Top 5 Tech Stocks See Increased Interest From Institutional Investors

Benzinga looked at the heat map for “increased” interest from 13F filers during the third-quarter this year. Here are the top five stocks that garnered the maximum interest from the 13F filing community this past quarter:

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital is known for designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing hard disk drives, NAND flash-based storage devices, solid-state drives and enterprise storage platforms. Its products are commonly sold under the following brands: Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk and WD.

Western Digital’s premier partners include Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and VMware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

WDC stock commands a market cap of $14.92 billion and is up 46.48% year-to-date.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM)

This Taiwan-based semiconductor behemoth designs, manufactures and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices used in electronics and other industries, including healthcare and communications. All leading leading fabless semiconductor companies such as Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), AMD, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), ARM Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM), Broadcom, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL), MediaTek Inc (OTCPK: MDTKF), and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) are key customers of TSM.

TSM stock commands a market cap of $473.63 billion and is up 46.48% year-to-date.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Hong Kong-based semiconductor company Silicon Motion Technology is the global leader in developing NAND flash controllers for SSDs and other solid state storage devices. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) are among Silicon Motion’s biggest customers.

SIMO stock commands a market cap of $14.92 billion and is up 33.11% year-to-date.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Netherland-based NXP semiconductors serves the automotive, communication infrastructure, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile sectors. Apple, Bosch and Samsung are among its biggest customers.

NXPI stock commands a market cap of $51.76 billion and is up 29.51% year-to-date.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl is a provider of IT infrastructure services. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes mission-critical technology systems. The company spun off from International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) in 2021 and has more than 500 customers globally. The company forged strategic alliances with some of the biggest technology companies including Microsoft and Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW).

KD stock commands a market cap of $4.16 billion and is up 56.56% year-to-date.

