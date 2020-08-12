Top 5 Spenders in R&D in Biotech

The journey from a molecule to a medicine is long and costly, spread across a decade, conducted with thousands of experiments, requiring the efforts by hundreds of researchers, and billions of dollars. This makes research and development (R&D) a very crucial component for the pharmaceutical industry. During 2010–2018, the average proportion of R&D spend to pharmaceutical revenue was 19.8% and the percentage is expected to be around 20.2% during 2018–2024. Here’s an overview of the top five R&D spenders (in no specific order) of the pharmaceutical industry along with some emerging trends.

Roche

Founded in 1896 in Switzerland, Roche (RHHBY) is the biggest R&D spender. The company spent approximately $12.8 billion in FY2019, which constitutes one-fifth of its sales. Roche was one of the first companies to bring targeted treatments to patients. The fact that over half of the compounds in its product pipeline are biopharmaceuticals has enabled Roche to deliver better-targeted therapies. The company is known to have an extensive cancer drug portfolio.

Among recent developments, Roche has acquired Stratos Genomics, an early-stage sequencing technology company in May, 2020. Roche is contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter, Roche launched several new diagnostic tools for COVID-19, including the Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 test, Roche v-TAC digital algorithm, and the Elecsys IL-6 test. It has ramped up the production capacity for SARS-CoV-2 tests significantly. Roche has six different medicines in 28 clinical trials for COVID-19 infections.

Merck

With a $9.8 billion R&D spending during FY2019, Merck’s (MRK) R&D spending amounts to 21.07% of sales. At the end of December 2019, approximately 15,600 people were employed in research activities at Merck. The company provides various health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products.

In May, Merck announced its efforts towards COVID-19. The first included the acquisition of Themis. The first objective of this agreement will be to accelerate the development of a measles vector-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate. Second, Merck entered into a collaboration with IAVI to develop an investigational vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 to be used for the prevention of COVID-19.

Novartis

Switzerland-headquartered Novartis (NVSEF) spent $9.4 billion, or equivalent to 19.8% of its net sales, on R&D in FY2019. This figure was 10.75% higher than the FY2018 budget of $8.5 billion. The Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) is the innovation engine of Novartis. The company launched five all-new medicines in 2019, from its groundbreaking gene therapy Zolgensma, to the first targeted biologic medicine for sickle cell disease patients. Zolgensma is the first gene therapy approved to treat children less than two years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The global SMA market is estimated to be valued at $2.8 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020 to 2027.

Some of Novartis’ recent acquisitions include The Medicines Company for $9.6 billion and Amblyotech, a startup to use digital technology for the treatment of amblyopia. Novartis has started testing three of its drugs as potential treatments for novel coronavirus.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is the largest pharmaceutical company in terms of market capitalization. In 2019, J&J spent $11.35 billion in R&D across its three segments—pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer businesses. The R&D expenses equated 13.5% of sales. J&J spent $5.8 billion on acquisitions during 2019.

J&J has begun the Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial of its investigational SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S, recombinant. In early August, the company entered into an agreement with the U.S. government for the large scale domestic manufacturing and delivery in the U.S. of 100 million doses of Janssen's SARS-CoV-2 investigational vaccine, Ad26.COV2.S, for use in the U.S.

Pfizer

With a $8.65 billion spending on R&D in FY2019, Pfizer (PFE) features among the top five pharmaceutical spenders. This figure constitutes around 16.7% of its revenue. Pfizer’s Worldwide R&D President, Mikael Dolsten, during the JP Morgan healthcare conference in January 2018, presented the “up to 15 in 5 years” approach (2017–2022), reflecting the new era of Pfizer’s R&D productivity. This covers drugs across areas of oncology, inflammation and immunology, vaccines, rare diseases, and internal medicine. The 2019 FDA approval of VYNDAQEL is a step forward in that direction.

Pfizer is committed towards efforts to combat COVID-19. In July, Pfizer and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced the start of a global (except China) Phase 2/3 safety and efficacy clinical study to evaluate a single nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Rounding Up To Ten

These top five companies also feature on the global list of top R&D spenders across industries. The other names with significant R&D budgets are GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Sanofi (SNY), Eli Lily (LLY), and AstraZeneca (AZN). Eli Lilly spent $5.6 billion in R&D, which is equivalent to 25% of its annual sales in FY2019. Likewise, AstraZeneca’s $6.06 billion as R&D spending constituted almost 25% of its revenues. Bristol-Myers Squibb follows with R&D spending accounting for 23.5% of revenue.

Other Trends

While pharmaceutical companies have achieved many breakthroughs, the returns on investment in R&D for the top global pharmaceutical companies continue to fall. This problem is accentuated with the issue of patent expiry that all successful drugs makers eventually face. It is estimated that sales worth $198 billion are at risk due to patent expirations between 2019 and 2024. Given these trends, many pharmaceutical companies have resorted to outsourcing certain areas of R&D to specialty niche providers or contract research organizations (CROs). Additionally, many companies are exploring advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce both time and costs involved in the process of drug discovery to improve R&D productivity.

Disclaimer: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned. Investors should consider the above information not as a de facto recommendation, but as an idea for further consideration. The report has been carefully prepared, and any exclusions or errors in it are totally unintentional.

