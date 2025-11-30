Top 5 Things the Middle Class Should Sell Before Retiring — Even If It’s Begrudgingly

Looking to retire, but don’t feel like you have enough money saved to do so? You might have to resort to selling some of your belongings to make retirement make sense. Though it’s not ideal, it can help provide that cushion you need to enjoy your golden years.

Here are some items experts suggest middle-class retirees consider selling head of retirement.

Homes

Those looking to make a substantial amount of cash might suggest selling homes that they own-including the one they’re living in. Renting a place might ultimately be the cheaper solution.

“While that huge home may be Hallmark holiday-movie show worthy, it may come with higher fuel costs to heat and cool, higher maintenance costs, higher insurance costs and higher property taxes,” Joe Buhrmann, the senior financial planning consultant at eMoney Advisor, said.

Buhrmann added that selling a home can really add to retirees’ bottom lines.

“The IRS allows taxpayers to shelter up to a portion of the gains in their home sale. The profits or savings from reduced expenses can shore up your retirement,” he explained.

Kevin Marshall, a certified public accountant (CPA) and lead contributor at Smithii Tools, added that second homes can definitely hold people back financially. Selling might be a good option, even if it means not having a vacation house.

“I’ve worked with clients who held onto a lake house or timeshare for years, using it only a few weeks each season, while paying thousands in property taxes, insurance and maintenance,” Marshall said. “Selling a property like this can release a large lump sum and eliminate ongoing costs, turning a financial drain into a tool for security or new opportunities.”

Cars

If you have more than one car or don’t use the one you have often, selling it could be a good idea. You not only make money from the sale, but save on the maintenance a vehicle requires, and most likely, the car you’re left with will last a very long time.

“We all love the look, feel and smell of a new car,” Buhrmann said. “But it comes at a high opportunity cost. Decades ago, cars didn’t last as long. Today, cars are built better, safer and tend to last longer.”

Designer Items

For those who perhaps inherited expensive items, visiting a consignment shop or selling them online could bring in a significant amount of money.

“These items often sit unused while carrying significant value,” Marshall said. “I’ve had clients sell a few pieces from a lifelong collection and use the proceeds to travel, pay off debt or fund home improvements they’d been putting off.”

Household Items

Look around your house: Are there items you can part with? In that case, Marshall suggested selling them. You never know how much you’ll make.

“Selling surplus furniture, appliances or rarely used equipment not only declutters but can also help fund moving costs or home upgrades,” he noted.

Investments

What you sell doesn’t have to be limited to tangible items.

“It’s worth looking at investments that aren’t performing as expected,” Marshall recommended. “Selling underperforming stocks or high-fee funds and reallocating the money into better-performing or tax-efficient options can increase retirement income.”

