Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now for Blowout Earnings Growth

Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a recognized company, earnings growth is the main concern for the top brass of any organization. After all, if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long haul. So, what’s earnings growth? Consider a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings.

This metric is also considered the most important variable in influencing the share price. But, expectations of earnings also play a vital role.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

We have, over and over again, seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in the price following an earnings decline. This is largely a result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinion on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Investors, thus, should be on the lookout for stocks that are ready to make a big move. Hence, it is important for investors to buy stocks that have historical earnings growth and are also seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

Screening Criteria:

In order to shortlist stocks that have striking earnings growth and positive estimate revisions, we have added the following parameters:

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2 (Only Zacks' 'Buys' and 'Strong Buys' are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off.)

5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry (stocks with a strong EPS growth history).

% Change EPS F(0)/F(-1) greater than or equal to 5 (companies that saw year-over-year earnings growth of 5% or more in the last reported fiscal).

% Change Q1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their current quarter earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 1 week greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 1 week).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

The above criteria narrowed down the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only 12. Here are the top five stocks:

GMS Inc. GMS is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter and year is 51.8% and 7.7%, respectively.

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter and year is 18.2% and 9.5%, respectively.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. HONE is a financial services holding company. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.4%.

SVB Financial Group SIVB is a diversified financial services company. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the next five-year period is 8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Safehold Inc. SAFE acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 18.8%.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It’s easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it’s very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Get Free Report



GMS Inc. (GMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Safehold Inc. (SAFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.