Top 6 Gainers In Healthcare Sector Today (CRVS, CLVS, TGTX…)

1. Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing cancer treatments in the United States, Europe, and other international markets. The Company has 1 marketed drug, Rubraca, for ovarian cancer.

Gained 31.67% to close Monday's (Oct.28) trading at $3.95.

News: No news

Near-term Catalyst:

The Company is slated to report third-quarter financial results on November 7, 2019, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Analysts expect the Company to report a loss of $1.89 per share on revenue of $35.84 million. The Company had reported a net loss of $89.9 million, or $1.71 per share, and revenue of $22.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.

2. Avinger Inc. (AVGR)

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease, or PAD.

Gained 30.09% to close Monday's trading at $1.47.

News: No news

Recent event:

On October 9, 2019, the Company announced the launch of seven new Lumivascular centers during the third quarter, including sites in the high-volume PAD markets of Florida, Georgia, and Arizona. The Company's Lumivascular platform currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris family of atherectomy devices.

3. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products to solve therapeutic problems. The Company has 1 marketed drug by the name Sympazan, indicated for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older, and a well-stocked pipeline.

News: No news

Near-term Catalyst:

The Company is slated to report third-quarter financial results on November 6, 2019, before the market open.

4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)

Corvus Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precisely targeted oncology therapies.

Gained 17.68% to close Monday's trading at $3.66.

News: The Company is slated to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to provide a business update and report third quarter 2019 financial results.

5. TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases.

Gained 17.65% to close Monday's trading at $6.80.

News: The follicular lymphoma cohort of the Company's Phase 2b pivotal trial, dubbed UNITY-NHL, evaluating the lead product candidate Umbralisib met the primary endpoint of overall response rate.

Commenting on the findings, Michael Weiss, Executive Chairman and CEO of TG Therapeutics said, "There are no fully approved drugs for patients with follicular lymphoma that have progressed following two or more prior lines of therapy and we are excited by the potential to offer a novel treatment for this underserved population. We look forward to sharing these results with the FDA and discussing submission opportunities for accelerated approval of Umbralisib in follicular lymphoma."

6. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA)

Sonoma is a revenue-generating specialty pharmaceutical Company that develops and markets unique and effective solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care.

Gained 12.43% to close Monday's trading at $5.70.

News: No news

Recent event:

On August 13, 2019, the Company reported financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $715,000, or $0.54 per share compared to a net loss of $3.5 million or $4.99 per share for the same period last year. Total revenue for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, was of $4.7 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2019, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $4.3 million.

