Top 5 Losers In Healthcare Sector (NXTC, SNDX, COCP…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the healthcare stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline on Wednesday.

1. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics.

Lost 14.44% to close Wednesday's (Oct.9) trading at $1.54.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase IIa study of CC-31244 for the treatment of hepatitis C as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 4 to 6 weeks is ongoing in Hong Kong SAR, China. Interim safety results for the Hong Kong Phase 2a study are expected in Q4 2019, with topline results anticipated in Q1 2020. -- Preclinical IND-enabling studies of CC-42344, the Company's molecule for the treatment of influenza A, are underway. The preclinical IND-enabling studies are expected to be completed in Q1 2020.

2. Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)

Artelo is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of novel therapeutic candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system.

Lost 13.27% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.83.

News: No news

Clinical Trials:

-- The lead drug candidate is ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer-related anorexia and weight loss. In five Phase I clinical studies including over 200 subjects, ART27.13 demonstrated a statistically significant and dose-proportional increase in body weight, according to the Company.

3. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Syndax Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications.

Lost 11.85% to close Wednesday's trading at $5.43.

News: No news

Pipeline:

The Company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is being developed for advanced hormone receptor-positive breast cancer and for multiple solid tumors.

The most advanced clinical trial is E2112, a phase III registration trial of Entinostat plus exemestane in HR+, HER2- breast cancer, which has passed its fourth interim overall survival analysis. The next preplanned analysis is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Also in the pipeline are SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352.

-- SNDX-5613 is under a phase 1/2 open-label trial in adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute leukemia, dubbed AUGMENT. Initial data from this study is expected in 2020. -- SNDX-6352 is under a phase I study in subjects with chronic graft versus host disease, with initial results expected in the second half of 2020.

3. INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)

INmune Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new immunotherapies for cancer and Alzheimer's.

Lost 13.19% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.08.

News: No news

Pipeline:

The Company has four drug development programs: two that are designed to treat cancer, INKmune and INB03.

-- Preliminary data from the Phase 1 trial of INB03 in patients with advanced cancer were reported recently. Final results from the trial are expected later this year, followed by a phase II study. -- Patient enrollment in a phase I trial of INKmune, the Company's NK cell therapy focused on eliminating residual disease after cancer therapy, is expected in the second half of 2019. -- Patient enrollment in a phase I trial of XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease is expected in the second half of 2019. -- NeuLiv development program for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

4. Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)

Provention Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases.

Lost 10.60% to close Wednesday's trading at $5.99.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase III trial of PRV-031 (teplizumab) in patients with recent-onset type 1 diabetes, dubbed PROTECT, is underway. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed in Q4 2020, with data anticipated in 2022. -- Expect to file IND for PRV-101 vaccine to prevent Type 1 Diabetes and initiate Phase 1 trial in 2020. -- A phase 1b/2a study of PRV-3279 in lupus, dubbed PREVAIL, is underway, with topline results from the Phase 1b part anticipated in Q1 2020. -- A Phase 2b trial of PRV-015 in Celiac disease is planned for initiation in the first half of 2020. -- A phase 2a study of PRV-6527 in Crohn's disease, dubbed PRINCE, is ongoing, with topline results expected in Q4, 2019.

5. NextCure Inc. (NXTC)

NextCure Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation immunomedicines for cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function.

Lost 10.39% to close Wednesday's trading at $25.54.

News: No news

Near-term Catalysts:

-- A Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate NC318 as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors is enrolling patients. The Phase 1 portion of the trial is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of NC318, with clinical data from this part expected to be presented on November 9, 2019. -- An investigational new drug application for the second cancer drug candidate, NC410, to advance the compound in phase I testing is expected to be submitted to the FDA in the first quarter of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.