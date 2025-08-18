Jalopy. Lemon. A real bucket of bolts. Whether it was your first piece of scrap metal strapped to an engine or a hand-me-down family vehicle, everyone has had a memorably problematic automobile. However, when it comes to the car you have now, how can you ensure it lasts longer than the average vehicle you pass on the shoulders of the highway?

Investing in regularly scheduled maintenance can save you a ton of money and help you out-lap other clunkers around the track. Before you sign over your firstborn to take out an auto loan to buy a car, you might want to consider these ways of gauging whether the one you currently have will run longer — and keep that money in your savings account.

Here are the top five signs your car will outlast other jalopies, lemons and clunkers down the road.

No. 5: It Has Gone in for Check-Ups More Often Than You Have

If your car’s history shows that you have consistently taken it to a mechanic for maintenance more than you have taken yourself to a doctor for a physical, there’s a good chance you will save money as opposed to spending a lot on repairs. Regular oil changes, timely tire rotations and adherence to the manufacturer’s service schedule indicate a commitment to keeping the car in optimal condition.

No. 4: Your Wheels Aren’t Too Tired

You could have the fastest engine in the world, but if your tires are balder than Mr. Clean, or more deflated than many Americans’ faith in democracy, then you aren’t going anywhere. Well-maintained tires are clutch for ensuring vehicle safety and optimal performance. Regularly checking tire pressure, alignment and tread depth, along with timely rotations and replacements, can enhance your car’s longevity.

No. 3: The Transmission Shifts Are Smoother Than Your Yacht Rock Playlist

A car that shifts smoothly between gears without jerking or hesitation is a good indicator of a healthy transmission. If you can concentrate on the lyrics of Michael McDonald’s “What a Fool Believes” without noticing when you switch gears, this is a great sign. Regular transmission fluid changes and proper driving habits can extend the lifespan of this critical component.

No. 2: Your Car Is Giving Less Exhaustion Than You Are

If your car doesn’t lose its temper easily when it gets hot and maintains a consistent operating temperature without overheating, it is likely to have a reliable cooling system, keeping it cooler than the other side of the pillow. Regularly flushing the coolant and ensuring the radiator and thermostat are functioning properly are key to avoiding costly repairs.

This, plus a functioning exhaust system, helps your car run efficiently and reduces harmful emissions. Regular inspections and maintenance of the exhaust components, including the muffler and catalytic converter, can contribute to a longer vehicle lifespan.

A car that maintains consistent fuel efficiency over time is running smoothly and efficiently. Regularly servicing the engine, replacing air filters and using high-quality fuel can help maintain optimal fuel economy.

No. 1: Your Car Doesn’t Need Therapy Because It Doesn’t Have Brake-Downs.

And now, the number one sign your money-saving car will out-drive other clunkers down the road is … your brakes are more responsive than an affiliate marketing mailing list.

If you don’t have good brakes, you’re going to need a louder horn. Brakes are not something you want to stop working in your car. If they are responsive and don’t squeak or grind, it’s a sign that the brake pads, rotors and fluid are in good condition, ensuring a longer life for the braking system. And if so … keep on clunkin’.

