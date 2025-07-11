Top 5 Signs Your Wallet Can Easily Survive a Day Out

People often say that if they were to win the lottery they wouldn’t tell anyone … but there would be signs. But what does that look like on a smaller, more realistic scale?

Trending Now: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

For You: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Even if you aren’t rolling in dough, there could still be indicators that you are more financially comfortable than you used to be. Here are the top five signs you can not only afford to leave your house, but when you step outside, you may even be able to buy a thing or two.

No. 5: You Can Grocery Shop Without Checking Your … Checking

Sure, you have your grocery list to keep you from completely getting off track with your food budget, but those family-size chips were priced two-for-one, and did you see the new Oreo flavor?

It’s easy to fill your cart with some impulse buys, plus the necessities. However, if you have everything you could want and more from the grocery store — including a head of lettuce that will go to the back of your crisper until it rots and you replace it with a new one — and you don’t to even peek at your bank account to make sure you have enough money, you may be a bit more financially secure than you used to be.

Up Next: 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

No. 4: You Have Multiple Couches (That You Bought Yourself)

If you have a couch in your home, and it isn’t even pushed up against a wall to create more space, this is a good sign you’re on the right financial path.

If you have two or more couches, along with the space to house them, and you purchased them yourself and they aren’t just hand-me-downs from your parents and you are not just storing them until you have more room, this is a great sign you are accumulating wealth.

No. 3: Your Bills Are on Autopay … and They Don’t Bounce

Sending your hard-earned cash into the digital ether may be convenient, but if you are living paycheck to paycheck, it can come back to bite you in the form of overdraft fees or insufficient funds. However, if you have all of your utility, credit card and even mortgage payments on autopay, this means you aren’t worried about running too low on funds when it comes to your monthly expenses. Good job.

No. 2: You Have Fun Money and an Emergency Fund

Everyone knows that in this economy, simply having an emergency fund is a luxury. This type of savings account should cover three to six months’ worth of your expenses in case you lose your job or have to pay for medical bills.

It’s important to have this fund for sure, so if you already have squirreled away some acorns for a rainy day and you still have extra fun money to treat yourself, consider your financial situation better than average.

No. 1: You Order Delivery … and You Don’t Go Bankrupt

And the number one sign you are financially comfortable enough to survive a day out is … you don’t have to settle for the food you already have at home. Ordering a $10 sandwich via Uber Eats or DoorDash can often run you upwards of $30, and that math isn’t mathing for the financially strapped.

However, if you have a little more cash to throw around and can lean into this overpriced convenience without breaking the bank, congrats … your wallet is in good shape.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 5 Signs Your Wallet Can Easily Survive a Day Out

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.