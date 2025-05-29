Top 5 Stock Buys for June: AI Picks That Aren’t NVIDIA

The top five buys in June are significant for two glaring reasons. The first is that these are the most upgraded stocks tracked by MarketBeat’s platform in the second half of the Q1 earnings reporting cycle, and the second is that they’re all technology stocks with AI aiding their business. The single outlier is eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), which isn’t exactly leading the AI revolution, but has utilized its extensive data set for over a decade to generate valuable insights and improve experiences, and now to power AI-enhanced operations.

Microsoft Is Heading to $500 or Higher This Year

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:MSFT]

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the single most upgraded stock tracked by MarketBeat for May. The stock received 20 revisions from 34 analysts, who rated it a Moderate Buy with a price target of $513 at the start of June.

The $513 price target is a roughly 12% gain for this market and significant because it will set a new high and affirm longer-term targets near $550.

Those targets are derived from prior price action and align with the high end of the analysts' range. The reason analysts are lifting their price target is that the FQ3 release affirmed the long-term outlook while showing strength.

The critical takeaway is that the AI-centric portion of the business, Azure, continues to grow robustly and that AI services/enhancements are aiding strength in all segments.

Equally important, the results affirmed the outlook for capital returns, which include dividends and share buybacks.

Meta Platforms Transforming Into an AI Powerhouse

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:META]

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is the second most upgraded stock from May, as the year of efficiency transitioned into the year of AI, and it became years of sustained AI-supported growth.

The highlights from Q1 2025 include the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit top-line growth, wider margins, and an improving outlook, driven by strong internal metrics.

User counts are growing, and engagement and revenue per ad are also up. The critical takeaway is that Ray-Ban's smart glasses are receiving positive reviews and gaining traction, positioning the business for a new and diversifying revenue stream.

As with Microsoft, Meta’s cash flow and balance sheet are critical details that support a healthy and growing capital return. Analysts' revisions are leading this market to the high end of their range, good for a new all-time high when reached.

eBay’s Recovery Gains Momentum in Q1

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:EBAY]

Takeaways from eBay’s Q1 release are that its plans to reinvigorate growth using AI resonated with analysts.

The results weren’t bad, tepid is the better word, but the company is targeting accelerated growth in the years ahead and may outpace its own targets due to AI's impact.

The critical detail is that 16 of 29 analysts tracked issued a reaffirmed rating, a price target increase, or upgrade since the report was released, leading to the high-end range. That puts eBay stock at a multi-year high and likely heading higher as the year progresses.

eBay also has a robust outlook for capital returns, including dividends, distribution growth, and share buybacks, which was affirmed by the release.

Snowflake’s CEO Shift Was the Right Thing to Do

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:SNOW]

The primary takeaway from Snowflake’s (NYSE: SNOW) Q1 release is that last year’s CEO change was the right move. Sridhar Ramaswamy has reinvigorated this company by aligning its go-to-market and sales teams, while accelerating product innovation and development.

The results showed that Q1 performance exceeded expectations, accompanied by solid guidance, and affirmed a forecast for sustained 20% annual growth over the next several years.

Growth will be driven by the increased use of digital technologies by businesses, industries, and organizations, compounded by the penetration of these services. Earnings quality is another critical factor for this stock, as it provides sufficient cash flow for reinvestment and share buybacks while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

The analysts' response is overwhelmingly bullish, with price target increases from more than half of the 42 analysts covering the stock leading to multi-year highs.

CoreWeave: Weaving the Fabric of AI Together

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:CRWV]

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is a cloud-based AI service providing NVIDIA-powered compute capacity for AI training and workloads. It IPO'd earlier in 2025 and is rocketing higher in Q2, driven by analysts' sentiment and an expectation for sustainable hyper-growth over the next six to eight quarters.

The consensus is for a high triple-digit growth pace in 2026, tapering off into the high double digits the year after. Profitability is also expected to be achieved quickly, likely by early 2026, if not by late 2025.

The caveat is that the CRWV stock price has outpaced the analysts’ revisions, leaving it vulnerable to a correction. However, a price correction would present a buying opportunity for this market, given its favorable growth outlook.

The business is expected to grow by more than 500% in the next five years, and the analysts’ forecasts are likely low.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.