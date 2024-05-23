Top 6 Cars Best for the Nuclear Family Lifestyle

The best family cars aren’t just big enough to hold everyone. The perfect family car, whether that’s a sedan, SUV, minivan or electric vehicle, should accommodate your family’s needs, match your lifestyle and stay within your budget.

Check Out: 5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Read Next: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Regardless of the model, you should consider the vehicle’s seating, safety ratings and features, interior and cargo space, reliability, cost, fuel efficiency and maintenance requirements.

Looking for the perfect family car? Here are several award-winning cars for families of all sizes.

1. Kia Telluride

Starting price: $36,190

$36,190 Combined fuel economy: 20-22 mpg

20-22 mpg Number of seats: Seven or eight

The 2024 Kia Telluride scored first place on the Cars.com Best Family Car of 2024 list. The Telluride is a three-row SUV that has a good crashworthiness score, standard safety features and can easily fit child safety seats. The Telluride can also tow up to 5,500 pounds, according to Car and Driver, and has plenty of room for cargo in the X-Pro, which starts at $50,485.

2. Toyota Grand Highlander

Starting price: $43,320

$43,320 Combined fuel economy: 22-24 mpg

22-24 mpg Number of seats: Seven to eight

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander SUV has three rows, which Car and Driver said is adult-friendly, plenty of cargo space and family-friendly interior amenities. The Grand Highlander is a larger version of the current Highlander, offering more space and cargo in its elongated body.

3. Honda Pilot

Starting price: $37,485

$37,485 Combined fuel economy: 20-22 mpg

20-22 mpg Number of seats: Seven to eight

The mid-size three-row 2024 Honda Pilot is one of the most popular SUVs with families. The SUV has a roomy interior for both people and cargo and comes in six trims. Car and Driver recommend the TrailSport model for those who plan to go off-road, but most families will be happy with the Pilot’s mid-range trims.

4. Toyota Camry

Starting price: $27,515

$27,515 Combined fuel economy: 25-34 mpg

25-34 mpg Number of seats: five

For smaller families, the 2024 Toyota Camry is perfect for daily commuting or family road trips. The TRD ($34,580) is the sportiest Camry, but Car and Driver recommends the XLE Hybrid ($34,840) because it’s one of the easiest to drive and very family-focused.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting price: $43,175

$43,175 Combined fuel economy: 87-110 mpg

87-110 mpg Number of seats: Five

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was named U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Electric Vehicle for Families and won Car and Driver’s EV of the Year award for 2022. The vehicle starts as a single-motor model with an EPA-estimated 220 miles of range. The longer-range single-motor model drives for an estimated 303 miles. Prices on the three available trims go up to $54,875 for the Limited option.

6. Toyota Sienna

Starting price: $39,080

$39,080 Combined fuel economy: 35 mpg

35 mpg Number of seats: Seven or eight

The 2024 Toyotal Sienna was Kelley Blue Book’s winner for the Best Minivans of 2024 due to its versatility, efficiency and value. The standard trim comes with a hybrid powertrain and offers all-wheel drive. There are several trims to choose from, from workaday to luxurious and the outdoorsy Woodland Edtion, Kelley Blue Book reported.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 6 Cars Best for the Nuclear Family Lifestyle

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.