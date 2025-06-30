Top 5 Ways ChatGPT Can Replace You — Or at Least Your Passive Income Ideas

When you take a look around and see what humans are up to lately, you may be OK with robots as the next wave of evolution and just taking over already. ChatGPT, take the wheel … or at least enter the chat when it comes to helping everyone earn extra money in an efficient manner.

Move over side hustles and machine-engineered social media voice-overs, here are the top five ways you can use ChatGPT to earn passive income.

No. 5: When Times Are Tough, Become an E-Writer

Nothing says the economy has hit the skids like swiveling a snifter of cheap brandy and thinking to yourself, “I should self-publish an e-book.” Well, this is now a more reasonable ask of the universe, as ChatGPT makes it easier to create digital products, especially e-books.

You can then lean into day drinking in a cardigan while ChatGPT creates an outline and writes your book from scratch, after which, you can list it on Amazon and start collecting passive income via a slow-and-steady revenue stream.

No. 4: Earn a Commission Off Your Many, Many Grievances

Do you have a lot of products? Do you have a lot of thoughts on these products? Well, some people make passive income by writing blog posts that cover products and include affiliate marketing links.

When someone buys the product through your affiliate link, it’s essentially an income-generating juggernaut of commission. However, instead of writing these blog posts from scratch, you can ask ChatGPT to write a high-quality review for a product that you want to cover. You can then easily edit it to add in your own snark or support of what you’re reviewing.

No. 3: Spam Your Friends, Family and Future Clientele

If you have been wondering how to create high demand without your time being in high demand, ChatGPT can help you create an autoresponder. This is an email sequence that automatically sends emails to new subscribers for your newsletter about Baja Blast flavors or your new training course on how to avoid getting indigestion while doing Taco Bell mukbangs in your car.

You can use autoresponders to promote one of your products, services or online platforms to sit back and rake in some extra dough. Although ChatGPT won’t bring visitors to your opt-in, you can create the landing page and have ChatGPT create all of the emails that get sent on the backend.

No. 2: Trust in the Potential Returns of AI’s Investing Intuition

You don’t have to do much work to generate passive income. Instead, all you have to do is get over the crippling fear that artificial intelligence will one day become your financial overlord. While the other prompts involve some work on your part before the passive income arrives, prompting ChatGPT with “best dividend stocks” will have the AI tool show you some of the top dividend stocks. It almost seems too easy.

You can even use the “best dividend growth stocks” prompt if you want to find stocks that have a chance of delivering higher returns and also make your other search feel inferior. You can lean into your age and simply use ChatGPT as one step up from a Google search to show all those kids how you know the cool way to invest.

No.1: Just Ask, ‘What Are the Top Passive Income Ideas?’

And the number one way to use ChatGPT to earn passive income is … simply ask it, “How do I earn passive income?” If this sounds obvious, it’s because it is. But for real, all you have to do is ask the AI tool to list some top passive income ideas and bask in the inspiration of your algorithm.

You can then provide ChatGPT with additional prompts based on which passive income ideas you wish to pursue. Although some of the suggestions ChatGPT brings up may be familiar, it’s good to see passive income ideas multiple times. The extra reinforcement can give you the extra motivation to pursue new opportunities.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 5 Ways ChatGPT Can Replace You — Or at Least Your Passive Income Ideas

