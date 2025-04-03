Top 5 Things Accountants DO NOT Want To Hear From Last-Minute Tax Filers

It is said that there are two guarantees in life, one being taxes and the other death. And though many would prefer the latter as Tax Day 2025 draws near, tax preparers couldn’t be clearer as to what they can do without.

Though federal and state income taxes aren’t for everyone’s temperament, they are in fact for everyone’s bank account. No matter your tax situation, keep in mind that how your returns are prepared can have varying results, from a nice tax refund to a jarring audit. Remember, the only thing they could arrest Al Capone for was failing to pay his income taxes.

Now, to no longer keep you in suspense and hopefully help you avoid tax evasion, here are the top five things your accountant doesn’t want to hear if you’re filing your taxes last-minute.

No. 5: ‘The DOGE Ate My W-2’

Even often-used and time-honored excuses such as being unprepared are still frowned upon by the IRS, even if your individual tax forms have been downsized by DOGE. Essentially, if you fail to plan, you could be planning for future federal prison time for tax evasion. Worry not, because if you get all of your documents in order, it makes even last-minute filing a breeze.

It turns out that it doesn’t actually matter who’s in charge of the government, because you still have to pay them via tax money. Here are some key takeaways from TurboTax as to what information and documentation you should have ready when you file your taxes:

Have the Social Security numbers and dates of birth for you, your spouse, and your dependents at hand before you start preparing your return.

Remember to report all income, including state and local income tax refunds, unemployment benefits, taxable alimony and gambling winnings.

Have documentation for your deductions and credits, including for child care costs, education expenses, adoption costs, home mortgage interest and charitable donations.

Taxes you’ve already paid — such as estimated tax payments or withheld taxes — can lower your final tax bill or boost your refund.

No. 4: ‘The President Said I Didn’t Have To Pay Taxes Anymore’

Though it may feel like some of President Trump’s thoughts go live without a plan — and no matter what tax cuts have been promised — rest assured you will still be personally responsible for your federal and state returns for tax year 2024, with just a few exceptions. If you were under the age of 65 at the end of 2024, here are the income amounts that require you to file, according to the IRS:

Single: $14,600 or more

Head of household: $21,900 or more

Married filing jointly: $29,200 or more (both spouses under 65) or $30,750 or more (one spouse under 65)

Married filing separately: $5 or more

Qualifying surviving spouse: $29,200 or more

No. 3: ‘I Thought Falsifying Documents Was Fake News’

Even in 2025, carelessness can still be capitally offensive. So make sure you aren’t intentionally glossing over certain documents or “accidentally” misrepresenting your financial situation. You should note that fiscally careless whispers can still be heard by the tax man.

For example, let’s say you claim that those incoming funds were tenant payments and your accountant records them accordingly. However, those income statements were technically transfers from another business account that the firm didn’t have access to so you could use them to secure financing. Though it could be argued that that’s a clever move, it’s also misguided to think there won’t be penalties upon discovery.

No. 2: ‘I Only File My Return To Receive a Refund’

Nope. Unfortunately, paying taxes is not a reward-based system. You may have to pay into the government if you’re above the income threshold, even if you just really don’t want to.

If it helps, you can get gold stars to put on your filed taxes for a nice sense of accomplishment.

No. 1: ‘It’s OK To Cheat a Little Bit on My Taxes, Right?’

And now, the number one thing accountants don’t want to hear from last-minute filers is … a question about whether or not it’s OK to cheat on their taxes.

We get it. If you’re a good person who maybe just wants to finagle your tax return a little bit, this is totally relatable and understandable — but it’s also completely illegal. Common forms of fudging your taxes include, but are not limited to:

Not declaring your income or some of your income. For example, if you pocket cash from a side hustle but don’t inform the IRS.

Paying personal expenses through a business.

Again, these are just a couple of ways to cheat on your taxes, but there are multiple ways you could be punished for them. Penalties for tax fraud can include hefty fines, fees and even jail time. Take the opposite of Nike’s advice and just don’t do it.

