Top 6 Walmart Items Boomers Should Always Buy in Retirement — Even If It’s Begrudgingly

If you were born sometime between 1946 and 1964, congratulations, you’re officially a baby boomer. That means you grew up when TV had three channels, phones had cords and gas was pocket change. You remember where you were when man first walked on the moon and you probably still know all the words to at least one Beatles song.

See Next: Costco, Walmart and Other Stores With Perks Retirees Need To Be Taking Advantage Of

Trending Now: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Being a boomer also means that you’re probably retired or approaching retirement quickly. While you may have dreamed about shopping for golf clubs and cruises when you retired, there are some less fun (but more practical) things you’ll probably want to pick up at the store. Here are six Walmart items every Boomer should keep on their radar, even if you roll your eyes while adding them to your cart.

©Walmart

Reading Glasses

Price: $9.12

One day, you’re reading fine print with ease and the next, you’re holding the menu at arm’s length like it’s a hazardous object. Walmart’s multi-packs of reading glasses are a lifesaver for retirees. Keep a pair in the kitchen, bedroom, car and purse so you’re never caught squinting. As a bonus, they’re affordable enough that losing one won’t ruin your day.

Read This: Amazon, Costco and 7 Other Stores With Perks That Retirees Should Cash In

©Walmart

Supportive Walking Shoes

Price: $40

Whether you’re strolling through the neighborhood, tackling the aisles at Walmart or exploring on vacation, a good pair of supportive walking shoes — like this pair of Sketchers GO RUN Lite — is worth every penny. Your feet, knees and back will thank you. Sure, they might not win any fashion awards, but comfort beats blisters every time.

©Walmart

Over-the-Counter Pain Relief

Price: $6.24

Aches and pains are practically part of the retirement package. Stocking up on value-pack bottles of pain relief by Equate means you won’t have to make emergency pharmacy runs when your joints start voicing their opinions. And multiple bottles are handy for keeping in the house, car and purse, so you always have relief within arm’s reach. Walmart’s bulk prices also keep your medicine cabinet full without draining your wallet.

©Walmart

Pill Organizer

Price: $6.24

You might think, “I don’t need one of those yet,” but this sturdy Equate pill organizer can save you from missed doses or accidental double doses. Walmart offers plenty of options with large, easy-to-read labels and compartments big enough for vitamins and supplements, too. It’s one of those small purchases that might make you roll your eyes, but makes a big difference in daily life.

©Walmart

Robot Vacuum

Price: $159.99

Why push a vacuum when you can let a little robot do it for you? This iRobot Roomba robot vacuum quietly zips around picking up dust, crumbs and pet hair while you relax, read or watch your favorite show. Many models even return to their charging dock automatically, so you don’t have to lift a finger.

©Walmart

Large-Button TV Remote

Price: $13.26

Tiny buttons and complicated layouts are a recipe for frustration and that’s what all new TV remotes seem to come with these days. Walmart’s large-button TV remote by GE is easy to see and use, making channel surfing a breeze. This model even has backlighting for nighttime viewing, so you don’t have to fumble in the dark during commercial breaks.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 6 Walmart Items Boomers Should Always Buy in Retirement — Even If It’s Begrudgingly

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.