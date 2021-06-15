Top 5 Stocks to Buy From the Booming Building Products Industry

Strong demand arising from solid momentum in the housing market, and repair and remodel (R&R) and "do-it-yourself" (DIY) activities will benefit companies under the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. In addition to stable end-market demand, benefits from geographic and product diversification strategies, operational excellence as well as accretive buyouts are expected to provide more strength. Owens Corning (OC), Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS), Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX), Masco Corporation (MAS) and Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) are set to benefit from increasing demand for housing/R&R activities.

