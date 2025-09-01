Top 5 September Stock Picks: Market Tailwinds Drive New Momentum

With summer winding down, it’s time to focus on September and the hot stocks to put on your buy list. This month, tailwinds are strengthening for many companies, and much of this strength is attributed to AI.

While NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains central to the AI industry, spending trends reveal money flows now include verticals outside of semiconductors and network infrastructure. They are expected to strengthen over the next few quarters.

Snowflake Melts Up After Business Accelerates

Snowflake's (NYSE: SNOW) Q2 results were a blowout, revealing the strength of its position as businesses accelerate their use of digital tools. The accelerating adoption of digital technologies by businesses and industries is driving an exponential growth in data services, which is a key strength for Snowflake.

Its unified, comprehensive data storage, management, and sharing capability has cemented it as critical to digital infrastructure globally.

Key takeaways from the report include growth accelerating compared to the prior quarter and the same period last year, improved profitability, and outperformance.

Guidance was also improved, to a range above consensus forecasts, leading analysts to raise their estimates and improve sentiment. MarketBeat tracked 12 analysts' notes immediately after the release, with 11 including an increased price target. They are leading to the high-end range of $285, an 18% upside from critical resistance levels.

MongoDB: A 50% Upside After Naysayers Proved Wrong

MongoDB’s (NASDAQ: MDB) Q2 results were equally strong, proving its position in the AI/data management industry. Its results show revenue growth nearly doubling compared to the last year, and were compounded by robust guidance.

The guidance was raised to above-consensus levels, again leading to a significant increase in the share price. The initial 30% increase recovers the value lost earlier in the year when confidence was shaken, setting the market up for additional upside.

MDB analyst trends are very bullish, providing a strong tailwind for this market, with increasing coverage, firming sentiment verging on Strong Buy, and a rising price target.

On the day of the release, 95% of the 23 price target revisions were positive, boosting the consensus price target by 10%, with most revisions reaching the high end of the range. That puts this market near $430, representing a nearly 40% upside from the current critical support level.

GitLab: Expect Great Things When It Reports Earnings

GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) has yet to report earnings, but will likely follow in the footsteps of Snowflake and MongoDB. While not a data-specific play, its DevSecOps platform is crucial to AI development, which heavily relies on data, and it has close ties with MongoDB.

The forecast is for a solid 24% YOY revenue growth, but this is a slowdown compared to the prior year, so the actual results may be significantly stronger.

Analysts' activity has weighed on the GTLB stock price over the last few quarters, but this trend is likely to reverse.

The most recent activity includes upgrades and increased price targets, suggesting a market bottom that will likely be confirmed following the Q2 earnings release.

In that case, the $62.80 consensus target reported at the end of August is likely to be low and much higher highs will be set before the year’s end.

Amprius Technologies: Winding Up for an Electrifying Move

The Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) story remains unchanged from last month: this company is ramping up production to meet an increasingly robust order pipeline, and hyper-growth is accelerating.

The company’s technology has applications across industries, which could lead to a battery revolution before too long.

The catalysts for this market include the upcoming earnings release in early November and the trends in analysts' sentiment.

Analyst sentiment trends reveal increasing support for this market. Coverage is up, with recent updates including upgrades, which have lifted the consensus to Buy. The price targets are also rising.

The consensus in late August is for a 65% upside, with the high-end adding 50% to that.

Oklo’s Visible Pipeline Makes It the Analysts' Choice

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) has emerged as the standout winner in nuclear technology due to its timeline to operations and visible pipeline. While NuScale may become commercially viable sooner, the difference is minimal due to Oklo’s current commitments, which have grown in 2025.

They include an agreement to colocate multiple reactors with projects like data centers, along with related fuel and fuel-recycling technology.

Oklo’s consensus price target lags its market as of late August, but the trends are not only supportive but leading this market.

The stock has received several initiations, upgrades, and price target increases, which have elevated it to a Moderate Buy, verging on Strong Buy.

The price target has increased by 500% in 12 months and by 10% in August. The high-end range, set in late August, places this market above $90, representing a 15% upside from critical resistance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.