBankingRates found data on each state including total population, population of ages 65 and up, total households, household median income and percent population moved in from out of state, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each state the cost of living indexes were sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and using the national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for Retired Residents, the average expenditure costs for each state was calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index from June 2024. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated for each state. Using the average expenditure and mortgage the average total cost of living was calculated for each state. The states were sorted to show the highest population of residents aged 65 and over that moved into the state from another state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 31, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 7 Southern States Where Retirees Are Flocking — and How Much It Costs To Live in Each

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.