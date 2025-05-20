Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now

The quarterly 13F filing season is a goldmine for investors looking to uncover what some of the world’s top hedge funds and institutional managers are buying and selling. Filed with the SEC within 45 days after each quarter’s end, these disclosures provide a glimpse into the minds of elite investors managing more than $100 million, including big names like Warren Buffett, David Tepper, and Stanley Druckenmiller.

While not every move is worth following mindlessly, the filings often uncover compelling opportunities and confirm trends developing under the market's surface.

Here’s a look at five stocks that well-known hedge fund managers bought.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Formally Discloses Uber Position

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square formally disclosed a 30.3 million share stake in Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) in its latest 13F filing, confirming what Ackman had already shared earlier this year on social media.

With a roughly $2.3 billion position, Uber now represents a core holding for Pershing.

Ackman called Uber a rare opportunity, a large-cap compounder still misunderstood. On X, He previously praised CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s leadership and the company’s dominant position in ridesharing and food delivery.

The stock is up an impressive 53% YTD, and with improving profitability and free cash flow, it’s easy to see why it’s gaining institutional interest.

Momentum is strong, but with shares trading near all-time highs, investors may want to wait for a pullback before jumping in.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Discloses DLTR Position

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital took a new position in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), buying 436,360 shares worth approximately $32.8 million.

It was the only new long position disclosed in Q1, making it a high-conviction bet for the value-focused investor.

The move suggests Einhorn sees a rebound opportunity in Dollar Tree, which has been working through operational and leadership changes.

With inflation and tariffs pressuring consumer wallets, discount retailers like DLTR could benefit from trade-down trends.

Shares are up nearly 16% YTD, and with significant interest in the stock rising, this is one turnaround play worth watching.

Druckenmiller’s Family Office Discloses DocuSign Position

Stanley Druckenmiller, one of the most respected investors of our time, added DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) to his portfolio in Q1.

The Duquesne Family Office acquired 1.07 million shares, valued at about $87.5 million.

DocuSign has had a rough ride over the past year, with post-pandemic recalibration weighing on the stock.

However, recent price action suggests a potential reversal is underway, with DOCU breaking out of its downtrend and retesting key technical levels.

Druckenmiller's bet implies confidence in the company’s long-term relevance in the digital agreement space, and a possible reversion trade as sentiment shifts.

Michael Burry Adds to Estee Lauder, His Only Long Position

Michael Burry, famously portrayed in "The Big Short," made headlines with a surprising move in Q1: he doubled down on Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL), making it his only long equity holding.

Scion Asset Management now holds 200,000 shares of the household and personal products company.

This is a bold signal from an investor known for bearish bets and deep value plays.

Burry sold out of all other long positions and now holds only put options alongside EL.

Estee Lauder has struggled, facing several challenges, amidst a steep downtrend.

The stock has fallen close to 13% in the year and remains down 53% from its 52-week high.

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Discloses Broadcom Position

David Tepper’s Appaloosa disclosed a new stake in semiconductor giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), buying 130,000 shares.

The move comes as Tepper trimmed many other tech names, including NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Broadcom has become one of the biggest AI beneficiaries, with intense exposure to custom chips, networking hardware, and enterprise software.

The company is also one of the leading providers of smartphone wireless chips and accessories.

Its recent price action, relative strength, and positioning near 52-week highs bode well for the stock's trajectory. Tepper’s entry reinforces the bullish case, though valuation is rich after a significant run-up.

