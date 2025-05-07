Top 5 ‘Poverty Meals’ To Make Financially Struggling Delicious

You know times are tough when everywhere you look, you get advice on everything from “How To Pay Your Rent Using Just Your Personality” to “Science Says You Actually Can Eat Sleep for Dinner.”

However, just because the economy has hit the skids doesn’t mean you have to skip lunch. So, it’s time to scrape up the scraps of your budget and throw some savings ingredients into your meal planning stew.

Here are the top five frugal recipes — “poverty meals” as they’ve been called — to keep you nourished even when the stock market isn’t flourishing.

No. 5: Gourmet Ramen (This Means You Add an Egg)

If you learned anything during your years of higher education, and well beyond, it’s that ramen noodles are the real MVP of your pantry. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ramen package: Choose your own adventure with the flavor, as variety is the spice of life.

Choose your own adventure with the flavor, as variety is the spice of life. 1 Egg: Even though these little babies are now considered a luxury in many markets, one egg adds a lot of protein and the feel of sophistication that will offset the shame.

Even though these little babies are now considered a luxury in many markets, one egg adds a lot of protein and the feel of sophistication that will offset the shame. 1 Kraft single: This is optional, but a great addition if you really want to put your foot in this recipe and make it super creamy and delicious.

This is optional, but a great addition if you really want to put your foot in this recipe and make it super creamy and delicious. Scallions: When you add something green, it means you are being healthy.

When you add something green, it means you are being healthy. Instructions: Follow the directions on the ramen bag and then crack the egg directly into the ramen as it boils, and you’ll have a professionally poached egg in about three minutes. Add in the cheese and stir until melty. Sprinkle some diced scallions on the finished product because a garnish means the struggle isn’t real.

No. 4: Girl Dinner Is for Everyone

Haters like to call girl dinner basic or unnutritious, but essentially it is often just some variation of bread and cheese, which a high-end restaurant would call charcuterie. So whether you need to host on a budget or eat in silence alone, girl dinner is a great way to save money and stay fed. Here’s what you’ll need:

Baguette: Or some type of crusty bread, cracker or stale leftover pita will work here.

Or some type of crusty bread, cracker or stale leftover pita will work here. Cheese: Brie, if it’s payday, or whatever cheese you have handy, is great. Girl dinner can be as frugal as you need it to be.

Brie, if it’s payday, or whatever cheese you have handy, is great. Girl dinner can be as frugal as you need it to be. Fruit: Clean out your fridge and put it on the board, so if you have grapes or apples, that would be great, but really any fruit or nut will add some fiber without breaking the bank.

No. 3: Pizza in Your Caesar, Not Caesars Pizza

Times are tough, and if you are living paycheck to paycheck, you may not have the luxury of having both a main and a side. However, if you listen to TikTok influencers while you still can, you know you don’t have to choose. Below is the “recipe”:

1 bag of pizza rolls: Don’t worry, you’re about to add salad.

Don’t worry, you’re about to add salad. 1 bag of Caesar salad kit: You see? There is a salad that has everything you need inside a bag to save money and time.

You see? There is a salad that has everything you need inside a bag to save money and time. Instructions: Follow directions on both bags, put contents in one bowl and call it a dollar-saving day.

No. 2: Snoop Isn’t Full of Bologna

Before he was a performer, multi-millionaire and loosely considered America’s Dad, Snoop Dogg knew his way around a delicious struggle meal. So much so, his bologna sandwich recipe has gone viral. If Snoop can save on his grocery bill, then you know it’s cool to do. Here’s the recipe:

2 slices of white bread: White bread is always there for balling on a budget.

White bread is always there for balling on a budget. 3 slices of bologna: Your budget has a first name, and it’s S-T-R-U-G-G-L-E.

Your budget has a first name, and it’s S-T-R-U-G-G-L-E. 3 slices of American cheese: A staple for any grocery list.

A staple for any grocery list. 1 tablespoon yellow mustard: Or Dijon if you just got a raise.

Or Dijon if you just got a raise. 1 cup barbecue potato chips: Putting your chips in the sandwich is a pro tip.

Putting your chips in the sandwich is a pro tip. Instructions: Essentially, you are making a grilled cheese sandwich, but just better. Slit the bologna slices, add to hot skillet, melt cheese over bologna. Then put mustard on one side of the bread and butter on the other. Put meat and cheese on the mustard side and toast both sides of the sandwich in the skillet. Once nice and toasty, peel the top slice of bread back and add in the chips for crunch.

No. 1: The Ends Justify the Means — Just Eat Rice and Beans

And now, the number one “poverty meal” to make your struggle tasty and affordable is: Rice and Beans. If train hobos have taught you anything, it’s that a tin of beans is perfect for your on-the-go budget. Here’s what you’ll need:

Rice: Instant or time-consuming work here.

Instant or time-consuming work here. Beans: Pinto, black or red offer protein, fiber and the pride of being fiscally responsible.

Pinto, black or red offer protein, fiber and the pride of being fiscally responsible. Instructions: Put both of these things together on a plate with as much seasoning and hot sauce as you can afford.

Bon appétit!

