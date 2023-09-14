Top 5 Must-Watch Football Games Of NFL Week 2 

The NFL is back for its 104th season, where 32 teams and almost 1,700 players compete for a Super Bowl victory and the Lombardi Trophy.

This year marks the league’s second 17-game season since the expansion of 2021. For each of the 272 regular season games in 2022-2023, an average 16.7 million viewers tuned in, according to The Associated Press.

Last season’s Super Bowl saw the highest viewership in championship history and was the most-viewed U.S. telecast of all time, according to Nielsen ratings. NFL teams are also playing live games overseas as the league strives to attract fans and players around the world.

Viewers outside of the U.S. can watch games via streaming platforms and TV networks. If you are eager to tune into some hard-hitting NFL action, here’s how to do it.

When Does the NFL Season Take Place?

The 104th NFL season began with a game on September 7 between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Fans can expect 18 weeks’ worth of regular season games. You can access live streaming on NBC, FOX, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Networks.

How To Watch NFL Football With a VPN

You can watch NFL games using various U.S. streaming platforms. However, services often block users who attempt to stream content outside of the United States.

With a virtual private network, you can stream U.S. content from anywhere, if you have a reliable internet connection. NordVPN ($3.19 per month, with a 30-day refund policy) and TorGuard VPN ($9.99 per month, with a seven-day refund policy) are reliable options for watching NFL action in 2023.

How To Set Up a VPN

To set up a VPN, create an account with a VPN provider and download the app on a smart device or computer.

The app will connect you to the nearest VPN server. If you’re traveling, select a server in the U.S. to redirect your internet traffic. From there, you can connect to any streaming service you’d like and view the games that the service offers.

Where To Stream the NFL Season

To view the 2023 NFL season games, you’ll need access to CBS, NBC, Fox, NFL Network, ABC or ESPN via cable or streaming services. If you’re interested in streaming NFL games, here are seven good options:

Week 2 NFL Schedule

Week Two features 16 games, most of them at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday, September 17. Four games air after 4 p.m. EDT, as well. Games are airing on Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night. Evening games are considered prime-time games with higher viewership and special coverage.

Thursday Night

Vikings (0-1) vs. Eagles (1-0): 8:15 p.m. EDT, Philadelphia

Early Sunday Afternoon

Packers (1-0) vs. Falcons (1-0): 1 p.m., Atlanta

Raiders (1-0) vs. Bills (0-1): 1 p.m., Buffalo

Ravens (1-0) vs. Bengals (0-1): 1 p.m., Cincinnati

Seahawks (0-1) vs. Lions (1-0): 1 p.m., Detroit

Colts (0-1) vs. Texans (0-1): 1 p.m., Houston

Chiefs (0-1) vs. Jaguars (1-0): 1 p.m., Jacksonville

Bears (0-1) vs. Buccaneers (1-0): 1 p.m., Tampa Bay

Chargers (0-1) vs. Titans (0-1): 1 p.m., Tennessee

Late Sunday Afternoon

Giants (0-1) vs. Cardinals (0-1): 4:05 p.m., Arizona

49ers (1-0) vs. Rams (1-0): 4:05 p.m., Los Angeles

Commanders (1-0) vs. Broncos (0-1): 4:25 p.m., Denver

Jets (1-0) vs. Cowboys (1-0): 4:25 p.m., Dallas

Sunday Night

Dolphins (1-0) vs. Patriots (0-1): 8:20 p.m., New England

Monday Night

Saints (1-0) vs. Panthers (0-1): 7:15 p.m., North Carolina

Browns (1-0) vs. Steelers (0-1): 8:15 p.m., Pittsburgh

5 Marquee NFL Week 2 Matchups

1. Chiefs (0-1) vs. Jaguars (1-0)

Defending Super Bowl champions aim to avoid an 0-2 start.

Oddsmakers predict the game will be the highest-scoring contest in Week Two.

Two young star quarterbacks battle it out in a rematch from last season’s playoffs.

2. Ravens (1-0) vs. Bengals (0-1)

Bengals want to avoid an 0-2 start for the second straight season.

A Bengals victory would even the all-time record between the two teams at 28-28.

QB Joe Burrow looks to bounce back after a career-low 82 passing yards in Week 1.

3. Jets (1-0) vs. Cowboys (1-0)

The Jets will look to salvage the season without quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Cowboys have fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl following 40-0 their Week One win.

Back-to-back shutouts have been extremely rare in NFL history, but the Cowboys have a chance against the Rodgers-less Jets.

4. Browns (1-0) vs. Steelers (0-1)

Cleveland looks for its first 2-0 start since 1993.

Browns vs. Steelers is among the most storied rivalries in NFL history.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing regular season in Pittsburgh, but oddsmakers predict that this year could be his first.

5. Packers (1-0) vs. Falcons (1-0)

The last four meetings between the two teams have been decided by at least 10 points, but oddsmakers predict this game will have the second-closest score in Week Two.

Both teams have the same odds (+5000) to win the Super Bowl.

Closely-contested rivalry: Packers have a 17-14 edge historically in the regular season.

Bottom Line

A VPN is one of the best ways to keep up with the high-energy NFL action from anywhere in the world. Make sure to select the best provider and streaming platform for your needs and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How does a VPN work?

A virtual private network (VPN) encrypts your IP address and other data, protecting your information from prying eyes. A VPN can also make it appear as though you are using the internet from another location, such as the country you are attempting to stream content from.

Do I need a VPN to watch NFL games?

If you are attempting to stream a game from outside of the U.S., you will need to use a VPN to recast your internet connection to a U.S.-based private server. If you are in the U.S., you won’t need a VPN.

Can I stream NFL games for free?

You can stream NFL games using the free trials offered by some streaming platforms that share NFL content. However, payment is due once the trial ends, and some trials only allow access to in-market games.

